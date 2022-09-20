ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Home Prices Are Dropping

Home prices have skyrocketed higher for most of the last two years. In some markets, prices have risen by sums well into the double digits. There are several reasons for the increase. The first is that low interest rates have made housing more affordable. The rates on 30-year fixed mortgages dropped below 3%. Another reason […]
The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
