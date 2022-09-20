Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Related
Humble City Council ratifies reduced tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
Humble City Council ratified a tax rate of $0.25158 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at its Sept. 22 meeting, down from last year’s rate of $0.263508. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Humble City Council ratified a tax rate of $0.25158 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 at...
Katy, counties get slice of $488M from H-GAC for storm projects
Katy City Administrator Byron Hebert said the city continues to prioritize drainage efforts to offset the impact of flooding, especially as the city grows. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council approved its final method of distribution during an Aug. 16 board of directors meeting for $488 million in federal...
Harris County commissioners to revisit tax rate vote Sept. 27
Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle were not in attendance at the Sept. 13 meeting, denying a vote on the tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners will have a second opportunity to vote on the proposed tax rate at their meeting Sept....
Sugar Land keeps same tax rate, approves $99M for capital projects
Sugar Land City Council unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022-23 budget at its Sept. 20 meeting. (Beth Marshall/Community Impact Newspaper) Sugar Land will keep last year's tax rate and invest $99 million in capital projects in the upcoming fiscal year. The city projects $382 million in expenditures in the upcoming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomball City Council proposes lower property tax rate for FY 2022-23
Tomball City Council unanimously approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.287248 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 19 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council unanimously approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.287248 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept....
Missouri City City Council adopts lower tax rate, $199.3M budget for FY 2022-23
Missouri City City Council unanimously adopted the fiscal year 2022-23 budget during its regular meeting Sept. 19. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Missouri City City Council unanimously approved its fiscal year 2022-23 budget and tax rate through two ordinances during its Sept. 19 meeting. Missouri City residents will pay $0.57375 per...
Bellaire adopts 2023 fiscal year budget with last-minute changes
Bellaire City Council approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget taking effect Oct. 1. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Bellaire adopted its fiscal year 2022-23 budget Sept. 19 with added spending directed toward full- and part-time employees. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bellaire experienced a large number...
Township: Hwy. 242 widening in The Woodlands no longer planned by TxDOT
Hwy. 242 was being considered for a widening project by Texas Department of Transportation. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The Texas Department of Transportation will not move forward with its plans to widen Hwy. 242 in The Woodlands between FM 1488 and I-45, township officials said after a Sept. 22 regular board meeting.
RELATED PEOPLE
METRO eyes location for new Missouri City Park & Ride
The board authorized the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County's president and CEO to begin negotiations with NewQuest Properties in regards to a long-term lease on property at Fort Bend Tollway and Hwy. 6. (Courtesy Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has its...
Popshelf files permit for future store in Sugar Land
Popshelf has filed a permit to renovate space for an upcoming store in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Popshelf) A new Popshelf location is on the horizon in Sugar Land, according to a permit found in the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The retail store, a concept by Dollar...
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
Cypress Rosehill Road widening, traffic signal to be complete this fall
A new traffic signal is being installed at Juergen and Cypress Rosehill roads. (Courtesy Pexels) Two Harris County projects are in the works on Cypress Rosehill Road. Harris County precincts 3 and 4 are working on a project to upgrade Cypress Rosehill Road in Tomball from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane concrete boulevard. The widening spans from Cypress Rosehill Road at Siedel Cemetary Road to just north of the connection with Waller-Tomball Road. The project is slated to be complete in the fourth quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials plan for long-term benefits of Fort Bend County EpiCenter
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Upon opening in summer 2023, the Fort Bend County EpiCenter will sit on 52 acres in Rosenberg, attracting visitors to the area for events from surrounding counties, officials said. Located...
Full video and production company opens in The Woodlands area
Production company Bella Media celebrated its soft opening Sept. 1. (Courtesy Bella Media) Bella Media, a full-service production company, celebrated its soft opening Sept. 1 and will be planning a grand opening Oct. 1 at 26418 Oak Ridge Drive, Ste. 2, Spring. According to owner Robert Harrington, the 2,200-square-foot studio...
Porter Lake Crossing brings new development to northwest Katy
Porter Lake Crossing is set to open in late 2022 and will feature three multitenant buildings. (Rendering courtesy Porter Lake Crossing) A new retail center is coming to northwest Katy, near the Elyson and Morton Creek Ranch housing developments. Porter Lake Crossing is set to open in early December, according...
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Low pay, feeling undervalued leading to Texas and Houston-area teacher turnover and burnout
According to the 2021 Texas Teacher Workforce Report compiled by the University of Houston, the average base salary for Texas teachers dropped 1% to $54,192 from 2011 to 2019, taking into account factors like inflation. The teaching profession in Texas is facing a retention crisis. Teacher retention has been an...
Renovations tentatively to begin in early 2023 on historic Montgomery County Hospital
The historic Montgomery County Hospital will become an independent senior living facility by 2024. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Historic Montgomery County Hospital—a historic landmark—located at 301 S. First St. will undergo renovations beginning in the first quarter of 2023, according to a presentation by Overland Property Group at Conroe City Council's Sept. 21 workshop meeting.
New guidelines cause surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Harris, Galveston counties
Harris and Galveston counties saw an unprecedented spike of rejected mail-in ballots in the March primary elections. The rejections dropped afterward as voters and county officials adapted to new guidelines from Senate Bill 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections greatly increased across the state after Senate Bill 1 went into...
Citing high cost, Missouri City City Council rejects bid for Sienna Parkway improvement project
On Sept. 19, Missouri City City Council voted to reject a bid for a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway, between the limits of Hwy. 6 to the north and McKeever Road to the south, citing high cost. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A bid for the first phase of a...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0