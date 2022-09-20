Police: NEHS student sold THC edibles to fellow pupils

NORTH EAST — A North East High School student is facing nine felony charges after she allegedly sold edible THC — the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — to seven fellow pupils before she was caught with more than a pound and a half of the suspect drug, leading to her arrest Monday at that school, according to Cecil County District Court records.

Investigators identified the suspect as Elkton-area resident Dea’Vean Lashay Fields who, having turned 18 in April, is facing adult criminal charges.

During the initial investigation, which occurred inside the high school on Monday morning, investigators seized a total of nine bags containing “multi-colored cereal THC edibles,” police said. The confiscated edible THC had a combined weight of 728 grams, which translates to slightly more than one pound and a half, police added. There are approximately 680 grams in a pound and a half. THC can be “cooked into baked goods and candies,” investigators explained in court records.

“It doesn’t appear to be from a (medical marijuana) dispensary. It appears to have been homemade. But the investigation is continuing to determine the source of the THC edibles. It’s a cereal similar to Fruity Pebbles in bar form,” said Lt. Michael Holmes, a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, referring to the confiscated suspect drug and how each one of the THC edibles looks.

Investigators also searched the seven students who allegedly bought the edible THC from Fields and found them to be in possession of the suspect drug, police reported.

“The investigation revealed that two of those students had ingested portions of the (THC) bars,” Holmes told the Cecil Whig.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, it was not clear if those seven students also were charged and, if so, as adults or as juveniles.

Kelly Keeton, a Cecil County Public Schools spokeswoman, told the Cecil Whig late Tuesday afternoon that Fields and the other seven students will face disciplinary action. But she noted that school system administrators are not at liberty release that type of information to the public.

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of the individual student discipline, the student charged and any others involved will face appropriate disciplinary action,” Keeton said, adding, “The parents of any students involved would have been contacted by the school administration.”

The investigation leading to Fields’ arrest started at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, when a student informed Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Steven Hood and NEHS administrators that a pupil possibly was in possession of THC edibles and that she had been “selling them to other students in the building,” according to the charging document. Hood is assigned to CCSO’s School Resource Unit, court records indicate. Information regarding Fields’ grade at NEHS was not available, as of late Tuesday afternoon.

“The North East High School administration pulled the student out of class and conducted a search of her book bag, which yielded three clear vacuum sealed bags containing squares of multi-colored cereal. She was also in possession of $130 in cash,” court records allege.

Fields told NEHS Assistant Principal John Drew that the bags contained THC edibles, court records show.

“Fields advised that she sold the THC edibles to 7 students. Those students were all searched by school administrators and found to be in possession of the THC edibles,” according to the charging document, which does not specify the ages and grades of those seven students.

CCSO Dets. Carson White and Michael O’Donnell interviewed the seven students, all of whom admitted that they had bought THC edibles from Fields.

After taking Fields into custody, Hood transported her from NEHS to agency headquarters near Elkton, where she agreed to be interviewed by the school resource deputy and CCSO Cpl. Matthew Sutton, who is assigned to the Cecil County Drug Task Force, court records show.

“Fields advised that she was in possession of THC/Marijuana edibles. Fields advised that she sold the edibles for $10 per square to multiple students,” court records allege.

Fields, who is scheduled for an Oct. 17 preliminary hearing, is charged with seven counts of distribution of a controlled and dangerous substance on school property, one count of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance on school property with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, according to court records. Each charge is a felony that carries a maximum 20-year sentence and a fine up to $20,000 if convicted, court records show.

After her arrest and appearance in front of a district court commissioner, Fields was released on personal recognizance, according to court records.

Police said that, during the investigation, a specially-trained scent dog scanned the seized suspect THC edibles at CCSO headquarters and alerted to the presence of controlled and dangerous substances. The confiscated suspect THC edibles will be sent to a lab for analysis, police added.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the investigation into this incident continued.