Texas State

scttx.com

VFW Post 8904 Designated All State

September 24, 2022 - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904, Center, Texas Commander Richard Lundie (center) recently presented Past Post Commander Gene Hutto (left) and Quartermaster Larry Hume (right) with their All State Medallions and distinctive All State white cover for the fiscal year 2021-2022. Each year a select group...
CENTER, TX

