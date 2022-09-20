BUESCHER STILL IN DISBELIEF HE WON THE TRADITION-RICH BRISTOL NIGHT RACE, THE ONE HE SAID WAS AT THE TOP OF HIS LIST

Read full article on original website
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Big News
Legendary NASCAR star turned executive Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced some big news this week. The former NASCAR star turned team executive announced some major promotions for his company. Most notably, Dale's sister, Kelley, will be taking over as the CEO of his companies. "Kelley is one of the most prominent...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs advance to the Round of 12 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is the 30th Cup race this year and the first points-paying event held at the 1.5-mile tri-oval located just outside Fort Worth, Texas. Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star exhibition back in May.
Racecar Driver Throws Punches After Accident
Things got bit testy at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Late model stock racer Andrew Grady lost his mind on Davey Callihan and his No. 41 vehicle following an accident in Heat 1 and even had to be carried away by pit members:. Viewers chimed in on social media after seeing...
What Do Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Changes Mean for JR Motorsports?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced a series of promotions for JR Motorsports employees, including his sister. The post What Do Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Changes Mean for JR Motorsports? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report
This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson Proposes a Radical Change With Indirect NASCAR Playoff Implications
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson wants to knock down Texas Motor Speedway and start over. The post Kyle Larson Proposes a Radical Change With Indirect NASCAR Playoff Implications appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo
NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Provides Kurt Busch Update at Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR fans are looking forward to the day Kurt Busch gets back in the No. 45 Toyota Camry. Denny Hamlin had a small update on his driver. The 23XI team owner talked about Busch and his status during the qualifying rounds at Texas Motor Speedway. Talking to media ahead of...
Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly
Brad Keselowski recently revealed that RFK Racing wants to expand to a four-car team in the future and the timing of his comments could prove costly. The post Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AJ Allmendinger’s Future Rivals That of Tyler Reddick as Far as Cup Series Mysteries Go
AJ Allmendinger says he hasn't had discussions yet about his role in the 2023 Cup Series for Kaulig Racing. The post AJ Allmendinger’s Future Rivals That of Tyler Reddick as Far as Cup Series Mysteries Go appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
2022 NASCAR playoffs at Texas odds, predictions: Model fades Kyle Busch at AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Austin Cindric were all eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs as the field was trimmed from 16 drivers to 12 after last Saturday's race in Bristol. Now the remaining 12 postseason drivers will have three races before the next cut to eight, beginning with the 2022 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson is the defending champion in this race and he also won the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race on the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion would love another win to stay in the race for back-to-back titles.
Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson Set for Xfinity Series Showdown
Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson are set to do battle in the Xfinity Series Playoffs. The post Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson Set for Xfinity Series Showdown appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Atthaya Thitikul beats Danielle Kang in playoff to win in Arkansas
LPGA rookie Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand sank a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Danielle Kang and
Time to check your weekend racing schedule
NASCAR and NHRA share the spotlight again this weekend, with Formula One due back next week
