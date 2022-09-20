ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briana DeJesus: I Did NOT Try to Beat Up a Pregnant Ashley Jones!

Another day, another Briana DeJesus controversy. Fresh from allegations that Briana got the entire Teen Mom security staff fired by conducting an illicit affair with one of the guards, DeJesus is once again receiving some intense criticism. The new allegations also pertain to on-set safety, but in a very, very...
Greyson Chance Slams Ellen DeGeneres as Manipulative, Self-Centered

One needn’t know her personally to be aware that Ellen DeGeneres sucks. Once lauded as a human rights trailblazer, her show’s toxic work environment and horror stories from service workers are part of her legacy forever. Greyson Chance, who rose to viral fame as a child and is...
Maren Morris Might Skip CMAs: There Are Toxic People in Country Music

You know Brittany Aldean’s whole transphobia scandal? That mess is not over. She made a pretty mean-spirited joke, then doubled down with some explicitly bigoted posts. Fellow Country singer Maren Morris joined countless others in calling her out. As a result, she’s not sure if she’s up for the CMAs.
Cherry Valentine, RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Star, Dead at 28

Cherry Valentine, a cast member on the British version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, passed away on September 18, according to a statement released on Friday by his family. The reality star was 28 years old. Valentine was born as George Ward, and Ward’s parents were the ones who broke...
Maci Bookout: I'm SO GLAD I Got Ryan Edwards Fired From MTV!

There was a time when Maci Bookout’s contentious co-parenting relationship with Ryan Edwards provided much of the drama on Teen Mom OG. Long after Maci and Ryan went their separate ways romantically, the exes continued to clash, with their son Bentley frequently caught in the middle. But that all...
Austen Kroll and Shep Rose Go to War Over Toxic Control of Taylor

On Season 8, Episode 14 of Southern Charm, a fight broke out. We don’t mean the involuntary wrestling match between Austen and Craig. We mean a different fight. Austen and Shep butted heads in a furious shouting match. Even when the dust settled, Austen was comparing Shep to one...
