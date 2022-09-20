Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) released their unofficial Week 3 depth chart Tuesday following the disastrous 24-0 blowout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1).

The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.

Here’s a look at the unofficial depth chart going into the Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs

Offense

Pos. First Second Third

QB Matt Ryan Nick Foles Sam Ehlinger

RB Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines Deon Jackson

WR Michael Pittman Jr. Ashton Dulin

WR Alec Pierce Mike Strachan Dezmon Patmon

WR Parris Campbell

TE Mo Alie-Cox

TE Kylen Granson Jelani Woods

LT Matt Pryor Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly Wesley French

RG Danny Pinter Will Fries

RT Braden Smith Dennis Kelly Luke Tenuta

Analysis

No changes from Week 2.

As it currently stands, Matt Pryor is still the left tackle over rookie Bernhard Raimann . But after a poor start to the season for the veteran, a switch may be coming soon.

is still the left tackle over rookie . But after a poor start to the season for the veteran, a switch may be coming soon. TEs Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson are still listed as co-starters, but the latter has out-snapped and out-produced Alie-Cox through the first two weeks.

Defense

Pos. First Second Third Fourth

DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis Dayo Odeyingbo

DT (3T) DeForest Buckner Byron Cowart

DT (1T) Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II

DE Yannick Ngakoue Ifeadi Odenigbo Ben Banogu

WILL Bobby Okereke E.J. Speed Grant Stuard

MIKE Shaquille Leonard

SAM Zaire Franklin JoJo Domann

CB Brandon Facyson Dallis Flowers

Slot Kenny Moore Tony Brown

CB Stephon Gilmore Isaiah Rodgers

FS Julian Blackmon Rodney Thomas II

SS Nick Cross Rodney McLeod

Analysis

No changes from Week 2.

The rotation on the defensive line remained the same in Week 2. It was the starting four and Tyquan Lewis who took the majority of snaps.

who took the majority of snaps. DL Dayo Odeyingbo did see a slight increase in snaps but not nearly enough to make a true impact on the game.

did see a slight increase in snaps but not nearly enough to make a true impact on the game. CB Isaiah Rodgers still has not logged a defensive snap this season.

still has not logged a defensive snap this season. Rookie S Nick Cross saw a decrease in snaps to 65% in Week 2 but still remains the starter.

Special Teams

Pos. First Second

P Matt Haack

K N/A

H Matt Haack

LS Luke Rhodes

KR Isaiah Rodgers Ashton Dulin

PR Nyheim Hines

Analysis