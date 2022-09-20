ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carowinds announces new chaperone policy after weekend shooting scare

By Kiara Jacobs
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7W3M_0i3LT7Nv00

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty


After a shooting scare at Carowinds this past weekend, the amusement park announced a new chaperone policy on Tuesday.

The new policy requires guests under the age of 17 to be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old or older during SCarowinds hours.

“We are implementing additional security protocols, including a new chaperone policy that will be introduced tomorrow,” a spokesperson for the amusement park said Monday in a released statement.

The policy states:

“The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests aged 17 years old or younger per day.

Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.”

On Saturday the park closed at 11 p.m.  due to what Carowinds official described as “unruly behavior by several groups of minors.”

Comments / 0

 

