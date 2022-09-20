ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

BUESCHER STILL IN DISBELIEF HE WON THE TRADITION-RICH BRISTOL NIGHT RACE, THE ONE HE SAID WAS AT THE TOP OF HIS LIST

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight

Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News

Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Sports
The Spun

Racecar Driver Throws Punches After Accident

Things got bit testy at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Late model stock racer Andrew Grady lost his mind on Davey Callihan and his No. 41 vehicle following an accident in Heat 1 and even had to be carried away by pit members:. Viewers chimed in on social media after seeing...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report

This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Chase Elliott
FanBuzz

Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo

NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Tracks#Elimination Race#Nascar Cup Series#Rfk#The Night Race#Bms Gladiator Sword#The Crown Jewel#Coke#Bristol Motor Speedway
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR playoffs at Texas odds, predictions: Model fades Kyle Busch at AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Austin Cindric were all eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs as the field was trimmed from 16 drivers to 12 after last Saturday's race in Bristol. Now the remaining 12 postseason drivers will have three races before the next cut to eight, beginning with the 2022 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson is the defending champion in this race and he also won the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race on the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion would love another win to stay in the race for back-to-back titles.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy