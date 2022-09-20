Read full article on original website
Related
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
Heres who plays who in the cast of Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial effort
The First "You" Season 4 Trailer Is Here, And Joe Goldberg Is Back In That Damn Cap
THAT'S PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOORE TO YOU, MATE.
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Go Up Against a Stalker in Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Trailer (Video)
The series is based on a story written for New York Magazine
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date, Shares Hilarious First Teaser (Video)
"Sometimes, people cut bangs when everything's fine!" Lily Collins' character says in the teaser, not at all defensively
‘House of the Dragon’ is 6th Most-Streamed Show, While ‘Echoes’ Dominates Nielsen Top 10
“House of the Dragon” has not quite taken the Iron Throne on the streaming charts just yet, debuting at No. 6 on Nielsen’s Top 10 overall streaming list and No. 3 on the acquired programs list with 741 million viewing minutes. Atop the originals and overall list is...
How to Watch ‘Barbarian’: Is the Buzzworthy Horror Movie Streaming?
Every once in a while, a horror movie comes out of nowhere to become something you just “have to see” — at least, within the horror community. In 2021, it was James Wan’s “Malignant,” and now in 2022 it’s quickly becoming “Barbarian,” the 20th Century Studios horror film that has been building buzz in the weeks since it first hit theaters. Most of those raving about the movie say you want to know as little as possible going in, but how about where you can watch it? All your questions answered below.
‘You’ Season 4 Will Be Split in Half as Netflix Sets Part 1 and 2 Premiere Dates for 2023 (Video)
Get a first look at the menace that is Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) terrorizing London and Paris
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date
The new season will delve into the tragic events of Princess Diana, as played by Elizabeth Debicki
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Hit With 4 COVID Cases Following Disney+ Premiere
Production for Season 31 has been given the green light to continue, a spokesperson for the show tells TheWrap
‘Heart of Stone': Gal Gadot Promises ‘Extremely Epic’ Action-Thriller in Netflix First Look (Video)
”Wonder Woman“ star plays a CIA agent who must recover a valuable and dangerous asset. From “Extraction” to “The Gray Man,” Netflix has released plenty of action thrillers over the past few years. Now it is Gal Gadot’s turn to headline one with “Heart of Stone,” a spy film directed by Tom Harper (“Peaky Blinders”) and set for release next year.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0