ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Fake News!' Kanye West DENIES He's Selling His $175 Million Song Catalog, Gives Archenemy Taylor Swift Shout-Out

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wc0qb_0i3MSEN700
Source: Mega

No more bad blood? Kanye West shot back at reports he's selling his song catalog for $175 million and gave his biggest archenemy Taylor Swift a shout-out in the process. RadarOnline.com has learned that Ye is NOT offloading his publishing rights to the highest bidder.

Article continues below advertisement

The Donda rapper revealed that if his music catalog was being shopped around, then he does not know about it. In his denial, he also compared his situation to what Swift went through with Scooter Braun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soX1o_0i3MSEN700
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Scooter obtained control of Big Machine Label Group's recorded music assets, which meant he owned the master rights to Swift's first six albums. Despite trying to buy her music back, he told the rights to those albums for a reported $300 million.

Swift publicly accused him of using bully tactics on her, and to get him, she remade the music.

"Just like Taylor Swift my publishing is being put up for sale without my knowledge," her longtime enemy Ye wrote on Tuesday, adding, "Not for sale."

The rapper later shared a text message including one of his staff members squashing the rumors altogether.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1giLpA_0i3MSEN700
Source: Mega

"Can you ask Gee who is selling my publishing," Kanye asked in a text, to which the other person replied, "From Gee fake news. Of course every publisher wants to pitch there (sic) hardest to buy. Smh."

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye's frantic denial comes on the heels of Billboard's report that his entire publishing catalog is being shopped around and could potentially be a huge payday for Ye.

The breakdown is complicated, but their sources value his catalog to be around $175 million and estimate he could bring in $5 million per year. Of course, he'll have to share with the rest of the singers and songwriters on his albums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wapTe_0i3MSEN700
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

It's an interesting move to align himself with Swift, given their history. No one can forget when he stole her glory at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, interrupting her speech with the catchphrase that's continued to haunt her: "I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

Since then, the enemies have gone back and forth, with Kanye's soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian joining her husband's side of the feud. Ye's not just fending off rumors about his music catalog either.

He's in an all-out war with Gap after the business partners squashed their Yeezy collaboration.

Comments / 3

Related
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Kanye
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Music Industry#Music Group#Archenemy#Music Catalog#Radaronline Com#Big Machine Label Group
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle

Mariah Carey has refused to settle the legal battle with her estranged brother Morgan over claims she ruined his life by labeling him a violent former cocaine dealer, Radar has learned. According to a declaration written by written, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star said she stands by accusations she made about her brother Morgan in her memoir. Last year, Mariah was sued by her estranged brother over allegations she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, the music legend detailed incidents that went down in her childhood that painted Morgan as violent, which...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’

Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

77K+
Followers
2K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy