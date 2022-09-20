Read full article on original website
Lions Safety Tracy Walker Carted to Locker Room
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker has possibly suffered a significant leg injury.
Bears running back David Montgomery exits with apparent right leg injury
Bears running back David Montgomery suffered an apparent right leg injury in the first quarter of Chicago’s game against Houston on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.
Deadspin
Nathaniel Hackett and Josh McDaniels are helping Brian Flores’ case
If Brian Flores, Duce Staley, Eric Bienemy and Byron Leftwich were all in a group chat, I’d pay good money to read the things they’d probably say about how horrific Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels have been this season.
NFL
