Eagle, ID

MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Rooftop Patios and Bars in Boise to Enjoy Beautiful Weather, Great Drinks, and Awesome Food

There are few things that hit the spot like great drinks, great food, great company, great weather and great views all at once. Rooftop Bars and Rooftop Patios are special. Lucky for us the Boise area has some incredible ones and the time to fully enjoy them with ideal weather is upon us. These are in no particular rank. Simply alphabetical order. They are all amazing in their own way.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire

Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Fire Station #13 is Moving to State and Bogart Lane

Fire Station 13's move to State and Bogart Lane is an exciting development for the communities of Northwest Boise. When the deal was solidified back in 2021, Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer was thrilled. “This location off Bogart is the solution we have been looking for in Northwest Boise. It is...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Oldest Contestant on Survivor Season 43 is from Meridian, Idaho

When the 43rd season of CBS’s hit reality show premieres on Wednesday night, Idahoans will already have a favorite castaway to cheer for!. In May 2022, 18 new castaways headed to the Mamanuca Islands for 26 days to film Season 43 of Survivor. Mike Gabler, an aneurysm and trans-catheter heart valve specialist from Meridian, was among them! At 52 years old, Gabler is the oldest competitor on the new season.
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

Driving From Star to Boise at 5 a.m. is Surprisingly Awesome

Sometimes the best part of waking up has nothing to do with what's in my cup. Coming from someone who has a yin for the nectar of the gods as big as mine, that's a bold statement. But local commuters and caffeine addicts like myself who're regularly hampered by 90-minute bouts of traffic and/or setbacks brought about by construction, accidents, or high-density school bus routes get it. Sometimes the preemptive cure to a hectic day of meetings that could've or should've been emails is a nearly solitary cruise eastbound on State Street.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

6 Dumb Reasons to Sue Someone in Boise

One of the best parts about this job is the fact that we get to share the amazing finds in Boise and the Treasure Valley with you in these articles. Whether it’s restaurants or shops, one source of information is always valuable when looking for something juicy to share… reviews. Recently, when looking for those juicy reviews I stumbled across a shocking story from 2018 where a woman was sued for leaving a bad Yelp review of her doctor.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Best Places to Go For “Cuffing Season” in Boise

With the weather cooling down in the Treasure Valley, that can only mean one thing – cuffing season is upon us. What is “cuffing season,” you ask? According to Miriam-Webster, cuffing season is the time of year when "single people begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year.” The dictionary also says that cuffing season begins in October and ends around Valentine’s Day… maybe that’s why everyone breaks up the day before?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Not Bad, But Not Great. Boise Made The List Of Best Coffee Cities.

Did Boise get snubbed? 2022's best coffee cities in America were released from Wallethub. According to Wallethub "to determine the best local coffee scenes in America, wallet, hub compare the 100th largest cities across 12 key indicators of a strong coffee culture. The data set ranges from coffee, shops, coffee houses, and cafés per capita to the average price per pack of coffee".
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary

Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Is ‘Serial Vandalism’ a Problem in The Treasure Valley?

Drive around the Treasure Valley and for the most part, you're going to notice a lot of "clean" streets and presentable store fronts. It is always so eye-opening when you travel out of state or out of the area and find that in many similarly sized cities, "curb appeal" just isn't what we have in Boise. Spend any time in a large, major city and you'll really miss being home in Boise.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Fun Kid Birthday Party Location Ideas in Meridian

My little guy turns 9 tomorrow and it took me awhile to decide where to have his big birthday party. I looked into all of the great options in the Meridian area and here are the top six spots that would make a very happy birthday for your kids. Fun...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

Boise Mountain Lion Sightings Call For Encounter Safety Tips

Here in the Treasure Valley we're all about getting outside and exploring. Sure, downtown Boise is a thriving, clean, and booming city center. Drive about 15-minutes in any direction, however, and you are in an entirely different world: the great outdoors! We are so lucky to be able to have "everything" so close--but with this comes unique experiences.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Proclamation Will Make September Recovery Month in Ada County

Mental health and substance abuse unfortunately often go hand in hand. In a press release from PEER Wellness Center, information from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows that “in 2021, an estimated 33% of people in Idaho were affected by mental health.” Thankfully, officials in Ada County are helping raise awareness on both mental health and substance abuse throughout the month of September. Tomorrow morning at Julia Davis Park – Boise Pavilion, a proclamation making September 2022 Recovery Month in Ada County will be read at Ada County’s 7th Annual Recovery Rally.
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Nampa Police Prove They’re The Best Follow On Facebook

The streets are a lot safer this weekend as Nampa Police Department shared that they completed a successful bust that took place during a traffic stop yesterday. Nampa PD shared in a Facebook post that they took a huge load off of the street in epic fashion. In the post,...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Top 3 Best Bagel Shops in Boise, Do You Agree?

Doesn’t a good bagel or bagel sandwich sound absolutely incredible right now? Nothing beats a good parmesan bagel with egg, ham, and some melty provolone or cheddar cheese – yum. That’s gotta be one of the best ways to kick off your workday. I’ve always been a...
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID

MIX 106

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

