Lexington County, SC

WRDW-TV

One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning. Around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police mourn sudden loss of officer to medical emergency

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Police officer has died after authorities say he suffered a medical emergency during an assessment. According to a statement released by the department on Saturday evening, Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens Riley died following a Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) assessment. "During the physical...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Person found dead in Clarendon County fire near Lake Marion

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

One dead in drowning in Irmo, Richland County Sheriff's Department investigating

IRMO, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a drowning that occurred near Lake Murray Tuesday evening. According to reports, deputies responded to a call of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. at 1600 Marina Rd. in Irmo. That location is the address of The Residence at Marina Bay apartments, near the Nautical Boat Club and Liberty Tap Room at Lake Murray.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
ORANGEBURG, SC

