Read full article on original website
Related
'It's a universal infection': Norton doctors seeing spike in RSV cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Doctors at Norton Hospital said Louisville is seeing a high number of children in the hospital this year sick with an illness called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). They've said they've seen more than a 60 percent spike in RSV cases so far this year, that's why...
wdrb.com
Doctors report treating double number of young RSV patients at Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital say the hospital has admitted 66 patients with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) just this week. That's up from 32 at this point last year. RSV is commonly found in children under the age of two. Symptoms of RSV include coughing, sneezing,...
Wave 3
UofL Health’s ‘first in Kentucky’ vascular surgery helps saves woman’s life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wearing a big smile, Rena Cole poses for a picture. She’s in a conference room on Floor 15 of UofL Health’s Heart Hospital, standing alongside her husband Jim Cole, and the three men who helped save her life. “She could barely talk,” Dr. Abindra...
wdrb.com
New parents say they were horrified after given the wrong baby at Norton's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare: two newborns were swapped at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital just days after they were born, and members of one of the families say they are still looking for answers from the hospital. The incident happened in December and they've been reeling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
St. Matthews dental practice offers free service to those in need for 'Free Dentistry Day'
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — St. Matthews Dental Care opened its doors and offered services free of charge Saturday. Free Dentistry Day is part of a national day dedicated to providing free dental care to the estimated 108 million Americans without dental insurance. During a four-hour period, patients were provided...
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
wdrb.com
Louisville company offers new one-dose device to administer naloxone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting enough naloxone quickly can save lives, and a Louisville company has a new product to do just that. ZIMHI from US WorldMeds in Louisville comes in a small, one-dose device and works much like an EpiPen. It's a quick way to immediately get naloxone into...
wymt.com
‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health experts said now is the time to get the latest round of COVID boosters, and some are listening. Norton Healthcare reported Tuesday that 1,200 booster shots have been administered in just three days. The updated omicron booster shots are now available for teens and adults and provide protection against the variant and the original COVID virus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Fundraiser held in Shepherdsville to raise money for veteran suicide prevention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fundraiser was held in Shepherdsville Saturday to raise money for veteran suicide prevention. The event, which continues through 12:30 a.m. Sunday, is hosted by Louisville Local Entertainment. All of the funds raised during the all-day event will go to the Veteran's Club. "Too many veterans...
wdrb.com
Louisville health department criticized for social media post about drugs, overdoses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said its controversial social media post was purely educational. Critics sounded off online after the health department posted a series of bright messages that said "Party Safe This Weekend" and included information about resources and ways to avoid overdosing for those who might use drugs.
wdrb.com
Color Run at Crosby Middle School douses students in paint, raises money for teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crosby Middle School PTSA held its annual Color Run on Friday to raise money for the school. More than 600 students ran, played tug-of-war, volleyball and anything else that could turn their white shirts all manners of bright colors. They traveled around Douglas Hills Park getting splashed by colored powder.
wdrb.com
FDA reminds everyone NOT to cook chicken in Nyquil
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reminding everyone not to cook chicken in NyQuil. You know, just in case you were thinking about it. According to report by CNN, it's the latest in a series of dangerous trends and dares making the rounds on social media -- and adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to the challenge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Ground broken for new med center at sports and learning complex in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical center for underserved seniors in west Louisville could begin seeing patients as soon as next summer. The Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new medical building at its Sports and Learning Campus in west Louisville Saturday afternoon. It's part of a collaboration between the Urban League and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a Louisville-based company that specializes in medical care focused on seniors, according to a news release.
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
wdrb.com
Jailen Leavell - Reporter
Louisville native Jailen Leavell joined the WDRB team as a reporter in 2022. Before returning home, Jailen spent one year in the deep South as a reporter in Central Mississippi. While there, he jump-started his professional career with coverage of Hurricane Ida, the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade and the drinking water crisis that crippled the community.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning celebrates Keith Kaiser's 15 years of waking up to fun and laughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning is celebrating 15 years of Keith Kaiser. His 15th anniversary is Saturday, Sept. 24. To celebrate, WDRB in the Morning counted down Keith's top 10 moments on the show. The team also shared Facebook comments from viewers on what they love about Keith and their favorite memories of him.
wdrb.com
4th person tests positive for West Nile virus in Jefferson County in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth person in 2022 recently tested positive for the West Nile virus in Jefferson County. One of those four people has died from the virus. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said it's still finding mosquitoes with West Nile virus in several parts of the city. It's fogging those areas.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
wdrb.com
Online registration open for 29th annual 'Throo the Zoo' 5K this fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wildest 5K in Louisville is now open for registration. The 29th annual "Throo the Zoo" 5K run/walk will take place Nov. 12. Participants can race "throo" the Louisville Zoo alongside the animals. All participants will receive a free T-shirt, commemorative finisher medal and a ticket...
WHAS 11
Texas Roadhouse 'rolls' out honey cinnamon butter candles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of Texas Roadhouse can now savor the aroma of its famous honey cinnamon butter at the comfort of your home. Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter candles “roll” out to the public Sept. 23 on the American steakhouse's website, while supplies last. A representative...
Comments / 0