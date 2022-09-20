Read full article on original website
Related
For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
Rooftop Patios and Bars in Boise to Enjoy Beautiful Weather, Great Drinks, and Awesome Food
There are few things that hit the spot like great drinks, great food, great company, great weather and great views all at once. Rooftop Bars and Rooftop Patios are special. Lucky for us the Boise area has some incredible ones and the time to fully enjoy them with ideal weather is upon us. These are in no particular rank. Simply alphabetical order. They are all amazing in their own way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Boise Fire Station #13 is Moving to State and Bogart Lane
Fire Station 13's move to State and Bogart Lane is an exciting development for the communities of Northwest Boise. When the deal was solidified back in 2021, Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer was thrilled. “This location off Bogart is the solution we have been looking for in Northwest Boise. It is...
Boise Marathon Races into 2022 With New Starting Line, Finish Festival
Runners, especially half-marathon and marathon runners, are a special breed of people. We’ll spend nearly four months of our lives getting up early for long runs and develop blisters or chafe where we didn’t know we could in the process. No matter how faithful you were to your...
The Oldest Contestant on Survivor Season 43 is from Meridian, Idaho
When the 43rd season of CBS’s hit reality show premieres on Wednesday night, Idahoans will already have a favorite castaway to cheer for!. In May 2022, 18 new castaways headed to the Mamanuca Islands for 26 days to film Season 43 of Survivor. Mike Gabler, an aneurysm and trans-catheter heart valve specialist from Meridian, was among them! At 52 years old, Gabler is the oldest competitor on the new season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Driving From Star to Boise at 5 a.m. is Surprisingly Awesome
Sometimes the best part of waking up has nothing to do with what's in my cup. Coming from someone who has a yin for the nectar of the gods as big as mine, that's a bold statement. But local commuters and caffeine addicts like myself who're regularly hampered by 90-minute bouts of traffic and/or setbacks brought about by construction, accidents, or high-density school bus routes get it. Sometimes the preemptive cure to a hectic day of meetings that could've or should've been emails is a nearly solitary cruise eastbound on State Street.
6 Dumb Reasons to Sue Someone in Boise
One of the best parts about this job is the fact that we get to share the amazing finds in Boise and the Treasure Valley with you in these articles. Whether it’s restaurants or shops, one source of information is always valuable when looking for something juicy to share… reviews. Recently, when looking for those juicy reviews I stumbled across a shocking story from 2018 where a woman was sued for leaving a bad Yelp review of her doctor.
The Best Places to Go For “Cuffing Season” in Boise
With the weather cooling down in the Treasure Valley, that can only mean one thing – cuffing season is upon us. What is “cuffing season,” you ask? According to Miriam-Webster, cuffing season is the time of year when "single people begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year.” The dictionary also says that cuffing season begins in October and ends around Valentine’s Day… maybe that’s why everyone breaks up the day before?
Not Bad, But Not Great. Boise Made The List Of Best Coffee Cities.
Did Boise get snubbed? 2022's best coffee cities in America were released from Wallethub. According to Wallethub "to determine the best local coffee scenes in America, wallet, hub compare the 100th largest cities across 12 key indicators of a strong coffee culture. The data set ranges from coffee, shops, coffee houses, and cafés per capita to the average price per pack of coffee".
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
Is ‘Serial Vandalism’ a Problem in The Treasure Valley?
Drive around the Treasure Valley and for the most part, you're going to notice a lot of "clean" streets and presentable store fronts. It is always so eye-opening when you travel out of state or out of the area and find that in many similarly sized cities, "curb appeal" just isn't what we have in Boise. Spend any time in a large, major city and you'll really miss being home in Boise.
Fun Kid Birthday Party Location Ideas in Meridian
My little guy turns 9 tomorrow and it took me awhile to decide where to have his big birthday party. I looked into all of the great options in the Meridian area and here are the top six spots that would make a very happy birthday for your kids. Fun...
Boise Mountain Lion Sightings Call For Encounter Safety Tips
Here in the Treasure Valley we're all about getting outside and exploring. Sure, downtown Boise is a thriving, clean, and booming city center. Drive about 15-minutes in any direction, however, and you are in an entirely different world: the great outdoors! We are so lucky to be able to have "everything" so close--but with this comes unique experiences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Proclamation Will Make September Recovery Month in Ada County
Mental health and substance abuse unfortunately often go hand in hand. In a press release from PEER Wellness Center, information from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows that “in 2021, an estimated 33% of people in Idaho were affected by mental health.” Thankfully, officials in Ada County are helping raise awareness on both mental health and substance abuse throughout the month of September. Tomorrow morning at Julia Davis Park – Boise Pavilion, a proclamation making September 2022 Recovery Month in Ada County will be read at Ada County’s 7th Annual Recovery Rally.
Nampa Police Prove They’re The Best Follow On Facebook
The streets are a lot safer this weekend as Nampa Police Department shared that they completed a successful bust that took place during a traffic stop yesterday. Nampa PD shared in a Facebook post that they took a huge load off of the street in epic fashion. In the post,...
Top 3 Best Bagel Shops in Boise, Do You Agree?
Doesn’t a good bagel or bagel sandwich sound absolutely incredible right now? Nothing beats a good parmesan bagel with egg, ham, and some melty provolone or cheddar cheese – yum. That’s gotta be one of the best ways to kick off your workday. I’ve always been a...
$2.3 Million Home in Kuna Has a Perfect Lot on Hubbard Rd.
30+ pictures of an incredible property on Hubbard Rd in Kuna. I don’t say this very often about the houses we cover, but I genuinely don’t think this one is going to be on the market for very long. Take a look at the pictures and you’ll see...
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0