The Reserve Bank has just reported a loss of A$37 billion, the biggest in its history, and it says it will be unable to pay the government dividends for some time. The announcement followed a review of its bond-buying program, one of the most important ways it supported the economy during the first two years of the pandemic. In order to borrow to fund programs such as JobKeeper, the government borrowed on the bond market, issuing bonds on the money market that the Reserve Bank later bought with newly created money. That meant the Reserve Bank was, indirectly, the largest financier of...

ECONOMY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO