Economy

BGR.com

How to delete your Facebook account

There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
makeuseof.com

What Is the Norton Subscription Renewal Email Scam? How to Avoid It

Have you received an email stating that your NortonLifeLock subscription is due to renew today and that a specific amount will be deducted from your bank account? The email might even claim that the transaction has already occurred and ask you to call the provided number to reverse it. It's...
thebrag.com

Facebook users file class action lawsuit against Meta for in-app tracking

Meta is now facing a class-action lawsuit as Facebook users are suing the platform for in-app tracking on external websites. United States users of Facebook are suing the platform’s parent company, Meta, for allegedly tracking them through an in-app browser on IOS devices, which conflict with Apple’s privacy policies.
TechRadar

Mozilla claims Apple, Google and Microsoft force users to use default web browsers

Mozilla, the non-profit proprietor of the Firefox browser, has accused Google, Microsoft, and Apple of "self preferencing" and nudging consumers towards using their own browsers. Examples of consumer harm stemming from this self-preferencing behavior include limited or frustrated choice, lower quality, lower innovation, poor privacy, and unfair contracts, according to...
TheConversationAU

We studied 309,544 patent applications – and found inventing is still a man’s world

Are women as successful as men in securing a patent for their invention? We set out to investigate gender bias in patent outcomes at IP Australia – the government agency responsible for administering intellectual property rights. To do so, we analysed 309,544 patent applications from across a 15-year period (2001-2015), and categorised close to one million inventors’ names based on whether they sounded male or female. We found that having a male-sounding first name increases the odds of securing a patent. This gender bias can have serious implications for women’s health, female career progression and equity policies in STEM. But what’s causing...
coinjournal.net

Tezos upgrade Kathmandu goes live on mainnet

Kathmandu has introduced several new features set to improve network scalability and security. Tezos, the layer 1 proof of stake blockchain designed to self-upgrade and evolve as it scales amid adoption, has successfully activated the latest protocol upgrade on the mainnet. On Friday, the 11th upgrade dubbed Kathmandu went live...
TechCrunch

Backed by Epic Games, distributed computing startup Hadean nabs $30M to power the metaverse

Founded out of London in 2015, Hadean started with a broad mission to put “supercomputer levels of processing power at the disposal of anyone,” TechCrunch wrote back in 2017 when the company was still operating in beta. In the intervening years, Hadean has iterated for different use cases and has emerged as a major player in the gaming sphere in particular, where it powers major hits such as Minecraft.
u.today

NFT Startups Sanctioned by Apple: Details

Leading gaming developers are enraged by the new requirements of Apple Inc. for applications uploaded to its App Store. According to them, these restrictions can damage the nascent segment of NFTs. Apple makes iOS-based NFT games impose 30% taxes on in-app sales. Tim Sweeney has taken to Twitter to highlight...
Engadget

Recommended Reading: The phone-monitoring 'shameware' apps used by churches

The week's best writing on technology and more. The home security hogging all the awards. The ungodly surveillance of anti-porn ‘shameware’ apps. Some churches ask congregants to install activity-tracking apps on their phones in the name of accountability. Many churchgoers aren't aware some software monitors a lot more than internet history. Some even take screenshots every minute before sending them to an "accountability partner." When asked about the apps, Google told Wired two of the most popular ones violate its policies.
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg's Annus Horribilis

The year 2022 was to be that of Mark Zuckerberg. The 38-year-old billionaire seemed to have put the Cambridge Analytica scandal behind him, which had tarnished Facebook's reputation. The social network had allowed the consulting firm, which partnered with the Donald Trump campaign team ahead of the 2016 presidential election, to harvest private data from tens of millions of its users that allowed it to profile voters.
