Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
live5news.com
Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning. Around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
wach.com
'Why her': Community mourns 16-year-old killed in wreck with semi-truck
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Some residents in West Columbia are calling for change after a deadly crash this week near the intersection of Augusta Road and 12th Street. One of the victims was 16-year-old Paris Franklin. “It’s just mind-blowing. The fact that she’s not with us. I can’t...
WIS-TV
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver killed in Newberry County head-on crash with tractor-trailer identified
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer days earlier. According to Coroner Laura Kneece, the crash happened on Wednesday around 4:30 a.m. along South Carolina Highway 121 not far from I-26. Master...
South Carolina deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after allegedly shooting at 2 people after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Police mourn sudden loss of officer to medical emergency
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police officer has died after authorities say he suffered a medical emergency during an assessment. According to a statement released by the department on Saturday evening, Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley died following a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment. "During the physical...
coladaily.com
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
WMBF
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
WLTX.com
Stutman Hollow Haunted Trail reopens in Lexington County
The haunted trail in Leesville will be open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person, cash only.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Check on suspicious vehicle at Cayce park ends with suspect's deadly fall outside Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man who authorities say ran from police in Cayce is dead after falling from a balcony outside the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center early Saturday morning. According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident began with an officer checking on a vehicle at Guignard Park around...
One under arrest, another on the run after suspicious person call uncovers guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What started as a midday suspicious person report on Friday soon became a foot chase with one arrest, another still unaccounted for, and two guns recovered. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 800 block of Killian Station Drive off of Clemson Road to reports of a suspicious person.
Person found dead in Clarendon County fire near Lake Marion
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.
WLTX.com
One dead in drowning in Irmo, Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating
IRMO, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a drowning that occurred near Lake Murray Tuesday evening. According to reports, deputies responded to a call of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. at 1600 Marina Rd. in Irmo. That location is the address of The Residence at Marina Bay apartments, near the Nautical Boat Club and Liberty Tap Room at Lake Murray.
WIS-TV
One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
abccolumbia.com
Suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving 1 year old
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– On Thursday the US Marshals Service and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a recent drive-by shooting. Investigators say Common Nelson was arrested in the Lexington area. According to deputies, on August 14th Nelson fired several shots into a car occupied by a...
WIS-TV
Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Comments / 0