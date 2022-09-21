ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

PHOTOS: Sold-out Empty Bowl Luncheon will provide this many meals for people in need

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGBlL_0i3LmlNf00
Hand painted bowls are chose by visitors Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center during the 22nd annual Georgia Food Bank Empty Bowl Luncheon raising money to fight hunger. The event raises enough to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to those struggling with hunger in Hall, Lumpkin, Union, Forsyth, and Dawson counties. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Empty Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, raised more than $217,000, which will allow the Georgia Mountain Food Bank to provide nearly 1.1 million meals to those in need, according to Executive Director Kay Blackstock.

Held at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center after going virtual in 2020 and 2021, the in-person event sold all 95 tables, Blackstock said.

During the event, the food bank presented awards to the following volunteers: Jackie Pray, Philip Sartain Individual Volunteer of the Year; Gainesville City Councilman George Wangemann, Mike Banks Reflections of the Heart; Free Chapel, Jim Walters Corporate Volunteer of the Year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbhfradio.org

Four Bartow County Residents Take Home Prize Money from The Arts Festival at Rose Lawn

September 22, 2022. Cartersville, Georgia. – Cash prizes totaling $1,000 were awarded to seven juried artists at the 47th Annual Arts Festival held this past weekend in Cartersville, Georgia. Four of the winning artists, Sharon Camp, Kristina Rhodes, Ed Bryant, and Mia Koerner, live in Bartow County. Awards were presented in two categories, Fine Arts and Heritage Crafts, with the Best in Show chosen as the overall winner regardless of the art medium.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Gainesville, GA
Society
Monroe Local News

Family history means everything to Breedloves

It started out innocently enough when a then 5-year-old John Wesley Breedlove asked his father, David, about John W. Breedlove Drive in Gratis and was it okay to pose in front of the road sign as proof of the road he believed to be named for him. More than 16...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta

The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music.  East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more.  Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Weber School mourns loss of student

A student’s family and The Weber School community is mourning the loss of a member of its senior class on Wednesday. Reports from CBS46 said that the student-athlete at the private Jewish school at 6751 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. Rabbi Ed Harwitz, […] The post Weber School mourns loss of student appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA

Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
KENNESAW, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#People In Need#Charity#The Empty Bowl Luncheon#Executive
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Black Enterprise

Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course

Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County, Ga. government is hiring

Walton County, Ga. government is hiring. Click and tap on the relevant link for more information. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County government website on Sept. 18, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
175
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy