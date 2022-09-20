ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves

Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Pedestrian dies after being struck twice on Sudley Road

A Manassas man has died after being struck by two cars on Sudley Road in the Manassas area Friday night. The incident happened just after 9:45 p.m. when a pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, attempted to cross Sudley near Stream Walk Lane and was hit by a 2020 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Sudley, said Prince William police Officer Wade Dickinson.
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Woodbridge, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
Prince William County, VA
Crime & Safety
Inside Nova

Freedom High School parents pressure Prince William school officials on communication, security

Lenka Mendoza does not typically make the trek to the Kelly Leadership Center for Prince William County School Board meetings. But she and other parents from Freedom High School were there Wednesday night, several with division-provided translators in tow, to tell the school system’s leadership that they clearly were not being heard. The security situation at the Woodbridge high school is untenable, they said. And weeks after another gun-related incident sent the school into a three-hour lockdown, the school’s administration isn’t doing enough, they added.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Trial delayed in ex-Quantico police chief’s wrongful termination lawsuit

Trial delayed in ex-Quantico police chief’s wrongful termination lawsuit. The trial for former Quantico Police Chief Mark McCoy’s wrongful termination lawsuit has been delayed to allow more time for discovery. The lawsuit was scheduled for a jury trial from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, but was delayed after...
QUANTICO, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax urban search and rescue team deployed to Florida ahead of Ian

Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Florida ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In partnership with FEMA, a 45-person task force from Fairfax will head to Florida along with two other FEMA teams. Ian is forecast to approach...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Inside Nova

Prince William schools ‘evaluating’ new transgender policies

Prince William County’s school system says it’s evaluating the new state policies regarding treatment of transgender students but will continue to support “an inclusive environment for all students and staff.”. According to new “model policies” released by the Virginia Department of Education on Sept. 16, students must...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Digital Gateway hearing delayed, dark skies debate and first full day of fall

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County has delayed the next public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex. A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Inside Nova

VHSL Executive Committee adopts next four-year alignment plan

The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee approved the next four-year cycle for school alignment during its meeting Sept. 21. The new alignment plan begins with the 2023-24 school year. The Class 6 Region B, which features primarily Prince William County schools, will have 19 schools, making it the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Maple Leaf Lane
Inside Nova

Metro revises system map to reflect Silver Line extension

Ashburn is finally on the map. So is Herndon - and Dulles International Airport. Metro’s iconic map has officially been updated to add the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning Friday, the new maps are being rolled out in stations, trains and transit centers. In addition to Ashburn, Herndon and the airport, the other new stations are Reston Town Center, Innovation Center and Loudoun Gateway. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station in Alexandria is shown as a future station.
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Former Arlington elected official finds niche on Airports Authority board

He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

'Same-day registration' for voters not quite as simple as name implies

While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Inside Nova

Tech company to invest $3.1M in Fairfax County

(The Center Square) – A travel and security technology company is investing about $3.1 million to create a global headquarters in Fairfax County and will receive some government support through a state-funded job recruitment program. The company, Pangiam, will establish the headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Work session on proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton delayed indefinitely

The Warrenton Planning Commission announced Thursday the work session it had scheduled with Amazon to discuss the company's application for a special-use permit to build a data center in town has been postponed indefinitely. According to town staff, Amazon requested to postpone the Sept. 27 work session. The commission did...
WARRENTON, VA
Inside Nova

Tolls set to kick in for western portion of I-66 express lanes

Starting Saturday, drivers for the first time will pay to use a portion of Interstate 66 outside the beltway. About 10 miles of the new express lanes from Route 28 to Route 29 have been open to drivers since early September, but the adjustment period is now over, and drivers are going to have to pay up or pair up if they want to skip traffic on I-66.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Artfest returns to McLean on Oct. 2

MPAartfest will return to McLean Central Park on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a full day of art, music, food and fun. Now in its 16th year, MPAartfest has been recognized by Sunshine Artist Magazine as one of the Top 100 Fine Art and Design Shows in the country. This year’s festival will feature the work of more than 35 visual artists, music performers, local food vendors and a variety of children’s activities.
MCLEAN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy