Read full article on original website
Related
The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento. As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months. The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
Fox40
Be Our Guest – Ettore’s
4-9pm Ettore’s Has Celebrated Family, Quality And Tradition With The Sacramento Community For 45 Years. Please Join Us This Holiday Season To Experience Our Newest Products And Classic Favorites!. ettores.com/. Get up to a 50% off gift certificate at:. beourguestfox40.com/
Folsom Renaissance Faire celebrates 30th anniversary | What to know
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Renaissance Faire is back for another year and is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The Elizabethan Age will be celebrated this year as guests of all ages will experience a variety of entertainment. The “Ren Faire” will be at Folsom City Lions Park with thousands...
abc10.com
Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting our diverse Latin and Hispanic communities
Liliana Ferrer is the Consul General of Mexico, in Sacramento. She is proud of the people, traditions and culture that shaped her life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
This Is California's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elk Grove dog owner story reviewed by professional dog trainer
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove resident Faryal Kabir says Zeus, her 1-year-old German Shepherd, is set to be euthanized by the City after he bit a man — and weeks later an officer. The city says she failed to follow a set of guidelines after they classified...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
Thousands show up for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
Officials say an estimated 30,000 people attended the event. Though police had safety concerns, the event remained mostly peaceful.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox40
Front Street Animal Shelter
This week the Front Street Animal Shelter is raising funds to help pets at the shelter and in our community. Your kindness will provide food, specialty medical care, supplies and love to a pet in need. Give at HelpFrontStreet.org. If you can’t donate, you can still help a shelter pet by adopting, fostering or spreading the word!
goldcountrymedia.com
8000 expected as Folsom Renaissance Faire begins Saturday for 30th year
The sights, the sounds and tastes of the era of Queen Elizabeth I in Tudor England will descend upon the city of Folsom this Saturday and Sunday at Folsom City Park and the Dan Russell Arena. Now celebrating 30 years, the annual Renaissance Faire returns to give people of all...
tmpresale.com
Kevin Hart: Reality Check at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento Dec 11th, 2022 – pre-sale code
The Kevin Hart: Reality Check presale password has finally been added!. During the time of this limited time presale you have got an opportunity to acquire show tickets earlier than anyone else. You won’t want to miss Kevin Hart: Reality Check’s show in Sacramento do you? We think tickets could...
oaklandside.org
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes
SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
CBS News
Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week - meet Skittles!
Time to head out to the Sacramento SPCA and meet our Pet of the Week! It's Skittles, an adorable senior mix who's available for you to take home TODAY!
Citrus Heights restaurant vandalized for the third time in 2022
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — When Fukumi Ramen restaurant in Citrus Heights had its windows smashed on Sunday, it marked the third time the business was vandalized. Between vandals and the pandemic, it’s been a tough time for business. “It has been very devastating,” Sylbi Song, Fukumi Ramen owner, said. An overwhelming number of businesses […]
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
Comments / 0