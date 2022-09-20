ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Cast Guide: Who Stars In The Latest Season Of ABC’s Private Eye Show?

By Liz Kocan
 4 days ago
The first two seasons of ABC’s Big Sky were a who’s who of established character actors who were essential in rounding out a stellar cast on the private eye show set in the scenic mountains of Montana. The first season featured supporting actors like Brian Geraghty, John Carroll Lynch, Valerie Mahaffey, Brooke Smith, and Michelle Forbes, who all belong to that class of “where do I know them from?!” actors who turn up and you can’t always remember where you know them from. There was also a brief cameo from Ryan Phillippe in the first season, though he was only around for a short time his presence lingered throughout the season. In season two, actors Logan Marshall-Green, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Janina Gavankar joined the cast.

The series, based on The Highway books by C.J. Box, and created by David E. Kelley, stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell, a deputy sheriff and private investigator who work together to solve ongoing crimes around Helena, Montana. In season three, the existing cast will be joined by some big names in television, including Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire. Here’s who will be joining the cast for the new season of the show, which is called Big Sky: Deadly Trails.

Big Sky Season 3, aka Big Sky: Deadly Trails, premieres on ABC on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

