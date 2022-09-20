LaVern H. Parde, 92, of Beatrice, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on December 29, 1929 in Beatrice. LaVern grew up in the Pickrell area and attended Evergreen Country School. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. He farmed in the Pickrell area all his life, shelled corn and drove a maintainer for Gage County. LaVern served in the United States Army from October 12, 1951 to October 11, 1953 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia in the engineering unit. LaVern married Marlene Carstens on February 28, 1954 at Christ Lutheran Church, Pickrell. Marlene passed away in 2000. He married Esther Huls on May 10, 2001 and Esther passed away in 2013. He then met his special friend Helen Willet and she passed away in 2021. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell where he served on the church council and as Treasurer. He also served on the Pickrell Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed tinkering with his machinery, welding, raising livestock, playing cards and driving around.

