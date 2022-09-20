Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves
Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
Inside Nova
Pedestrian dies after being struck twice on Sudley Road
A Manassas man has died after being struck by two cars on Sudley Road in the Manassas area Friday night. The incident happened just after 9:45 p.m. when a pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, attempted to cross Sudley near Stream Walk Lane and was hit by a 2020 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Sudley, said Prince William police Officer Wade Dickinson.
Inside Nova
Fairfax police on hunt for suspects in jewelry-store smash-and-grab robberies
Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying men who have conducted a series of smash-and-grab robberies at local shopping malls. On Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center, destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry. On...
Inside Nova
Ex-registrar appears in Prince William County court on corruption charges
A Prince William County judge admonished former Registrar Michele White for not yet hiring an attorney to face felony charges of corruption. White appeared in Prince William County Circuit Court Friday for a hearing on the status of her legal counsel. White was indicted by a grand jury earlier this...
Inside Nova
Freedom High School parents pressure Prince William school officials on communication, security
Lenka Mendoza does not typically make the trek to the Kelly Leadership Center for Prince William County School Board meetings. But she and other parents from Freedom High School were there Wednesday night, several with division-provided translators in tow, to tell the school system’s leadership that they clearly were not being heard. The security situation at the Woodbridge high school is untenable, they said. And weeks after another gun-related incident sent the school into a three-hour lockdown, the school’s administration isn’t doing enough, they added.
Inside Nova
Trial delayed in ex-Quantico police chief’s wrongful termination lawsuit
Trial delayed in ex-Quantico police chief’s wrongful termination lawsuit. The trial for former Quantico Police Chief Mark McCoy’s wrongful termination lawsuit has been delayed to allow more time for discovery. The lawsuit was scheduled for a jury trial from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, but was delayed after...
Inside Nova
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
Inside Nova
Fairfax urban search and rescue team deployed to Florida ahead of Ian
Members of Virginia Task Force 1, Fairfax County’s international urban-search-and-rescue team, have been deployed to Florida ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian. In partnership with FEMA, a 45-person task force from Fairfax will head to Florida along with two other FEMA teams. Ian is forecast to approach...
Inside Nova
Prince William schools ‘evaluating’ new transgender policies
Prince William County’s school system says it’s evaluating the new state policies regarding treatment of transgender students but will continue to support “an inclusive environment for all students and staff.”. According to new “model policies” released by the Virginia Department of Education on Sept. 16, students must...
Inside Nova
InFive: Digital Gateway hearing delayed, dark skies debate and first full day of fall
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County has delayed the next public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex. A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
Inside Nova
VHSL Executive Committee adopts next four-year alignment plan
The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee approved the next four-year cycle for school alignment during its meeting Sept. 21. The new alignment plan begins with the 2023-24 school year. The Class 6 Region B, which features primarily Prince William County schools, will have 19 schools, making it the...
Inside Nova
Metro revises system map to reflect Silver Line extension
Ashburn is finally on the map. So is Herndon - and Dulles International Airport. Metro’s iconic map has officially been updated to add the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning Friday, the new maps are being rolled out in stations, trains and transit centers. In addition to Ashburn, Herndon and the airport, the other new stations are Reston Town Center, Innovation Center and Loudoun Gateway. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station in Alexandria is shown as a future station.
Inside Nova
Arlington officials seeking further feedback on natural-resources plan
The Arlington County government will host an online open house focused on its draft Forestry and Natural Resources Plan on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. The plan is being developed as a sub-element of the county government’s Public Spaces Master Plan. For information and to register for the...
Inside Nova
Former Arlington elected official finds niche on Airports Authority board
He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
Inside Nova
'Same-day registration' for voters not quite as simple as name implies
While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
Inside Nova
Tech company to invest $3.1M in Fairfax County
(The Center Square) – A travel and security technology company is investing about $3.1 million to create a global headquarters in Fairfax County and will receive some government support through a state-funded job recruitment program. The company, Pangiam, will establish the headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax...
Inside Nova
Work session on proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton delayed indefinitely
The Warrenton Planning Commission announced Thursday the work session it had scheduled with Amazon to discuss the company's application for a special-use permit to build a data center in town has been postponed indefinitely. According to town staff, Amazon requested to postpone the Sept. 27 work session. The commission did...
Inside Nova
Tolls set to kick in for western portion of I-66 express lanes
Starting Saturday, drivers for the first time will pay to use a portion of Interstate 66 outside the beltway. About 10 miles of the new express lanes from Route 28 to Route 29 have been open to drivers since early September, but the adjustment period is now over, and drivers are going to have to pay up or pair up if they want to skip traffic on I-66.
Inside Nova
Artfest returns to McLean on Oct. 2
MPAartfest will return to McLean Central Park on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a full day of art, music, food and fun. Now in its 16th year, MPAartfest has been recognized by Sunshine Artist Magazine as one of the Top 100 Fine Art and Design Shows in the country. This year’s festival will feature the work of more than 35 visual artists, music performers, local food vendors and a variety of children’s activities.
