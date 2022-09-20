BRANFORD – Its right about the time Nick Carroway starts the final line ‘so we beat on, boats against the current….’ that one begins the process of comparing a new telling to the ongoing conversation one has been having since, possibly, their junior year of high school. Classes spent discussing every line, watching the Sam Waterston, and then Leo DeCaprio versions on screen, and now, added to that, a live radio play.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO