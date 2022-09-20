Read full article on original website
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
Sheriff: M-6 reopens after crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a crash shut down part of M-6 Saturday night. It has since been reopened.
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing, cashing in lottery tickets
Two people were arrested in Grand Haven after stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets.
wgvunews.org
Preliminary Examination date set in murder trial of former Grand Rapids police officer
The trial of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr is moving forward. The white officer charged with second degree murder after shooting Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during a traffic stop on April 4th. Proceedings have been delayed a few times. Most recently, a...
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
whtc.com
Driver who flew over Allegan County US-131 overpass in his car in January pleads to drug charge
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne over an overpass along US-131 in Allegan County earlier this year pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge. According to WOOD-TV 8, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty at a pretrial hearing on Thursday, September 22 to...
KDPS: 1 injured in early morning stabbing
One person is being treated at the hospital after a stabbing early Saturday morning.
2 arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in West Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Police arrested two people early Saturday, Sept. 24, for allegedly stealing lottery tickets in Muskegon and Ottawa counties. About 1:30 a.m., the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in thefts earlier in the week, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Sheriff: 3 hospitalized after driver fails to yield in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says three people were hospitalized Friday evening after a crash.
Two injured after rollover crash in Kentwood
At least two people are injured, after a rollover crash on I-96 in Kentwood. The driver was pinned and the passenger was ejected.
Motorcyclist, car driver seriously injured in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist and car driver suffered serious injuries Wednesday, Sept. 21, in a collision, sheriff’s deputies said. The crash was reported at 6:43 p.m. in Berrien County’s Watervliet Township. The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old Watervliet man, was riding his Harley-Davidson east on Hagar Shore...
GR man sentenced to prison for accosting children
A man who accosted children on Grand Rapids’ northwest side last year has been sentenced to prison.
Cause of Grand Rapids house fire under investigation
Authorities are investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
95.3 MNC
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
wgvunews.org
Christopher Schurr back in court Friday after delays
Former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second degree murder after shooting Congolese Immigrant Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during a traffic stop on April 4th. Schurr, who has pleaded not guilty, has been out of jail since June after posting a $100,000 bond.
Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for bank robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man faces up to 20 years in prison for robbing a bank on Dec. 16, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. Kristin Cole Greinke, 41, pleaded guilty to robbing Independent Bank in Grand Rapids. “Bank robbery doesn’t pay,” Totten said. "We...
Two teens dead, three others hospitalized in shooting in Southwest Michigan
NILES, MI — Two people are dead and three hospitalized as the result of a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in Southwest Michigan. Police responded to the shooting, at 620 N. 6th St. in Niles, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to a news release from the Niles Police Department.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
2 on motorcycle injured in crash with minivan
Two people were hospitalized when a minivan collided with a motorcycle in Portage Wednesday night.
