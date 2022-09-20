ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

101.5 KNUE

The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?

Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Wow! Photos of the Winona, TX Elementary School After the Fire

As I was scrolling through social media just a few days ago I saw a collection of photos that grabbed my attention and they were taking in Winona, TX. The photos were in a Facebook group called Abandoned East Texas and the group was created in 2017 to post pictures and background information of abandoned place around our area. It didn’t take long for the photos to start getting lots of attention online so I reached out to the woman who posted them (Diana Dawson Hall) and she said that I could share them with you.
WINONA, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beautiful Modern Farmhouse For Sale in Ben Wheeler, Texas

If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Ben Wheeler, Texas you know how much charm the little town offers to visitors. It’s small but it’s a fun place to visit and spend some time which is why I wanted to see what cool properties are currently for sale in the area and there were more options than I expected with the real estate market still so hot across East Texas. But the one house and nice piece of property that stuck out to me was a gorgeous modern farmhouse that would be perfect for any family.
BEN WHEELER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Watch Koe Wetzel Absolutely Kill ‘Creeps’ Live From Sonic Ranch

Fans of Koe Wetzel know unequivocally that he has one of the most underrated voices in music -- I just fell bad for all of these folks over there distracted by his tattoos and man-bun, they've obviously got too much wax in their ears. Koe's voice (and limited whistling abilities) are on full display in Tornillo, TX.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Need Help in Identifying Two Suspects of Theft in Gilmer, TX

Police Officers in Gilmer, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Gilmer, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Gilmer Police are seeking two suspects (?). Although I confess, we can't 100% confirm what they are suspected of having done at a Gilmer business. The post was kept quite general.
GILMER, TX
inforney.com

1 dead in Texas oil well site accident

HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
HARLETON, TX
KTBS

Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport restaurants forced to raise menu prices due to inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inflation is not only impacting gas and grocery store prices, but it’s also affecting locally owned restaurants. Some establishments are increasing menu prices to keep their doors open. Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation in August was lower than it was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Methodist church split leaves East Texas churches to make decision to leave or stay in UMC

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This spring, some congregations started questioning if they should disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church after the Global Methodist Church denomination was created. Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church made its decision in August. “We will be disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church at the end of the year,” said Senior Pastor […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview man found guilty of killing woman with hammer

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Gregg County jury Wednesday found a Longview man guilty in the 2021 murder of a woman whom he was accused of striking with a hammer. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, was indicted this past month on a murder charge in the January 2021 death of Lori Follis. He was booked Jan. 4, 2021, into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a deadly weapon.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was injured after his vehicle rolled over him in Tyler. The incident happened Wednesday at the Walmart fuel station located on Old Jacksonville Highway. According to Tyler Police Department officer Ralph Buckingham, the man parked his car to fix a part of his transmission...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

