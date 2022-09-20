Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
Clarification On Why WWE SmackDown Is Staying On Hulu
News recently came out that WWE next-day content will be leaving Hulu, meaning another platform now could have the ability to pick up the content if a deal is agreed upon. However, "WWE SmackDown," which has been WWE's weekly blue brand since August 1999, will be staying on Hulu for the foreseeable future, unlike the rest of Hulu's WWE content.
Ricky Morton Is Down To Partner With His Son In Potentially Huge Tag Match
Ricky Morton believes you're only as old as you feel, or at the very least, as old as your opponent makes you look. "I'm 66 years old," Morton said on the latest episode of his "School of Morton" podcast. "When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you're 66 years old or they can make you look like you're 28 years old. It's very few in this business that are true workers."
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals When He Became A Fan Of Pro Wrestling
Scotty 2 Hotty has been in the professional wrestling business since 1991, competing in a WWE ring every year from '91 until his 2007 release. While with WWE, Hotty won three championships, firstly winning the Light Heavyweight Championship in 2000, a title he only held for eight days. Hotty went to on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, once alongside Grandmaster Sexay and once with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. As many do, Hotty found his way into the wrestling business after first starting as a fan, and while on the "Wrestling With Johners Podcast", he revealed when he first became a fan of professional wrestling.
Bray Wyatt Responds To Fan Joking He Is In Town For WWE SmackDown
Over the past couple of weeks, WWE has been teasing that something is on its way. After playing "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane with an ominous red light at events over the past week, and a QR code spotted during "Raw" that led to a video showing a game of hangman, many fans are speculating about what's going on. With popular theories leading to the return of Bray Wyatt as "The Fiend," Social media has been buzzing on when, or if, his return is indeed coming. One fan even spotted Wyatt at an airport, or so we thought.
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
Athena Names Female WWE Stars Who Encouraged Her To Speak Up Backstage
Though she's been part of the AEW roster in WWE, Athena spent six years in WWE under the name Ember Moon, and her career in the company was something of a roller coaster. While she was largely beloved by fans in "WWE NXT," she experienced significant creative roadblocks on the main roster — partially, according to Athena herself, because of her own passivity.
Sheamus 'Will Keep Pushing' For Return Of Previous Element Of His Presentation
Sheamus is enjoying a massive run lately following his brutal match with reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther, at WWE Clash At The Castle. While the Celtic Warrior did not get the victory, he received a standing ovation from the United Kingdom crowd. The premium live event also saw the return of Drew McIntyre's "Broken Dreams" theme song from his first WWE run, and now, Sheamus is hoping to bring back his old theme music, as well.
Backstage News On Malakai Black And Other AEW Names Reportedly Contacted By WWE
Malakai Black was reportedly not the only AEW talent WWE sent out feelers to about a potential return to the company recently. According to Fightful Select, the likes of Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Swerve Strickland were also contacted by the Triple H-led WWE Talent Relations department. All three of those wrestlers, besides Black, were part of Triple H's version of "NXT" a few years ago.
How The McMahon Family Is Linked To Boxing Legend And Trailblazer, Jack Johnson
Many wrestling fans know the story of how Vince McMahon famously bought the WWF from his father in 1982, but the family's ties to the fighting business go back another generation before them. Roderick James "Jess" McMahon Sr. — the father of Vincent J. McMahon and grandfather of former WWE...
Karen Jarrett Opens Up About Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE
Jeff Jarrett has had multiple runs with WWE, both on- and off-screen, with his most recent stint coming earlier this year when he served as Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, Jarrett departed the company just a few months after receiving the position, as he was replaced by "Road Dogg" Brian James following Triple H coming into power as WWE Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Karen Jarrett, wife of Jeff, opened up about her husband leaving WWE and whether he is working on any projects outside of the company.
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
Shawn Michaels Recalls Vince McMahon's Response When He Asked For WWE Release
One of the biggest moments in the history of the wrestling business was the inception of the New World Order (nWo)in World Championship Wrestling. The nWo immediately impacted the landscape of wrestling culture when Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan started running wild and caused the Monday Night Wars to begin.
Triple H Reveals 'Valuable Lesson' Taught To Him By Dusty Rhodes
Paul "Triple H" Levesque recalled how the late Dusty Rhodes taught him a lesson that has stuck with him. Rhodes worked behind the scenes on the "NXT" brand as its creative director before passing away on June 11, 2015, and Levesque never forgot how crucial "The American Dream" was to the decision-making process.
Update On Buddy Matthews' AEW Future
Buddy Matthews may be the latest House of Black member to part ways with All Elite Wrestling. Fightful Select is reporting that sources close to the 33-year-old believe that he's on his way out of the company. It's believed that Matthews' spot with The Great Muta on the latest episode...
The Undertaker Explains Mindset Behind Iconic 'Bong' In WWE Entrance Music
The Undertaker knows a thing or two about the importance of entrance music in the wrestling business. For three decades, fans knew exactly who was making their entrance at the sound of the gong. The Deadman is considered to be an all-time great and his presentation played a huge role in his success.
Backstage News On How Much Money MJF Is Earning From His New AEW Contract
Since MJF returned to AEW at All Out earlier this month he has been bragging about the new contract Tony Khan has given him in order to make him comeback to the company. The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has made it clear he has not signed an extension, but he has received a major pay raise, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new deal sees him earn more than $1 million each year.
Backstage WWE Update On Aliyah's Injury
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Aliyah has been out of action recently, but according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter the situation is not considered to be a serious one, and she is currently listed to return to action as soon as next week. It is unclear exactly what is wrong with the ex-"NXT" Superstar, but her injury was briefly mentioned on television this week, without any details being discussed. She has not been in action since losing the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the August 12 episode of "Raw."
Why Shayna Baszler Finds The Ronda Rousey Criticism Frustrating
Shayna Baszler and Ronday Rousey's relationship goes way back to their early MMA days. Along with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, the two women were not only roommates, but also trained together at the Glendale Fighting Club gym. As a foursome, they were at one point coined the "Four Horsewomen of MMA." On the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Baszler touched on how criticism towards Rousey bothers her.
