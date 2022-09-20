Sturgeon Bay soccer and Luxemburg-Casco volleyball would likely have to play up a division if a new competitive balance proposal is approved. According to WisSports.net, the WIAA is discussing a new proposal to address the gap between the best and worst teams in a given division by assigning them points based on their success in the state tournament series. Teams could get up to four points for winning a state title and at least one if they make it to a sectional final or Level 2 playoff for football. Accumulate at least six points in three years, and you could find yourself in a higher division. If the proposal were in effect this fall, the Spartans volleyball would undoubtedly find themselves in the Division 1 Tournament after winning their third straight state championship in Division 2. If the system were in place a few years ago, the Clippers soccer team also would have found themselves in a higher division after playing in four state tournaments and winning the gold ball twice. Spartans volleyball coach Jeff Frey believes the proposal punishes success but admits addressing competitive balance is a tricky topic.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO