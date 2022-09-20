ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit sues U.S Census Bureau, claims fed agency missed thousands of residents

By Raymond Strickland
 5 days ago

The city of Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S Census Bureau.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Mayor Mike Duggan said the city is challenging the federal agency's estimate which found the city's population dropped by more than 7,000 people in 2021.

"The U.S Post Office says the city of Detroit added 4475 more residences delivering mail in that year. Those 4475 residents would have had 11,000 people," Duggan said. "So let me be clear on this. Had the Census Bureau just taken the data from their sister agency, the U.S. Postal Service, they would have increased Detroit's population in the last year by 11,000."

The federal lawsuit is on top of the city's challenge of the 2020 census. At that time, the city said there was an undercount of more than 20,000 people.

The U.S Census Bureau even confirmed it missed a combined nine percent of the nation's Black and Hispanic populations.

"The bottom line is this: it's now clear that the data coming out of the U.S Census Bureau is completely divorced from reality," Duggan said.

The city also claims the federal agency is violating its own rules by not allowing the city to challenge its 2021 estimate, which historically the bureau allows.

Furthermore, the suit alleges the U.S Census Bureau won't review the city's evidence to prove an undercount and refused to share the formula on how the bureau reached its estimate.

The mayor said the bureau's population count could do harm to Detroit residents for years to come.

"All the federal funding, at least a large share of it, is based on population," Duggan said. "Everything from money going to the school lunch program to Medicaid and the like... We're just trying to get our fair share of the money and the way it works right now."

A decision on the city's challenge of the 2020 census is expected sometime soon.

If it's denied, the mayor said the city is ready to file another lawsuit.

We reached out the U.S Census Bureau for comment, but a spokesperson said it does not comment on pending litigation.

CBS Detroit

"Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" resurfaces impactful history of Boblo Island to the big screen

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - In the 85-plus years that Boblo Boats were transporting passengers from Detroit to Boblo Island, did you ever take the trip?Boblo Island was an amusement park in the waters between the U.S. and Canada, and the SS Columbia and SS Ste. Claire were the passenger ferries that served as travel to the park. The operations ended in 1993.'Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale' is a new documentary, created by Aaron Shillinger, that tell the tale of Dr. Ron Kattoo, who is on a mission to restore the SS Ste. Claire to its former glory. The documentary is...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

America's Thanksgiving Parade returns to Detroit this year, Officials announce theme

(CBS DETROIT) - The Parade Company is getting ready for the 96th America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White.On Thursday, officials announced that this year's theme is "Our Great City! Detroit!""Detroit is one of the greatest cities in the world and we celebrate it in a very special way with everything we do for America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White," Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, said in a press release. "There is an amazing energy in our parade studio as our team prepares for one of our biggest years yet, and we are grateful to...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County prosecutor creates mass shooting commission

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said she has created a first-of-its-kind  Commission that involves community stakeholders and national experts to develop an evidence-based curriculum to prevent gun violence and mass shootings. "I just can't for one more day, turn on the tv or the news and watch more people killed and murdered - children, and say well, that's just part of our life," McDonald explained during a news conference at the Oakland County Prosecutor's office on Monday. According to McDonald, not a single week has gone by this year without at least four mass shootings occurring here in the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Salvation Army receives $50K donation to feed and shelter Detroiters in need

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) -- The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is using a recent donation from Schostak Brothers & Co. to help supply those in need. The nonprofit is using $50,000 it received from the Michigan-based real estate company to support its Bed & Bread program, which supplies the Detroit area with food and shelter. "Bed & Bread meals are often the only thing people get to eat in a day," said Lt. Col. John Turner, divisional commander and regional CEO for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division. "The Schostak Brothers' gift will allow our organization to continue meeting this dire need...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Shining Light Awards & YMCA celebrates Aretha

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It's a show celebrating community champions as the three Shining Light Award honorees  selected this year– Gilda Jacobs, Kirk Mayes and Charity Dean – appear on "Michigan Matters" to talk about it and their efforts to lift our region. Also appearing with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain is Thomas Linn, Co-Chair of the Shining Light Awards (created by  Metropolitan Affairs Coalition and Detroit Free Press).  Linn,  Chairman Emeritus of Miller Canfield, talked about the regional awards – which celebrate those helping the region and are held in honor of Eleanor Josaitis, Neal Shine and Dave Bing. Jacobs, Mayes and Dean...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Macomb County public works official pleads guilty to corruption

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A longtime public works official in Macomb County pleaded guilty Tuesday to threatening to hold up permits for a developer unless he purchased tickets for a political fundraiser.Anthony Marrocco's conviction for attempted extortion was a big catch for federal prosecutors. He was the powerful head of the county's public works department until voters chose Candice Miller in 2016.Marrocco, who was in office for more than 20 years, had broad authority over sewer lines, water and infrastructure in the growing county. He likely faces more than a year in prison."This conviction symbolizes our yearslong crackdown on corruption in Macomb County that has helped to further the rule of law and good government for the county's citizens," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.Marrocco's right-hand man, Dino Bucci, pleaded guilty in 2020. He said he forced contractors to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to fatten Marrocco's campaign accounts — or face consequences. Bucci died in March.Roughly two dozen officials and businessmen have been convicted in the government's Macomb County corruption investigation, from elected township leaders to an elected prosecutor, Ison's office said.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Revamped Detroit Auto Show now also features new flying tech

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Auto Show has returned after a three-year absence with a roar. And a soar.Visitors to the prestigious North American International Auto Show, which kicked off last week, can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world's biggest automakers, as they've been able to in years past.But this time around, they also can check out what organizers are calling "the show above the show."The Air Mobility Experience features displays and demonstrations from six air mobility innovators — representing five countries — that include electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, a hoverbike, a hoverboard...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought

(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches,  a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit youth football program helps family after house fire

(CBS DETROIT) - "I've never lived through anything like this. We have lost everything," said Sheila Mott. Mott and her daughter, Dionna Robertson, said they lost everything after their house was set on fire early Sunday morning on the 16000 block of Lilac Street on Detroit's west side. At the time of the fire, Robertson was not home, but Sheila said she heard a knock at the door and when she opened it, the porch was engulfed in flames. "We were able to make it out the door safely," she explained. Detroit police tagged the house with a sign offering a reward for information...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Parts shortage forces Ford to cut its 3Q earnings forecast

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A parts shortage that has thousands of Ford's most-profitable vehicles sitting on lots waiting to be fully assembled has forced the automaker to slash its third-quarter earnings forecast.Ford said Monday that it expects to have 40,000 to 45,000 unfinished vehicles on its hands when the quarter ends Sept. 30. Most of those are SUVs and popular truck models, which are some of Ford's biggest money makers.The company based in Dearborn, Michigan, now expects its third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes to be between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion. It reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Judge signs off on fund for U of M Dr. Robert Anderson's victims

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Friday signed off on a fund for more than 1,000 people who said they were sexually assaulted by a University of Michigan doctor, an order that allows victims to start collecting a portion of a $490 million settlement negotiated with the school."The University of Michigan offers its heartfelt apology for the abuse perpetrated by the late Robert Anderson. We hope this settlement helps the healing process for survivors," said Paul Brown, chairman of the school's governing board.Anderson died in 2008 after working at the university for nearly 40 years. He was director of the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

The evolution of a food desert: How a Detroit neighborhood lost its stores

(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's east side was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devil's Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own...
DETROIT, MI
