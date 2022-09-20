ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diego Luna
How to Watch ‘Barbarian’: Is the Buzzworthy Horror Movie Streaming?

Every once in a while, a horror movie comes out of nowhere to become something you just “have to see” — at least, within the horror community. In 2021, it was James Wan’s “Malignant,” and now in 2022 it’s quickly becoming “Barbarian,” the 20th Century Studios horror film that has been building buzz in the weeks since it first hit theaters. Most of those raving about the movie say you want to know as little as possible going in, but how about where you can watch it? All your questions answered below.
‘Heart of Stone': Gal Gadot Promises ‘Extremely Epic’ Action-Thriller in Netflix First Look (Video)

”Wonder Woman“ star plays a CIA agent who must recover a valuable and dangerous asset. From “Extraction” to “The Gray Man,” Netflix has released plenty of action thrillers over the past few years. Now it is Gal Gadot’s turn to headline one with “Heart of Stone,” a spy film directed by Tom Harper (“Peaky Blinders”) and set for release next year.
