CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO