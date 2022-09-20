The next chapter in one of the NFL's best rivalries -- the New England Patriots versus Baltimore Ravens -- will be written Sunday in a Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. Both teams come into this game with a 1-1 record. The Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 before beating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Ravens opened the season with a win over the New York Jets and then lost to the Dolphins in Week 2.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO