Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wymt.com

‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health experts said now is the time to get the latest round of COVID boosters, and some are listening. Norton Healthcare reported Tuesday that 1,200 booster shots have been administered in just three days. The updated omicron booster shots are now available for teens and adults and provide protection against the variant and the original COVID virus.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville health department criticized for social media post about drugs, overdoses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said its controversial social media post was purely educational. Critics sounded off online after the health department posted a series of bright messages that said "Party Safe This Weekend" and included information about resources and ways to avoid overdosing for those who might use drugs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FDA reminds everyone NOT to cook chicken in Nyquil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reminding everyone not to cook chicken in NyQuil. You know, just in case you were thinking about it. According to report by CNN, it's the latest in a series of dangerous trends and dares making the rounds on social media -- and adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to the challenge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ground broken for new med center at sports and learning complex in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical center for underserved seniors in west Louisville could begin seeing patients as soon as next summer. The Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new medical building at its Sports and Learning Campus in west Louisville Saturday afternoon. It's part of a collaboration between the Urban League and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a Louisville-based company that specializes in medical care focused on seniors, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jailen Leavell - Reporter

Louisville native Jailen Leavell joined the WDRB team as a reporter in 2022. Before returning home, Jailen spent one year in the deep South as a reporter in Central Mississippi. While there, he jump-started his professional career with coverage of Hurricane Ida, the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade and the drinking water crisis that crippled the community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4th person tests positive for West Nile virus in Jefferson County in 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fourth person in 2022 recently tested positive for the West Nile virus in Jefferson County. One of those four people has died from the virus. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said it's still finding mosquitoes with West Nile virus in several parts of the city. It's fogging those areas.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB's Keith Kaiser is now a grandpa

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Congratulations are in order for WDRB's Keith Kaiser. Pictured with this story is Keith's first grandson, Malachi. Congratulations from all of your WDRB family, Keith!. Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Online registration open for 29th annual 'Throo the Zoo' 5K this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wildest 5K in Louisville is now open for registration. The 29th annual "Throo the Zoo" 5K run/walk will take place Nov. 12. Participants can race "throo" the Louisville Zoo alongside the animals. All participants will receive a free T-shirt, commemorative finisher medal and a ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Texas Roadhouse 'rolls' out honey cinnamon butter candles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of Texas Roadhouse can now savor the aroma of its famous honey cinnamon butter at the comfort of your home. Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon butter candles “roll” out to the public Sept. 23 on the American steakhouse's website, while supplies last. A representative...
LOUISVILLE, KY

