Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1).
The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs
Offense
Pos. First Second Third
QB Matt Ryan Nick Foles Sam Ehlinger
RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson
WR Michael Pittman Jr. Ashton Dulin
WR Alec Pierce Mike Strachan Dezmon Patmon
WR Parris Campbell
TE Mo Alie-Cox
TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods
LT Matt Pryor Bernhard Raimann
LG Quenton Nelson
C Ryan Kelly Wesley French
RG Danny Pinter Will Fries
RT Braden Smith Dennis Kelly Luke Tenuta
Analysis
- No changes from Week 2.
- As it currently stands, Matt Pryor is still the left tackle over rookie Bernhard Raimann. But after a poor start to the season for the veteran, a switch may be coming soon.
- TEs Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are still listed as co-starters, but the latter has out-snapped and out-produced Alie-Cox through the first two weeks.
Defense
Pos. First Second Third Fourth
DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis Dayo Odeyingbo
DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart
DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II
DE Yannick Ngakoue Ifeadi Odenigbo Ben Banogu
WILL Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed Grant Stuard
MIKE Shaquille Leonard
SAM Zaire Franklin JoJo Domann
CB Brandon Facyson Dallis Flowers
Slot Kenny Moore Tony Brown
CB Stephon Gilmore Isaiah Rodgers
FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II
SS Nick Cross Rodney McLeod
Analysis
- No changes from Week 2.
- The rotation on the defensive line remained the same in Week 2. It was the starting four and Tyquan Lewis who took the majority of snaps.
- DL Dayo Odeyingbo did see a slight increase in snaps but not nearly enough to make a true impact on the game.
- CB Isaiah Rodgers still has not logged a defensive snap this season.
- Rookie S Nick Cross saw a decrease in snaps to 65% in Week 2 but still remains the starter.
Special Teams
Pos. First Second
P Matt Haack
K N/A
H Matt Haack
LS Luke Rhodes
KR Isaiah Rodgers Ashton Dulin
PR Nyheim Hines
Analysis
- No changes from Week 2.
- Though he remains on the practice squad, for now, Chase McLaughlin will be the kicker until further notice. The team released Lucas Havrisik from the practice squad Tuesday.
Comments / 0