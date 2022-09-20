ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Suspect Arrested In Drug Bust

MOORESVILLE, N.C.– Mooresville Police department makes an arrest in an undercover drug bust. In late August, Mooresville Police Department Detectives received information about a suspect who was transporting and distributing large amounts of illegal narcotics into the Mooresville/South Iredell area. Based on the information, detectives began an investigation during...
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Late Night Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
cn2.com

York County Deputies Exposed to Suspected Fentanyl While on Traffic Stop

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two York County patrol deputies are expected to be okay on this Friday after being accidentally exposed to Fentanyl while just doing their job. Officials say the two were conducting a traffic stop and vehicle search on Thursday when they were exposed. They...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Knox
wccbcharlotte.com

Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man accused of murder in Rowan County is now in police custody. The Salisbury Police Department arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson, 31, for a homicide that took place on Old Wilkesboro Road on September 18, 2022. Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#I 40#State Trooper#Violent Crime#A State Highway Patrol#The State Highway Patrol
wccbcharlotte.com

Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
CONOVER, NC
Queen City News

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
WBTV

Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
CHINA GROVE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy