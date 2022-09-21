PHOTOS: Sold-out Empty Bowl Luncheon will provide this many meals for people in need

Hand painted bowls are chose by visitors Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center during the 22nd annual Georgia Food Bank Empty Bowl Luncheon raising money to fight hunger. The event raises enough to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to those struggling with hunger in Hall, Lumpkin, Union, Forsyth, and Dawson counties. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Empty Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, raised more than $217,000, which will allow the Georgia Mountain Food Bank to provide nearly 1.1 million meals to those in need, according to Executive Director Kay Blackstock.

Held at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center after going virtual in 2020 and 2021, the in-person event sold all 95 tables, Blackstock said.

During the event, the food bank presented awards to the following volunteers: Jackie Pray, Philip Sartain Individual Volunteer of the Year; Gainesville City Councilman George Wangemann, Mike Banks Reflections of the Heart; Free Chapel, Jim Walters Corporate Volunteer of the Year.