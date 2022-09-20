Read full article on original website
Related
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Business Insider
Lawsuit filed after FBI agents raided 1,400 deposit boxes at a US Private Vaults branch claims owners' items have still not been returned
A lawyer involved in the class-action called the March 2021 FBI raid of the Beverly Hills branch the "largest armed robbery in US history."
Schiff: Any Trump criminal referral should be unanimous from Jan. 6 panel
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, said that a criminal referral for former President Trump should be unanimous from the panel. “We operate with a high degree of consensus and unanimity,” Schiff said on CNN’s...
Comments / 0