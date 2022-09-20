Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown Slams Fellow Sister Wives: You Women are Messed Up in the Head!
Robyn Brown thinks Kody Brown is doing his best and that her fellow sister wives may have mental problems. This just about sums up a new sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of the TLC reality show. As viewers of Sister Wives know well, the latest season...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
I warned my sister she’d picked a ‘dog’s name’ for her baby & he will get bullied – she accused me of being a ‘bad aunt’
PARENTS have embarrassed their children since time immemorial, especially when it comes to names. One aunt is committed to prevent her nephew from being bullied over his name. Reddit user ChanceLow5494 posted her conundrum for other users to weigh in. "I (f20) live with my parents whilst I go to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Yvette Arellano: I'm Divorcing Mohamed! SO Ready for It to Be Over!
Last month, Yvette Arellano promised more to come amidst Mohamed Abdelhamed’s cheating drama. Fans saw Mohamed’s cheating texts months ago — possibly before Yve did. His betrayal went beyond an affair, however. Obviously, the two split during August. We all knew that it would not end there.
The Hollywood Gossip
Briana DeJesus: I Did NOT Try to Beat Up a Pregnant Ashley Jones!
Another day, another Briana DeJesus controversy. Fresh from allegations that Briana got the entire Teen Mom security staff fired by conducting an illicit affair with one of the guards, DeJesus is once again receiving some intense criticism. The new allegations also pertain to on-set safety, but in a very, very...
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince William and Harry Are Just So Awkward Despite Coming Together to Mourn Queen
If reports are to be believed, all is not well between Prince William and Prince Harry. Even now. Following the death of their grandmother, the brothers and their respective wives made a public appearance. It was, by all accounts, awkward for everyone involved. The family came together to mourn their...
6 Amazing Moments And 6 Awkward Moments From The Global Citizen Festival
Multiple people were booed.
The Hollywood Gossip
Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin: BACK TOGETHER One Month After Filing For Divorce!
It’s a comeback story worthy of everyone’s favorite Philadelphia-based pugilist!. Just weeks after Jennfier Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, the couple has reportedly decided to give their marriage another chance. We guess you could say things got rocky for a bit, but Jen eventually decided that...
The Hollywood Gossip
Greyson Chance Slams Ellen DeGeneres as Manipulative, Self-Centered
One needn’t know her personally to be aware that Ellen DeGeneres sucks. Once lauded as a human rights trailblazer, her show’s toxic work environment and horror stories from service workers are part of her legacy forever. Greyson Chance, who rose to viral fame as a child and is...
The Hollywood Gossip
Maren Morris Might Skip CMAs: There Are Toxic People in Country Music
You know Brittany Aldean’s whole transphobia scandal? That mess is not over. She made a pretty mean-spirited joke, then doubled down with some explicitly bigoted posts. Fellow Country singer Maren Morris joined countless others in calling her out. As a result, she’s not sure if she’s up for the CMAs.
The Hollywood Gossip
Cherry Valentine, RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Star, Dead at 28
Cherry Valentine, a cast member on the British version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, passed away on September 18, according to a statement released on Friday by his family. The reality star was 28 years old. Valentine was born as George Ward, and Ward’s parents were the ones who broke...
The Hollywood Gossip
Maci Bookout: I'm SO GLAD I Got Ryan Edwards Fired From MTV!
There was a time when Maci Bookout’s contentious co-parenting relationship with Ryan Edwards provided much of the drama on Teen Mom OG. Long after Maci and Ryan went their separate ways romantically, the exes continued to clash, with their son Bentley frequently caught in the middle. But that all...
The Hollywood Gossip
Austen Kroll and Shep Rose Go to War Over Toxic Control of Taylor
On Season 8, Episode 14 of Southern Charm, a fight broke out. We don’t mean the involuntary wrestling match between Austen and Craig. We mean a different fight. Austen and Shep butted heads in a furious shouting match. Even when the dust settled, Austen was comparing Shep to one...
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles at Center of Bizarre Conspiracy Theory Involving Body Guards, Prosthetic Limbs
Charles has only been on the throne for about two weeks, but he’s already at he center of his first conspiracy theory as king. Now, the royals don’t have any real power these days, so Charles’ first alleged conspiracy doesn’t involve anything super exciting nuclear codes or the Illuminati.
