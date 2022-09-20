ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Rihanna Confirmed For Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show

  Navy, get ready! Rihanna is returning to music in a BIG way, as it was confirmed that she will be the headliner for the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show. After TMZ Sports revealed that the singer/entrepreneur was in talks with the NFL, we received confirmation from the Bajan bad gal herself on Instagram. View this […]
