LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reminding everyone not to cook chicken in NyQuil. You know, just in case you were thinking about it. According to report by CNN, it's the latest in a series of dangerous trends and dares making the rounds on social media -- and adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to the challenge.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO