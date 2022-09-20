Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NBC Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
NBC Sports
Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders
Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
NBC Sports
Alvin Kamara is expected to play, Taysom Hill is not
The Saints are set to get a key piece of their offense back for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. According to multiple reports, running back Alvin Kamara is set to play. Kamara did not play last week because of a rib injury and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.
Lions Safety Tracy Walker Carted to Locker Room
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker has possibly suffered a significant leg injury.
NBC Sports
Rams rule Cobie Durant, David Long out for Sunday
The Rams are thin at cornerback for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Cobie Durant and David Long have been ruled out of the road contest. The Rams placed Troy Hill on injured reserve earlier this week, so their depth behind Jalen Ramsey will be put to the test this weekend.
NBC Sports
What eager Lance texted Shanahan right after ankle surgery
Programming Note: Catch the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan" when it airs Friday at 10:30 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Bay Area. It will take more than a season-ending ankle injury to slow down Trey Lance's drive to be better. Shortly after undergoing successful surgery last Monday, Lance already...
NBC Sports
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
NBC Sports
Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
NBC Sports
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams: I’m going to do my best to make Derek Carr’s job as easy as possible
The Raiders acquired receiver Davante Adams in March to help make their offense more dynamic. In Week One, that worked out well. Adams had caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 141 yards with a touchdown. But in Week Two, Adams caught just two of his seven targets for 12...
NBC Sports
This Patriots-Ravens hype video narrated by Vince Wilfork is awesome
The next chapter in one of the NFL's best rivalries -- the New England Patriots versus Baltimore Ravens -- will be written Sunday in a Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. Both teams come into this game with a 1-1 record. The Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 before beating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Ravens opened the season with a win over the New York Jets and then lost to the Dolphins in Week 2.
NBC Sports
Justin Herbert may get ultrasound-guided painkilling injection in his ribs
When Tyrod Taylor was the Chargers’ starting quarterback, he was forced out of a game just minutes before kickoff when a painkilling injection to his ribs punctured his lung. The Chargers do not want history to repeat itself today. That’s why, if Justin Herbert needs a painkilling injection in...
NBC Sports
Latest Week 3 injury update for Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers
It sounds like the New England Patriots will be without their most reliable wide receiver when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. Veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers, who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with a knee issue, is not expected to play against the Ravens, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning.
NBC Sports
La’el Collins not practicing with Bengals
The Bengals badly need to cut down on the sacks, but this week they may need to do it without offensive tackle La'el Collins. Collins is not on the practice field today, for the second consecutive day, after suffering a back injury on Sunday. With Collins missing his second straight...
NBC Sports
Marshon Lattimore, Leonard Fournette fined $13,367 each for Saints-Bucs brawl
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was the only player suspended for Sunday’s brawl between the Buccaneers and Saints, but he wasn’t the only player to face league discipline. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were each fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness for their actions...
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett is fine with Russell Wilson not running
In 2014, his third season in the NFL, quarterback Russell Wilson gained 849 yards on the ground. That’s an average of 53 yards per game. This year, he’s averaging 2.5 yards per game. Through two weeks, Wilson has five rushing yards on three attempts. Would coach Nathaniel Hackett...
NBC Sports
In Roob's observations: A hidden advantage Eagles may have Sunday
A hidden advantage the Eagles may have Sunday at FedEx Field, an encouraging performance by an older veteran, a ridiculous Dallas Goedert stat and one thing the next seven quarterbacks the Eagles face have in common. The Eagles are undefeated, Roob’s 10 Random Observations are undefeated and we’ll both try...
NBC Sports
One number to know for Washington's Week 3 meeting with Eagles
Before every one of Washington's matchups for the 2022 season, Pete Hailey will present one number to know for that particular battle. Here's what's on his mind, and what should be on your mind, for when the squad takes on Philadelphia in Week 3. 557. By the time Carson Wentz...
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: Cole Beasley “could play” on Sunday vs. Packers
Veteran receiver Cole Beasley could go from being out of the league to in uniform from one Sunday to the next. Beasley, a veteran slot receiver, was signed to the Tampa Bay practice squad early in the week, after the NFL suspended Mike Evans for the Week Three showdown against the Saints, due to Evans’ brutal post-whistle hit on New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore. On Friday, Bucs coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that Beasley could play on Sunday.
