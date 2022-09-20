ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Lake Travis ISD approves purchase of bulletproof shields

AUSTIN, Texas — School safety remains the top priority for schools across the state. Lake Travis ISD could soon be equipping school district police with bulletproof shields. The school board voted unanimously to apply for a grant to purchase them this week. Officials are asking for seven shields that cost $9,000 each, totaling to $63,000.
KVUE

Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
KVUE

ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke rallies in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Austin on Saturday. The Democratic candidate stopped in Central Texas as part of his 49-day tour across the state to encourage Texans to get out and vote in the upcoming November election. During the rally, O'Rourke turned...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

HAAM Day 2022 raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians

AUSTIN, Texas — HAAM Day, the annual event hosted by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians during its 2022 event on Sept. 13. Every year, the organization works to provide health care services and assistance to Austin's low-income, working musicians. This...
KVUE

Round Rock adds to wastewater plant expansion after fixing leaks

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The past six months have put a spotlight on the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in Round Rock. City utility staff notified residents that leaks in pipes leading to the facility were overflowing the plant's capacity, causing floating solid effluent to discharge into Brushy Creek.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

UT Austin hits record high for enrollment, graduation rates

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin announced that it admitted its largest incoming freshman class for fall 2022. In a recent report published by the university, enrollment for first-time, first-year undergraduate students hit 9,109, which surpasses the record high of 9,060 from last year. Total enrollment also rose to 52,384, which surpassed the all-time high of 52,261 set in 2002.
KVUE

Andrews Elementary School basketball court gets Longhorn makeover

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin school's basketball court received a Longhorn-themed makeover just in time for school. The outdoor basketball court at Andrews Elementary School park in the Windsor Park neighborhood was refurbished with court resurfacing designed to resemble the new Longhorns basketball court at the Moody Center. Located...
KVUE

14 taco spots in Texas shelled their way into Yelp's Top 100 in America. Let's taco bout it.

DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
KVUE

Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
HAYS COUNTY, TX

