Canyon, TX

KFDA

Amarillo High and Tascosa set to add new chapter to rivalry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rivalry is renewed tonight. The Amarillo High Sandies and the Tascosa Rebels. A battle that dates back to 1958. A familiar matchup in an unfamiliar location as the game moves to WT’s Buffalo Stadium due to the Tri-State fair. “Our community has done a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

THE WRAP UP: Week 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week five of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 5:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 4A and 3A...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Badgers gearing up for inaugural season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College baseball season is just a few months away, and the Amarillo College Badgers are gearing up for its inaugural season. For the first time ever, the Amarillo College baseball team has been preparing all fall long for its upcoming season this Spring. “We play approximately...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle FFA and 4-H students participate in the Youth Livestock Show

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair’s Youth Livestock Show Steer Judging bringing over 450 students from across the Panhandle to Amarillo. “The Tri-State Fair is a very good place to come get experience and get the cattle that have never been out out,” says Danny Underwood, Ag Science teacher and FFA advisor, Dimmitt High School. “It makes it a lot better on the animal and the kid and the family as we go down the road.”
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic. The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects. Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total. The city received the first...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo puts on ‘Tough enough to wear pink night’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo will hold their tough enough to wear pink night this weekend. Panhandle Breast Health in partnership with the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo will host tough enough to wear pink night. Those who attend the event are encouraged to wear pink in...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 9/24

VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show set for this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show is this Sunday. The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting the fundraiser event on Sep. 25 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom, located at 401 S. Buchanan St. The event will...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Run, walk for mental awareness set for this Saturday.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A run and walk to bring awareness to mental wellness is this Saturday. The event “Stamp Out Stigma” is hosted by Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition. The 5K run starts at 9:00 a.m. and the awareness walk is at 9:30 a.m. at the Thompson...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Kindred Hospice hosting a grief support group

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is announcing a new grief support program. Kindred Hospice is hosting a six-week program that focuses on the support and education of anybody grieving the death of a loved one. The program will be on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT hosting event to teach parents on child car seat safety

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting an event on Tuesday to teach parents on the safety of child car seats. The event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Amarillo TxDOT District Headquarters. TxDOT is rolling out its “Save Me With...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Saturn Terrace residents creating neighborhood watch after recent crime

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents of the Saturn Terrace neighborhood are creating a neighborhood watch. Members of the neighborhood met tonight to discuss plans to implement the watch. The major concern among residents is safety, especially after recent crime. “We’ve seen a homicide, we’ve seen an officer involved shooting and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon Animal Control able to shelter more animals due to new equipment

CANYON,Texas (KFDA) - City of Canyon Animal Control has received new equipment allowing more safe spaces for animals. Donations through Gracie’s Project made it possible for two additional kennels to be donated to Canyon Animal Control. Gracie’s Project is a local non-profit and within a 24-hour period raised enough...
CANYON, TX

