Amarillo High and Tascosa set to add new chapter to rivalry
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The rivalry is renewed tonight. The Amarillo High Sandies and the Tascosa Rebels. A battle that dates back to 1958. A familiar matchup in an unfamiliar location as the game moves to WT’s Buffalo Stadium due to the Tri-State fair. “Our community has done a...
THE WRAP UP: Week 5
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week five of the high school football season!. Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 5:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 5: 4A and 3A...
Badgers gearing up for inaugural season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - College baseball season is just a few months away, and the Amarillo College Badgers are gearing up for its inaugural season. For the first time ever, the Amarillo College baseball team has been preparing all fall long for its upcoming season this Spring. “We play approximately...
Panhandle FFA and 4-H students participate in the Youth Livestock Show
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair’s Youth Livestock Show Steer Judging bringing over 450 students from across the Panhandle to Amarillo. “The Tri-State Fair is a very good place to come get experience and get the cattle that have never been out out,” says Danny Underwood, Ag Science teacher and FFA advisor, Dimmitt High School. “It makes it a lot better on the animal and the kid and the family as we go down the road.”
City of Amarillo and City of Canyon allocates remaining ARPA funds
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The American Rescue Plan Act was passed with the goal of helping those affected by the pandemic. The City of Amarillo and City of Canyon both have funds left to put towards various projects. Amarillo received nearly $40 million in total. The city received the first...
WT Enterprise Center hosting 2 more orientation for enterprise challenge
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center is hosting two more orientations for its enterprise challenge. The next opportunity will be Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and the final session is next Thursday at noon. Winners of the challenge could win up to $100,000 to help scale...
West Texas A&M University’s One West Campaign raises nearly $111 million
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been a year since west Texas A&M University’s One West fundraising program was launched. So far, nearly $111 dollars have raised to strengthen WT’s outreach impact for the future. One of the campaign’s goal is to raise $125 million by 2025.
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo puts on ‘Tough enough to wear pink night’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo will hold their tough enough to wear pink night this weekend. Panhandle Breast Health in partnership with the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo will host tough enough to wear pink night. Those who attend the event are encouraged to wear pink in...
Saturday Weekend Edition, 6:00 p.m., 9/24
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store.
First annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show set for this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first annual High Plains Quinceañera Style Show is this Sunday. The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting the fundraiser event on Sep. 25 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom, located at 401 S. Buchanan St. The event will...
APD: 1 person injured today in shooting at Amarillo convenience store
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said one person was injured in a shooting today at a convenience store in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said about 11:59 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the V&M Discount, located at 1000 S.W. 10th Ave.
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Monday, Sept. 26, Xcel Energy will cut power to the intersection of 45th Avenue at I-27. Stop signs will be in place in all directions along with flaggers for traffic control until service is restored. Drivers should expect delays and should find alternate routes between 10 and 11 a.m.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in an assault
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a man involved in an assault. According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Sept. 16, at around 5:39 p.m., Amarillo Police Department were called to a convenience store near the 3600 block of S. Washington on an assault.
Autumn Street Festival joins Canyon Farmers Market for last market of season
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Autumn Street Fest and the Canyon Farmers Market are teaming up for this Saturdays last market of the season. The market will be on Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 pm. at the Canyon Square.
Run, walk for mental awareness set for this Saturday.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A run and walk to bring awareness to mental wellness is this Saturday. The event “Stamp Out Stigma” is hosted by Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition. The 5K run starts at 9:00 a.m. and the awareness walk is at 9:30 a.m. at the Thompson...
Kindred Hospice hosting a grief support group
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is announcing a new grief support program. Kindred Hospice is hosting a six-week program that focuses on the support and education of anybody grieving the death of a loved one. The program will be on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following...
TxDOT hosting event to teach parents on child car seat safety
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting an event on Tuesday to teach parents on the safety of child car seats. The event will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Amarillo TxDOT District Headquarters. TxDOT is rolling out its “Save Me With...
Saturn Terrace residents creating neighborhood watch after recent crime
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents of the Saturn Terrace neighborhood are creating a neighborhood watch. Members of the neighborhood met tonight to discuss plans to implement the watch. The major concern among residents is safety, especially after recent crime. “We’ve seen a homicide, we’ve seen an officer involved shooting and...
NWTH Behavioral Health hosting flag raising ceremony for National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NorthWest Texas Behavioral Health will be hosting a National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day on Monday. This Flag Raising Ceremony is created to recognize the service of officers lost to suicide and to raise awareness about suicide in law enforcement. This ceremony will be hosted on...
Canyon Animal Control able to shelter more animals due to new equipment
CANYON,Texas (KFDA) - City of Canyon Animal Control has received new equipment allowing more safe spaces for animals. Donations through Gracie’s Project made it possible for two additional kennels to be donated to Canyon Animal Control. Gracie’s Project is a local non-profit and within a 24-hour period raised enough...
