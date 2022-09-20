ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkton, MD

Police: NEHS student sold THC edibles to fellow pupils

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niS30_0i3LoNSl00

NORTH EAST — A North East High School student is facing nine felony charges after she allegedly sold edible THC — the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — to seven fellow pupils before she was caught with more than a pound and a half of the suspect drug, leading to her arrest Monday at that school, according to Cecil County District Court records.

Investigators identified the suspect as Elkton-area resident Dea’Vean Lashay Fields who, having turned 18 in April, is facing adult criminal charges.

During the initial investigation, which occurred inside the high school on Monday morning, investigators seized a total of nine bags containing “multi-colored cereal THC edibles,” police said. The confiscated edible THC had a combined weight of 728 grams, which translates to slightly more than one pound and a half, police added. There are approximately 680 grams in a pound and a half. THC can be “cooked into baked goods and candies,” investigators explained in court records.

“It doesn’t appear to be from a (medical marijuana) dispensary. It appears to have been homemade. But the investigation is continuing to determine the source of the THC edibles. It’s a cereal similar to Fruity Pebbles in bar form,” said Lt. Michael Holmes, a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, referring to the confiscated suspect drug and how each one of the THC edibles looks.

Investigators also searched the seven students who allegedly bought the edible THC from Fields and found them to be in possession of the suspect drug, police reported.

“The investigation revealed that two of those students had ingested portions of the (THC) bars,” Holmes told the Cecil Whig.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, it was not clear if those seven students also were charged and, if so, as adults or as juveniles.

Kelly Keeton, a Cecil County Public Schools spokeswoman, told the Cecil Whig late Tuesday afternoon that Fields and the other seven students will face disciplinary action. But she noted that school system administrators are not at liberty release that type of information to the public.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of the individual student discipline, the student charged and any others involved will face appropriate disciplinary action,” Keeton said, adding, “The parents of any students involved would have been contacted by the school administration.”

The investigation leading to Fields’ arrest started at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, when a student informed Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Steven Hood and NEHS administrators that a pupil possibly was in possession of THC edibles and that she had been “selling them to other students in the building,” according to the charging document. Hood is assigned to CCSO’s School Resource Unit, court records indicate. Information regarding Fields’ grade at NEHS was not available, as of late Tuesday afternoon.

“The North East High School administration pulled the student out of class and conducted a search of her book bag, which yielded three clear vacuum sealed bags containing squares of multi-colored cereal. She was also in possession of $130 in cash,” court records allege.

Fields told NEHS Assistant Principal John Drew that the bags contained THC edibles, court records show.

“Fields advised that she sold the THC edibles to 7 students. Those students were all searched by school administrators and found to be in possession of the THC edibles,” according to the charging document, which does not specify the ages and grades of those seven students.

CCSO Dets. Carson White and Michael O’Donnell interviewed the seven students, all of whom admitted that they had bought THC edibles from Fields.

After taking Fields into custody, Hood transported her from NEHS to agency headquarters near Elkton, where she agreed to be interviewed by the school resource deputy and CCSO Cpl. Matthew Sutton, who is assigned to the Cecil County Drug Task Force, court records show.

“Fields advised that she was in possession of THC/Marijuana edibles. Fields advised that she sold the edibles for $10 per square to multiple students,” court records allege.

Fields, who is scheduled for an Oct. 17 preliminary hearing, is charged with seven counts of distribution of a controlled and dangerous substance on school property, one count of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance on school property with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to court records. Each charge is a felony that carries a maximum 20-year sentence and a fine up to $20,000 if convicted, court records show.

After her arrest and appearance in front of a district court commissioner, Fields was released on personal recognizance, according to court records.

Police said that, during the investigation, a specially-trained scent dog scanned the seized suspect THC edibles at CCSO headquarters and alerted to the presence of controlled and dangerous substances. The confiscated suspect THC edibles will be sent to a lab for analysis, police added.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the investigation into this incident continued.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Police suspect couple intended to sell meth

A Maryland couple was arrested last weekend for possession of narcotics, which Ocean City Police suspected was for distribution. Jennifer Lee Fincham, 36, and Richard Charles Schluter, 44, both of Darlington, Maryland were arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 near 23rd Street for drug-distribution charges.
OCEAN CITY, MD
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Burglary in Applecross

The New Castle County Division of Police, Criminal Investigations Section, Property Squad, is currently investigating a residential burglary in the community of Applecross. (Wilmington, Del.-19807) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 10:30 p.m., New Castle County Police responded to the 200 block of S. Ashview Lane (Applecross) for the report of a burglary investigation.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates

A high school student in Cecil County was arrested Monday after being accused of selling marijuana edibles to classmates. The 18-year-old is a student at North East High School. According to reports from the county sheriff’s office, a school resource officer searched the backpack belonging to the student. There, the officer found vacuum-sealed bags containing […] The post Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates appeared first on 92 Q.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
Elkton, MD
Crime & Safety
North East, MD
Crime & Safety
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
North East, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
firststateupdate.com

County Police Investigating A Strange Series Of Events

The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox5dc.com

Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police

LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint

(Bear, Del.-19701) On Thursday (9/22) at approximately 9:20 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Walls Way for a gun violation. Officers arrived on scene and began a property check of the area. The search revealed multiple shell casings on County Road. There were no...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Police#Thc#District Court#Fruity Pebbles
DC News Now

Police release name of kidnapped Maryland man found dead in trunk of burning car

UPDATE, Sept. 23, 1:13 p.m. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who died was Steven Deon Gillus, 39, of Hanover, Md. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said officers in Baltimore found the body of a person abducted from Hanover in the trunk of a burning car […]
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
firststateupdate.com

K9 Officer Dies Inside Department Of Correction Vehicle In Smyrna

The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) is investigating the death of one of its K-9 officers. Officials with the DOC have confirmed that K9 Lux, assigned to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna died on Sunday. Officials, saddened to announce the on-duty passing of K9 Lux, said that K(LUX, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found deceased by his handler inside of a marked DOC K9 vehicle on September 18, 2022.
SMYRNA, DE
nccpdnews.com

Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Package Theft Suspect

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are currently searching for a suspect observed in surveillance footage removing a package from the community of Preserve at Robinson Farms. (Townsend, Del.-19734) On Wednesday (9/21), New Castle County Police were called to the 600 block of Fieldsboro Road (Preserve at...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WGAL

Philadelphia contract killer pleads guilty and admits to committing six murders

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man plead guilty and admitted to committing six murders. Ernest Pressley, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and four counts of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, in connection with his role in murdering four people in Philadelphia between 2017 and 2018, all in exchange for money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy