Stockton, CA

FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento.  As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months.  The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Be Our Guest – Ettore’s

4-9pm Ettore’s Has Celebrated Family, Quality And Tradition With The Sacramento Community For 45 Years. Please Join Us This Holiday Season To Experience Our Newest Products And Classic Favorites!. ettores.com/. Get up to a 50% off gift certificate at:. beourguestfox40.com/
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
News Break
Politics
Fox40

Front Street Animal Shelter

This week the Front Street Animal Shelter is raising funds to help pets at the shelter and in our community. Your kindness will provide food, specialty medical care, supplies and love to a pet in need. Give at HelpFrontStreet.org. If you can’t donate, you can still help a shelter pet by adopting, fostering or spreading the word!
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

8000 expected as Folsom Renaissance Faire begins Saturday for 30th year

The sights, the sounds and tastes of the era of Queen Elizabeth I in Tudor England will descend upon the city of Folsom this Saturday and Sunday at Folsom City Park and the Dan Russell Arena. Now celebrating 30 years, the annual Renaissance Faire returns to give people of all...
FOLSOM, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes

SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Citrus Heights restaurant vandalized for the third time in 2022

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — When Fukumi Ramen restaurant in Citrus Heights had its windows smashed on Sunday, it marked the third time the business was vandalized. Between vandals and the pandemic, it’s been a tough time for business. “It has been very devastating,” Sylbi Song, Fukumi Ramen owner, said. An overwhelming number of businesses […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KRON4 News

Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
OAKLAND, CA

