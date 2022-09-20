Read full article on original website
scttx.com
National Hunting and Fishing Day, Texas Hunters and Anglers Encouraged to Bring a Buddy
September 23, 2022 - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is asking Texans to invite their friends and family into the outdoors to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHF) on Sept. 24. Hunters and anglers primarily fund the state’s wildlife management programs through the...
scttx.com
New Projects Approved for Lufkin District; $9.4 Million Project for Shelby County
September 22, 2022 – Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday approved more than $520.9 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $12.4 million earmarked for projects in the Lufkin District. Commissioners also approved more than $75.9 million in maintenance projects, which included more than $1.7 million for the...
scttx.com
VFW Post 8904 Designated All State
September 24, 2022 - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904, Center, Texas Commander Richard Lundie (center) recently presented Past Post Commander Gene Hutto (left) and Quartermaster Larry Hume (right) with their All State Medallions and distinctive All State white cover for the fiscal year 2021-2022. Each year a select group...
