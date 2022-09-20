Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
City of Austin asking for feedback on planned use federal funds to address homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is eligible to receive millions in HOME-American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help addresses homelessness. But, first, the City wants the community to review its allocation plan and provide comments on the recently revised draft. The City said the second public comment...
KVUE
Lake Travis ISD approves purchase of bulletproof shields
AUSTIN, Texas — School safety remains the top priority for schools across the state. Lake Travis ISD could soon be equipping school district police with bulletproof shields. The school board voted unanimously to apply for a grant to purchase them this week. Officials are asking for seven shields that cost $9,000 each, totaling to $63,000.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Interim ERCOT CEO talks state power grid at Texas Tribune Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tribune Festival is underway in Downtown Austin. The festival includes conversations with hundreds of speakers shaping politics and other important Texas issues. On Friday, the interim CEO of ERCOT and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the stage. Interim CEO Brad Jones...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Groups demand action on rising energy rates, worker conditions in rally outside Austin Energy HQ
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents rallied outside of the Austin Energy headquarters on Saturday, demanding the electric utility company address certain issues. Specifically, rally participants called for Austin Energy to address rising energy costs, improve working conditions for construction workers and expand clean energy. Texas Climate Jobs Action Fund hosted...
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
KVUE
Austin area sees increase in home listings since September 2018
Austin is seeing an increase in home listings for the first time in almost four years. KVUE's Maria Aguilera explains if its shifting to a buyer's market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin ISD buses without air conditioning will be replaced if bond on November ballot is approved
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a hot start to the school year for Austin ISD students. Approximately 8,000 AISD students board school buses with no air conditioning. According to district officials, if voters pass the proposed school bond in the upcoming November election, 173 school buses will be replaced.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke rallies in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Austin on Saturday. The Democratic candidate stopped in Central Texas as part of his 49-day tour across the state to encourage Texans to get out and vote in the upcoming November election. During the rally, O'Rourke turned...
HAAM Day 2022 raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians
AUSTIN, Texas — HAAM Day, the annual event hosted by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), raised more than $800,000 for Austin-area musicians during its 2022 event on Sept. 13. Every year, the organization works to provide health care services and assistance to Austin's low-income, working musicians. This...
Some are turning to plasma donations to help make ends meet in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — As rent increases, people are forced to find secondary means to make ends meet. At least that’s the case for lifelong Austinite Paris Williams. With six kids, and a job at TJ Maxx, he has gotten thrifty with the way he can make ends meet. He donates plasma twice a week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Round Rock adds to wastewater plant expansion after fixing leaks
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The past six months have put a spotlight on the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in Round Rock. City utility staff notified residents that leaks in pipes leading to the facility were overflowing the plant's capacity, causing floating solid effluent to discharge into Brushy Creek.
UT Austin hits record high for enrollment, graduation rates
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin announced that it admitted its largest incoming freshman class for fall 2022. In a recent report published by the university, enrollment for first-time, first-year undergraduate students hit 9,109, which surpasses the record high of 9,060 from last year. Total enrollment also rose to 52,384, which surpassed the all-time high of 52,261 set in 2002.
Texas State University reports record-setting freshman enrollment for fall 2022
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University confirmed Friday that it set a new record for freshman enrollment for the fall 2022 semester. A total of 7,573 students are enrolled this semester, marking a 14% increase over the previous year. The university also set a record for the largest...
KVUE
Austin area seeing a bus driver shortage from increased cost of living
With an increased cost of living, school districts are seeing a shortage of bus drivers to drive the bus routes every day. KVUE's Dominique Newland has more.
KVUE
Repairs begin on broken Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority water pipe
The authority is a partnership between Cedar Park, Leander and Round Rock. Repairs are expected to be completed on Oct. 4.
Andrews Elementary School basketball court gets Longhorn makeover
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin school's basketball court received a Longhorn-themed makeover just in time for school. The outdoor basketball court at Andrews Elementary School park in the Windsor Park neighborhood was refurbished with court resurfacing designed to resemble the new Longhorns basketball court at the Moody Center. Located...
KVUE
14 taco spots in Texas shelled their way into Yelp's Top 100 in America. Let's taco bout it.
DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
Comments / 0