Why did Lady Alicent look so uninterested with King Viserys in the middle of being intimate in ‘House of the Dragon’?

wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘You’ season 4 teaser unveils when ‘Professor Joe’ will be meeting his next set of potential victims
Last we saw Joe Goldberg, his obsession with Love Quinn had gone south. After struggling (and failing) to keep his marriage afloat, he ended up killing her with a lethal dose of aconite, and hopped off to Paris to find his new “You” — Marianne. Fans were eagerly looking forward to Netflix’s Tudum to unveil more about his new psychotic adventure in You season four and thankfully, we were rewarded in heaps for our patience.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fan art imagines Milly Alcock as MCU’s Gwen Stacy, as folk wonder if ‘House’ should be more comical
If you were to ask its most devout fans, House of the Dragon is perfectly paced with not so much as a stray filler sequence ruining its prospects. But the fact that the prequel show follows in the footsteps of a great predecessor and airs in roughly the same period as Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was bound to draw comparisons sooner or later.
wegotthiscovered.com
A face-smashing action sequel leaves a trail of broken bodies on the streaming charts
Some people may prefer their action movies to have some depth or substance to them, but there’s a huge number of genre fans who want nothing more than to see a grizzled badass decimate as many enemies as possible within the space of two hours in as many gruesome and inventive ways as possible. Luckily they do, otherwise Gerard Butler’s career would be in a much different place, with the star’s Angel Has Fallen becoming the latest entry from his back catalogue to blow a hole in the streaming charts.
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Queen Elizabeth II Cause Of Death: National Records Of Scotland May Reveal What Happened To Her Majesty Next Week
The cause of Queen Elizabeth II's death remains a mystery, but the public will soon know about it after the period of mourning next week. The news about Her Majesty's demise came on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.
I warned my sister she’d picked a ‘dog’s name’ for her baby & he will get bullied – she accused me of being a ‘bad aunt’
PARENTS have embarrassed their children since time immemorial, especially when it comes to names. One aunt is committed to prevent her nephew from being bullied over his name. Reddit user ChanceLow5494 posted her conundrum for other users to weigh in. "I (f20) live with my parents whilst I go to...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Turns out, Harry Styles’ description of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was spot on
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling, which is a movie. The theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling is a revelation to fans who are discovering that Harry Styles’ spaced-out description of the film is spot-on. Styles’ seemingly disjointed response to what he liked...
wegotthiscovered.com
Did Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reconcile, or is their love expendable?
Celebrity splits are hardly ground-shaking events even on a slow news day, but last month’s break-up of action star Sylvester Stallone and his spouse of over a quarter century, Jennifer Flavin, did send a minor tremor through the celebrity grapevine. After all, if those two crazy kids can’t make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us?
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill confirms when ‘The Witcher’ will return for season 3
Even though Netflix has made it abundantly clear that The Witcher is going to be one of the streaming service’s marquee properties moving forward, Henry Cavill’s adventures as Geralt of Rivia will always be regarded as the flagship. The second season may have proven to be a lot...
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
wegotthiscovered.com
Viral star Ellen Degeneres helped launch to fame says the comedian is ‘manipulative and opportunistic’
Greyson Chance has been trying to get something off his chest for a very long time. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter, who went viral in 2010 with a grade school music festival performance of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi,” is dropping his third studio album, titled Palladium, today, but first, he needed to confess his real feelings on his viral rise to fame over a decade ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Netflix action movie that wasn’t panned for once seizes the top spot in 60 countries
Even though Netflix’s in-house action output can always be relied on to draw solid viewership numbers, a worrying number of them aren’t exactly welcomed with open arms by critics. In the last year alone, we’ve seen Red Notice (the platform’s biggest original hit of all-time), Interceptor, The Takedown,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kim Kardashian stars in ‘House of The Dragon’ parody on ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’
The Kardashians came, saw, and conquered Westeros in a hilarious spoof of House of the Dragon on Wednesday’s episode of the Late, Late Show with James Corden. Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner appeared alongside the British funnyman in a sketch called The Targashians, a portmanteau of the surnames Targaryen and Kardashian. The skit pokes fun at some of the more absurd recurring themes in both hit TV shows, from the Machiavellian quest for power that’s the hallmark of the Game of Thrones universe to the KarJenner siblings’ habit of calling on their mother to solve their conflicts.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 best fall episodes and shows for cozy sweater weather
As summer comes to an end, fall brings with it a slew of new holidays, in addition to some cozy sweaters and plenty of strangely flavored beverages. If you’re looking for some TV to get you into the spirit of the season, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve broken down five of the best episodes and shows to watch as you’re getting ready for sweater weather. These are the shows that will make you feel like fall has finally arrived, whether you want something comforting or a little more unnerving.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC diehards happy to see Warner Bros. go bankrupt for the sake of one project
It would be fair to say the relationship between Warner Bros. and the DCEU fandom has proven to be fractious at the best of times, but are bridges finally beginning to mend between the two warring parties?. In the wake of the Batgirl fiasco, you’d be inclined to say no,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Squid Game’ creator shares an unreleased clip from season one and an update on season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for season one of Squid Game. It’s no secret that Squid Game, the groundbreaking Netflix series that took the world by storm in 2021, is coming back for a second season. The question of when that highly-anticipated follow-up will arrive is another matter entirely, but we know it’s firmly in development thanks to Netflix’s global fan event Tudum.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: The game is afoot again in first ‘Enola Holmes 2’ trailer
At just 18 years old, Millie Bobby Brown is already one of the jewels in Netflix’s content crown, and that’s guaranteed to continue when Enola Holmes 2 lands on November 4. Produced by and starring Brown in the title role, the first installment of what’s sure to be...
wegotthiscovered.com
An over-the-top action classic drenched in cheese is still worthy of the highest praise
The 1980s was a defining period for action cinema, with musclebound meatheads taking over the genre to prove that bulging biceps were a more than acceptable substitute for any sort of range, or even actual talent as an actor. The biggest beneficiary of all was of course Arnold Schwarzenegger, who used the success of The Terminator as the launchpad to international superstardom, which was cemented the following year when the glorious Commando arrived.
