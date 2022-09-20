ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive

3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency

PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
WATERVLIET, MI
wgvunews.org

Christopher Schurr back in court Friday after delays

Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second degree murder after shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during a traffic stop on April 4th. Schurr, who has pleaded not guilty, has been out of jail since June after posting a $100,000 bond.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for robbing a bank on Dec. 16, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Kristin Cole Greinke, 41, pleaded guilty to robbing Independent Bank in Grand Rapids. “Bank robbery doesn’t pay,” Totten said. "We...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
KALAMAZOO, MI

