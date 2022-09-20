Read full article on original website
MARATHON COUNCIL CANDIDATES: WHAT CITY DEPARTMENT ARE YOU INTERESTED IN WORKING WITH?
In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election, where four of the nine candidates will win seats on the city council. Per the referendum passed in August’s primary election, the candidate with the fewest votes who still wins a seat will serve a shorter two-year term, set to expire at the same time as councilman Luis Gonzalez’s. The other three winners will serve three-year terms. Be on the lookout for a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Keys Weekly and Marathon Chamber of Commerce, set for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Readers who have questions they would like to see answered by Marathon City Council, U.S. House or Florida House candidates may submit them to [email protected] for potential inclusion.
BEST OF MARATHON: NEW PLAN, SAME PHENOMENAL RESULT
This past Friday afternoon, Marathon Rotary Club president Mike Puto dialed into the National Weather Service. The message from Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jon Rizzo confirmed the former county mayor’s fears. A barrage of isolated thunderstorms would be striking the Middle Keys throughout the weekend, casting a cloud of doubt over one of Marathon’s biggest parties: the Best of Marathon celebration.
THE ART OF MERMAIDING: ISLAMORADA DIVE INSTRUCTOR TEACHES OTHERS
It’s green and gold, weighs 35 pounds, and is created from the highest quality silicone. “That cost me upwards of $4,000. It looks extremely realistic,” said Anna Capps of her custom-made, monofin mermaid tail. Capps is a professional mermaid whose strength and passion lies in underwater performance. “Who...
HOST OF NEW CATEGORIES & WINNERS HIGHLIGHT 2022 BEST OF MARATHON
You asked, we listened. If we’ve learned anything over the past few years, it’s that Marathon residents are extremely passionate about what should – or shouldn’t – constitute a separate category for our city’s annual awards. While the 2021 Best of Marathon awards were distinguished by a staggering number of first-time winners – 28, to be exact – the 2022 iteration of the ceremony saw 11 new categories added at the suggestion of our staff and readers. There’s nothing like winning your first BOM award, or being the first to christen a new category, so without further ado, here are your “new kids on the block.”
BREAKING NEWS: PARASAIL CAPTAIN ARRESTED FOR MANSLAUGHTER IN FATAL CRASH IN MARATHON, FLORIDA
On Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) arrested Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, of Marathon on a warrant for one charge of manslaughter and five counts of violation of commercial parasailing statutes. These charges are in relation to the fatal May 30 parasailing crash which resulted in the death of Supraja Alaparthi, 33, and injuries sustained by her son Sriakshith Alaparthi,10, and friend Vishant Sadda, 9, all of Schaumburg, IL.
2022 BEST OF MARATHON RETURNS IN RECORD-SETTING FASHION
A last-minute venue change necessitated by weather couldn’t derail one of Marathon’s finest events as the Best of Marathon awards transformed the generously donated Million Air hangar. The 2022 event was our biggest yet, with nearly 300 local business leaders and dignitaries on hand to pay tribute to more standout individuals, organizations and businesses than ever before. As always, proceeds raised directly benefited the deserving Marathon Rotary Club as it continues its charitable work and support of Marathon’s students. Congratulations to all our winners and nominees on a phenomenal evening of well-earned praise and friendly competition.
