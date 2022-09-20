Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say
A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
wccbcharlotte.com
Suspect Arrested In Drug Bust
MOORESVILLE, N.C.– Mooresville Police department makes an arrest in an undercover drug bust. In late August, Mooresville Police Department Detectives received information about a suspect who was transporting and distributing large amounts of illegal narcotics into the Mooresville/South Iredell area. Based on the information, detectives began an investigation during...
Deputies ask for public’s help to find vehicle involved in Lincoln County trailer theft
Lincolnton, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a construction trailer from a church. The theft of a trailer that belongs to Cathey Roofing Company occurred either on Sept. 12 or the...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Late Night Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
WBTV
Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
cn2.com
York County Deputies Exposed to Suspected Fentanyl While on Traffic Stop
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two York County patrol deputies are expected to be okay on this Friday after being accidentally exposed to Fentanyl while just doing their job. Officials say the two were conducting a traffic stop and vehicle search on Thursday when they were exposed. They...
Woman faces charges following traffic stop in McDowell Co.
A woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in McDowell County.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ now charged with rape in another county, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man Mooresville Police accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June for forcible sex crimes after two victims came forward […]
Juvenile identified in connection with bomb threats at 2 Cabarrus County schools, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — On Thursday, the Concord Police Department identified a juvenile who is accused of making telephone bomb threats to Jay M. Robinson and Cox Mill high schools this week. Information about the suspect was not released due to child privacy laws. Police said they received a tip...
wccbcharlotte.com
Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man accused of murder in Rowan County is now in police custody. The Salisbury Police Department arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson, 31, for a homicide that took place on Old Wilkesboro Road on September 18, 2022. Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under...
Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl
YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
wccbcharlotte.com
Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
FOX Carolina
Young man missing for over year in McDowell Co., deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a young man who has been missing for over a year. Deputies said Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a home on Airport Road back on June 22, 2021. Beshear is...
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
WBTV
Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
Sheriff’s office offering reward to solve homicide in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Deputies in Rowan County are turning to the public -- and offering a reward -- as they investigate a homicide in Salisbury from earlier this year. Investigators say David Land was killed sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 20 in the 3100 block of Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
Charges dismissed against Shelby man in death of 7-week-old son
SHELBY, N.C. — The charges against a Shelby man accused of murdering his 7-week-old son were dismissed, according to court records. Investigators have claimed Stephen Moore III killed his son, Sincere Moore, back in 2018. At the time, prosecutors told Channel 9 that the infant’s mother left him with...
WBTV
Charlotte man arrested after fleeing Monroe Police in stolen vehicle, ghost guns and drugs found in home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested in Monroe after fleeing the police in a stolen vehicle and multiple ‘ghost guns’ were found in his home, according to the Monroe Police Department. On Sept. 16, Monroe officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge...
