ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

By MARYCLAIRE DALE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285j9e_0i3LnEYR00
FILE- An image of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson is displayed on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17, 2022. The family Easton Oliverson, who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a top bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, has sued the league and a furniture company. Oliverson, 12, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport, according to the family's social media posts. He has since had three brain operations and has battled a staph infection and, more recently, seizures, their lawyer said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed.

Easton Oliverson, 12, of Saint George, Utah, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport. He has since had three operations and battled a staph infection, the family’s lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, said Tuesday.

“He’s not doing well. The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It’s been a long road,” Fulginiti said. Easton had been hospitalized in Pennsylvania and Utah before his discharge last week, he said.

The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on Friday in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Kevin Fountain, a spokesperson for Little League International, said the league would not comment on the pending suit. Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Easton, a pitcher and outfielder with the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara in southwestern Utah, fell in his sleep, Fulginiti said. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 for the boy’s care, along with punitive damages.

“They really appreciate all the support they’ve gotten throughout the nation,” Fulginiti said. ”But they’re struggling to focus on the family. They have two other kids and it’s a lot.”

Jace Oliverson was an assistant coach on the baseball team, while Easton’s younger brother Brogan was an alternate who was tapped to take his place after the fall. Snow Canyon was eliminated after two losses.

___ Follow Maryclaire Dale on Twitter: twitter.com/Maryclairedale

Comments / 272

Fred G. Sanford
4d ago

It’s tragic situation but how is the little league responsible for a hotel room they rented. The dad was the coach why didn’t he check out the room for safety. This frivolous lawsuit will only ruin this event for future kids.

Reply(28)
208
Tina
4d ago

What about the Coach (dad) who allowed his son to sleep in that Bunk Bed with no railing?! Not saying there shouldn't be one, but he should be held responsible. It is HIS job as a father to make sure his child was in no danger. He failed his son! They sound so stupid!!

Reply(23)
89
Anne S
4d ago

I feel badly for the boy and his family but accidents happen! The Little League administration should he helping them somehow with the medical bills. Frivolous lawsuits get filed by ambulance chasets and the lawyers get most of the money

Reply(8)
77
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
The Associated Press

Sheriff must pay $15M for death of Florida teen outside fair

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III, a Black 14-year-old who was killed on Interstate 4 in 2014 after he was booted from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers. The jury verdict culminates more than six years of court action. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who could appeal the verdict, issued a statement Friday expressing sympathy for the Joseph family. “Losing a child is a heartbreaking and eternal grief that no parent should have to face, and we continue to keep the Joseph family in our prayers,” Chronister said in an email.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Utah Sports
City
Home, PA
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Saint George, UT Sports
City
Saint George, UT
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
St. George, UT
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
City
Santa Clara, UT
Local
Saint George, UT Government
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida the previous day, expanding an initial order that had covered two dozen counties. He urged residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas. “We encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Coast Guard works to remove sunken ships from Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two ships that have been abandoned in the Columbia river for years are being removed and the U.S. Coast Guard is working with state agencies to clean up the fuel and oil that leaked from the vessels. The ships — a Navy tug called the Sakarissa and a Coast Guard cutter called the Alert — first arrived in Portland in 2006, and were brought near Hayden Island in hopes that they could be turned into a museum. But the funding for that project dried up, and they have been abandoned for more than a decade. Both of the ships sunk two years ago. Bill Ryan with the Oregon Department of State Lands said it’s not yet clear why the Alert sunk, but the Sakarissa floundered after someone salvaging metal cut through a pipe, causing it to flood. The Coast Guard raised the 100-foot Sakarissa from the river on Monday and towed it to a repair service to remove the remaining oil waste from the ship. Work to remove the 125-foot Alert was expected to begin Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
975thefanatic.com

2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Named Among the Top 50 in America

Pennsylvania has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Keystone State has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. Two...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint George
The Associated Press

Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon on a track toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency order for two dozen counties on Friday. But he expanded the warning to the entire state, urging residents to prepare for a storm that could lash large swaths of Florida. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.” President Joe Biden also declared an emergency for the state, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Sept. 27 trip to Florida due to the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Environmental officials said it is only the third wolf identified in the wild in the state in 25 years. They said it wasn’t known where the animal was from, but that it was likely it from the Great Lakes area, though that wolf population isn’t known to have spread beyond Michigan. They said it could have been a captive animal that escaped or was released.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the accident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a pair of Friday news conferences. The initial name given by the worker, Victor Vazquez-Real, was false, Gualtieri said. His real name is Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, 32, who the sheriff said is a migrant from Honduras who arrived in March and was deported previously. “He shouldn’t have been here. He shouldn’t have been driving that thing,” Gualtieri said of the large road construction vehicle. “He shouldn’t be working.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock Laid To Rest During Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – PnB Rock has been laid to rest during a Muslim funeral service in Philadelphia, just over a week after his death. The service reportedly took place at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue on Wednesday (September 21). The service sheet showed a photo of Rock with “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022” on the front, and included a copy of the Janazah prayer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Head Injury
The Associated Press

Iowa defense scores twice, Hawkeyes beat Rutgers 27-10

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — In a game featuring two outstanding defenses, Iowa won the turnover battle by a wide margin. Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown as Iowa rode its defense to 27-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night. Leshon Williams scored on a 2-yard run and Drew Stevens kicked two field goals as the Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) forced three turnovers and handed Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) its 20th straight Big Ten Conference loss at home. Evan Simon, the only healthy scholarship quarterback with Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt hurt, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Aron Cruickshank early in the fourth quarter with Rutgers down 24-3. Jude McAtamney kicked a 28-yard field goal on the opening series for the Scarlet Knights, who were looking for their first 4-0 start since 2012.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
NBC News

Worker found dead in kettle cooker at N.J. food processing plant

An employee at a New Jersey food processing facility was found dead inside a kettle cooker, authorities said. Dale R. Devilli, 63, was working at the Lassonde Pappas and Co. plant Monday morning in Bridgeton, about 40 miles south of Philadelphia, when police were called for a report of an unconscious man, according to New Jersey State Troopers.
BRIDGETON, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy