ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Deadspin

Nathaniel Hackett and Josh McDaniels are helping Brian Flores’ case

If Brian Flores, Duce Staley, Eric Bienemy and Byron Leftwich were all in a group chat, I’d pay good money to read the things they’d probably say about how horrific Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels have been this season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy