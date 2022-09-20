Read full article on original website
wustl.edu
Faculty take part in Geospatial Institute event
The Taylor Geospatial Institute is set to host its first major event next week, the 2022 Geo-Resolution Conference. Taking place at Saint Louis University, the Sept. 28 event is focused on how to leverage geospatial technologies and perspective to predict and mitigate the effects of climate change. Washington University in...
School of Medicine joins major NIH brain mapping effort
Will aid understanding of how the brain works in good health and disease. Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis are joining a national network to map the intricacies of the brain, with a goal of deepening knowledge of how the brain works and generating new insights into how the brain functions in healthy people — and how it malfunctions in Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia, autism and numerous other conditions.
How neighborhoods can protect — or harm — older adults’ cognitive health
Does your neighborhood help protect your cognitive health as you age?. A growing body of research led by scientists at Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Michigan suggests older adults’ access to civic and social organizations, cultural centers — such as museums and art galleries — and recreation centers may help protect against cognitive decline as a person ages; a theory they have called “cognability.”
Coffeestamp opens location at Hillman Hall
Coffeestamp, the coffee roaster known for specialty beans and made-from-scratch baked goods in St. Louis’ Fox Park neighborhood, recently opened its second location in Washington University in St. Louis’ Hillman Hall. Brothers Spencer and Patrick Clapp moved into the former Grounds for Change space, and their arrival is another big win for the university’s supplier diversity strategy.
Search committee appointed for government relations leader
Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Provost Beverly Wendland have appointed a 10-member committee to identify candidates for the position of vice chancellor for government and community relations at Washington University in St. Louis. Pam Lokken retired from that position Sept. 2 after 30 years of service. Rose Windmiller, associate vice...
University launches new interface for ONE.WUSTL portal
Washington University in St. Louis has launched a new user interface for ONE.WUSTL, a universitywide single sign-on portal. ONE.WUSTL reduces the need for two-factor authentication and provides convenient access to hundreds of applications, including WebSTAC, Canvas, Box, Dining Services menus, Outlook, Workday and Parking. Users can customize the portal according to their needs.
Political scientists to study populist rhetoric as a threat to democracy
Washington University in St. Louis political scientists Christopher Lucas, Jacob Montgomery, and Margit Tavits , all in Arts & Sciences, won a $571,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study the rise of populist rhetoric on social media and its effects on democracies. Responding to concerns over the rise...
Exhibition
Katharina Grosse is internationally celebrated for her large-scale, on-site works that she paints across built and natural environments. To date, less focus has been placed on her studio-based paintings. This exhibition explores that part of Grosse’s oeuvre, from her earliest paintings in the 1990s to her most recent. It highlights these important canvases and the role they have played throughout the artist’s career in her experiments with color and paint—their physical and optical properties, aesthetic potentials, qualities of independence, and ability to create motion.
