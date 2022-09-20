Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Rooftop Patios and Bars in Boise to Enjoy Beautiful Weather, Great Drinks, and Awesome Food
There are few things that hit the spot like great drinks, great food, great company, great weather and great views all at once. Rooftop Bars and Rooftop Patios are special. Lucky for us the Boise area has some incredible ones and the time to fully enjoy them with ideal weather is upon us. These are in no particular rank. Simply alphabetical order. They are all amazing in their own way.
First Annual Oktoberfest Invades Downtown Meridian
Having grown up in Nampa, several years ago now, we're no stranger to the line "why does everything have to happen in Boise!?". We can remember being kids in Nampa and wishing that "getting all of the way over to Boise" was easier for the many events taking place there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Boise Fire Station #13 is Moving to State and Bogart Lane
Fire Station 13's move to State and Bogart Lane is an exciting development for the communities of Northwest Boise. When the deal was solidified back in 2021, Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer was thrilled. “This location off Bogart is the solution we have been looking for in Northwest Boise. It is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho Agency Declares These Hemp Products Will Be Illegal Soon
Hemp products, and hemp production, took years to become legal in the Gem State. Idaho was the last or near the latest state to allow hemp to be legally grown. The state is the only state in the country not to have legalized any form of marijuana for medical or recreational use. Once hemp products were legalized, we've seen a CBD shop next to every gym, church, or dentist's office popping up in your favorite neighborhood.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
How could you not love this Boise Airbnb? Plus, it’s close to everything!
If you search for an Airbnb in Kuna — one where you get the whole place to yourself — there’s only ONE search result and it’s not even in Kuna! I know because that’s literally what I just searched... But look what I found! 👇
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driving From Star to Boise at 5 a.m. is Surprisingly Awesome
Sometimes the best part of waking up has nothing to do with what's in my cup. Coming from someone who has a yin for the nectar of the gods as big as mine, that's a bold statement. But local commuters and caffeine addicts like myself who're regularly hampered by 90-minute bouts of traffic and/or setbacks brought about by construction, accidents, or high-density school bus routes get it. Sometimes the preemptive cure to a hectic day of meetings that could've or should've been emails is a nearly solitary cruise eastbound on State Street.
The Best Places to Go For “Cuffing Season” in Boise
With the weather cooling down in the Treasure Valley, that can only mean one thing – cuffing season is upon us. What is “cuffing season,” you ask? According to Miriam-Webster, cuffing season is the time of year when "single people begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year.” The dictionary also says that cuffing season begins in October and ends around Valentine’s Day… maybe that’s why everyone breaks up the day before?
Not Bad, But Not Great. Boise Made The List Of Best Coffee Cities.
Did Boise get snubbed? 2022's best coffee cities in America were released from Wallethub. According to Wallethub "to determine the best local coffee scenes in America, wallet, hub compare the 100th largest cities across 12 key indicators of a strong coffee culture. The data set ranges from coffee, shops, coffee houses, and cafés per capita to the average price per pack of coffee".
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Proclamation Will Make September Recovery Month in Ada County
Mental health and substance abuse unfortunately often go hand in hand. In a press release from PEER Wellness Center, information from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows that “in 2021, an estimated 33% of people in Idaho were affected by mental health.” Thankfully, officials in Ada County are helping raise awareness on both mental health and substance abuse throughout the month of September. Tomorrow morning at Julia Davis Park – Boise Pavilion, a proclamation making September 2022 Recovery Month in Ada County will be read at Ada County’s 7th Annual Recovery Rally.
LOOK: Roaring Springs in Boise has Huge Plans for the Summer of 2023
I was at Roaring Springs just a few weeks ago and construction equipment and parts could be seen in the area reserved for the waterpark additions. There were no new slides that I could see, but their website says they plan to have phase 1 open in 2023 with 3 water features, a new restaurant, cabanas, and more parking spaces Check out what it looks like now compared to what the finished products should look like below.
Is ‘Serial Vandalism’ a Problem in The Treasure Valley?
Drive around the Treasure Valley and for the most part, you're going to notice a lot of "clean" streets and presentable store fronts. It is always so eye-opening when you travel out of state or out of the area and find that in many similarly sized cities, "curb appeal" just isn't what we have in Boise. Spend any time in a large, major city and you'll really miss being home in Boise.
Fun Kid Birthday Party Location Ideas in Meridian
My little guy turns 9 tomorrow and it took me awhile to decide where to have his big birthday party. I looked into all of the great options in the Meridian area and here are the top six spots that would make a very happy birthday for your kids. Fun...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0