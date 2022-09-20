Read full article on original website
Related
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Recent police shootings in Colorado, New York, and Mississippi show how calling 911 for help can turn deadly: 'He trusted the police to come and help him. Instead, they attacked and killed him.'
Christian Glass, Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes, and Daniel K. McAlpin are among those killed this year by the law enforcement officers who were called to help them.
Lawsuit filed after FBI agents raided 1,400 deposit boxes at a US Private Vaults branch claims owners' items have still not been returned
A lawyer involved in the class-action called the March 2021 FBI raid of the Beverly Hills branch the "largest armed robbery in US history."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California man accuses Southwest Airlines passenger of physically assaulting and hurling racist slurs at his wife on flight to Phoenix
In a series of tweets, Google software engineer Faraaz Sareshwala wrote that the incident left his wife "violated, voiceless, and powerless."
Comments / 0