ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Record-breaking swim will be just another day at office for extreme adventurer

By Lauren Gilmour
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Extreme adventurer Ross Edgley is set to take on one of his most demanding challenges yet – a 48-hour non-stop swim in Scotland’s Loch Ness.

Mr Edgley is no stranger to the cold waters surrounding the UK after he was the first person to swim around the island without touching land in 2018.

Having previously vowed to hang up his goggles after his Great British swim in 2018, Mr Edgley said he would do it again “for a really good cause”.

He takes the plunge on Wednesday and is also hoping to raise more awareness of the beauty and fragility of the sea forests beneath the oceans across the world as part of a partnership between Talisker & Parley For The Oceans.

“I just sort of went, you know what, I like it, I’ll get my goggles. I’ll make a swimming spectacle of myself and we’ll try and raise awareness as much as we can – like David Attenborough said,” he said.

His latest attempt to break the record for the longest ever tideless open-water swim, however, is “just another day at the office”.

The 36-year-old has gained almost a stone in weight by following a 10,000-calorie per day diet after arriving for training in Scotland a month ago.

He revealed he had been feasting on typical Scottish delicacies including haggis and rowies (savoury bread roll) in order to gain weight to keep him warm in the cool waters of Loch Ness.

He said: “I’ve been here a month now and I turned up 87 kilos and felt really good.

“I was lean, had a six pack and I was fast in the water. It was amazing.

“But I couldn’t stay in Loch Ness for much longer than a few hours.

“I was so lean. So the scientists at Loughborough uni, were like: ‘Ross, you just need to get fat’.”

He asked the world’s strongest brothers, Luke and Tom Stoltman – who live in Invergordon, for their expertise.

They have both won the World’s Strongest Man and Europe’s Strongest Man contest on numerous occasions.

He added: “They just said: ‘Oh, you need to put on fat. No problem. Come over here.’

“So I’ve been training and eating with them. They tuck away easily 10,000 calories they took me to all of their favourite places to eat in Scotland. And we’ve just been eating haggis, rowies, everything.

“Now I’m 100 kilos. I put on 13 kilos in a month.”

Locals in Stonehaven have also been deep-frying Mars Bars for him and elderly women have been handing him bars of Scottish sugary favourite – tablet.

“This is why I love Scotland,” he said.

“I was doing the GB swim, and I came into Stonehaven, and they were just like: ‘You’ve got to do 10,000 calories? No problem.’

“People deep fried chocolate. It was immense.

“I think there is something quite special about the Scottish diet I think and it’s so wholesome as well.”

Mr Edgley says the biggest challenge will be the unpredictable nature of Loch Ness and told the PA News Agency locals warned him to expect typical Scottish weather: four seasons in an hour.

He said: “The water is just completely different because it’s obviously it’s so big, it just doesn’t get warm.

“Not only that, it’s 37 kilometres in length and when you get the winds just funnelling through there you can get these four-metre waves that will just rival even some of the harshest seas.

“At least at sea, you get these huge gentle swells that can be predictable.

“I’ve been speaking to people who have basically just lived there their entire lives and they’re saying ‘Oh, you can get four seasons in an hour. It’s just obscene’.

“So it’s just getting used to that Loch Ness. It’s an amazing place. But it’s I’ve never been in a swimming pool like it.”

Swimming non-stop in the cool Scottish waters with temperatures of around 10C, Mr Edgley has fears about hallucinations and hypothermia.

He said: “People have asked me ‘Is this going to be harder or easier than swimming around Great Britain?’

“And I’m like, I don’t know. I think it’s just different.

“It’s a new challenge.”

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Endurance swimmer breaks record for longest ever open swim in Loch Ness

Extreme adventurer Ross Edgley has broken the record for the longest ever open water swim in Loch Ness.Spending 52 hours and 39 minutes covering approximately 79km in the loch, Mr Edgley swam continuously without touching land or a boat for a continuous period of more than two days and nights – enduring temperatures as low as 5C.He also battled winds of up to 20 knots and long periods of overnight rain, and said it was “one of the biggest challenges” of his career.He said: “It was one of the biggest challenges of my career physically and mentally, but the important...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with woman who saved his life there

A physiotherapist and the man whose life she saved after he collapsed on Britain’s highest mountain have returned to finally make it to the summit together two years on.Trevor Botwood, 63, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Ben Nevis in August 2020, said he decided to make the climb with Courtney Ferguson to “put the incident to bed”.They also wanted to raise money for the mountain rescue service.Mr Botwood said he owes his life to the off-duty NHS Lothian physiotherapist, who noticed him in difficulty as she walked up with her sister.He had set off to climb Ben Nevis in...
U.K.
Indy100

Brits baffled by Americans thinking Boots is the "greatest wonder of the anglophone world"

For most Brits, the high street store Boots is your one-stop shop for all your cosmetic and medical needs.You can also pick up a bargain of a meal deal for lunch too. In all honesty we probably take it for granted but for one American tourist it is the "greatest wonder of the anglophone world"That's exactly what Brandon, from Prattville, Alabama wrote about the popular pharmacy on Twitter during a recent trip to London. Others flocked to label it the "best drug store on earth".Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterSharing his love for the pharmacy to his...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Stoltman
Person
David Attenborough
Indy100

Bumper year for breeding birds at key coastal nature reserve – National Trust

It has been a bumper breeding year for rare wading birds at an important coastal site in Suffolk, despite avian flu and soaring temperatures, the National Trust said.A record number of breeding redshanks were recorded this year at Orford Ness, a remote and fragile habitat on a shingle spit with brackish lagoons and reed and grazing marshes.The site was once used as a military test site by the Ministry of Defence and is now a national nature reserve cared for by the National Trust.The charity said rangers and volunteers surveying between April and July recorded 51 pairs of redshanks, which...
ANIMALS
Indy100

A new island has appeared in the Pacific Ocean as if from nowhere

There’s a brand new island in the Pacific Ocean which has sprung up as if from nowhere – but it might not be around forever. It comes after an underwater volcano in the Central Tonga Islands began erupting on September 10, causing lava to pour into the sea over the course of the next few days. Within hours the lava had been cooled by the sea water and solidified into landmass, forming a new island. It then grew incredibly quickly. It was 170 metres across six days later, before growing to 24,000 square metres by September 20. It had also...
SCIENCE
Indy100

The most affordable places to relocate to in the UK

With more and more workers ditching the office and opting to work from home, extortionate rent is becoming increasingly unjustifiable for many – especially when office commutes are no longer needed and the cost of living crisis hardly helping things either.It's no surprise people are seeking out better value for money in other parts of the country. And now, a recent study has revealed the cheapest place for those looking to relocate. Research conducted by property loan experts Buzz Capital explored the average salary and house prices for 50 cities across England. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThey...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Andy Murray doesn't appear to know what the Shard is

He’s one of the greatest sporting talents the nation has ever seen, but Andy Murray doesn’t appear to know what one of Britain’s most famous buildings is. The Scottish tennis star was schooled on London’s skyline by Roger Federer while out and about before the Laver Cup this week.Murray was out with the Swiss tennis legend and Novak Djokovic before the tournament, and Federer took the opportunity to teach him about architecture in the capital. They were walking by a group of journalists when Murray asked “what building is that?” and pointed up at the striking building, which was finished...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Great Britain#Oceans#British#Talisker Parley For#Scottish
Indy100

Man to take on London Marathon with his cousins in memory of his ‘superhuman’ dad

A man is set to run the London Marathon with his cousins to raise money for the charity which offered invaluable support to his “super human” father who died from cancer and previously completed the same event with his twin brother.Sam Spence is to take on the London Marathon with his three cousins – Ben Spence, 36, a police sergeant from Bristol, William Spence, 29, a collections agent from Bath and Alex McCulloch, 26, a trader from London. They are raising money for the charity Maggie’s, which offered his late father Peter invaluable support in the final years of his...
WORLD
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy