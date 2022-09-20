Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
James "Jim" A. McCartney
James “Jim” A. McCartney, 83 years of age, of Odell passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born on October 6, 1938 near Angus to Merton and Beulah (Skinner) McCartney. Jim graduated from Nelson High School in Nelson in 1956 and served his country for over 3 years in the United States Air Force. He married Nola Biltoft on December 30, 1962 in Angus. Jim attended Fairbury Junior College in Fairbury before earning his Bachelor’s degree from Kearney State College in Kearney in 1966. He retired after 34 years from Odell Public Schools where he taught industrial arts, driver’s education and drove a school bus. Jim spent many years coaching girls softball with Allen “Red” Kostal. He was a member of the Odell United Methodist Church in Odell where he held many positions and the Odell Rural Fire Department. Jim enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
News Channel Nebraska
Shirley Pfeiffer
Shirley Ann Pfeiffer (pronounced Feye - Fer), age 84 of Nebraska City died September 22, 2022 at her home. Shirley was born April 27, 1938 in Nebraska City, the daughter of Theodore and Emma (Keen) Gieseking. After graduating from Nebraska City High School in 1956 she married Glen “Curly” Pfeiffer April 8, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church near Paul. They made their home southwest of Nebraska City to raise their family and were members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Shirley loved playing cards, camping, reading, needle working and spending time with her family. Shirley was well known as the “cake lady”, she baked and decorated wedding and birthday cakes. Survivors include her children, Rick Pfeiffer and fiancé, Karen Green of Columbus, Betty Kuehn and husband Rick of Eddyville, Lora Barrett and husband Kevin of Nebraska City, Larry Pfeiffer and wife Teresa of Avoca; grandchildren, Lisa (Kevin) Perrin, Matthew (fiancé Katie Risinger) Pfeiffer, Katie (Nick) Olson, Dillon Kuehn, Dustin Barrett, Travis Barrett, Justin (Stephanie) Pfeiffer, Derek (Brianna) Pfeiffer, Joshua (Cassie) Pfeiffer; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruth Pfeiffer, Rita Wenzel, Delores Ryan, Irene (Robert) Peterson and Rosemarie Pfeiffer; many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Andrew and Theresa Pfeiffer; daughter in law, Kay Pfeiffer; brothers, Melvin and Merlyn Gieseking; sister, Kathryn Bottcher; many brothers in law and sisters in law.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha motorcyclist dies in crash with mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. -- A motorcyclist was declared dead after striking a mailbox in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said they received a report of a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday at 11:08 p.m. Officers said a 2006 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it reportedly left...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Lincoln car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A motorcyclist died in a car crash in Lincoln on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on W O St. around 2:30 p.m. Officers said witnesses in the area told them that a white Hyundai Sedan was travelling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Fire Department knocks down house fire Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a Saturday morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 11:43 a.m. Saturday crews were sent to the area of 38th and Hamilton Street for a house fire. When crews arrived they could see smoke and fire showing from the back...
News Channel Nebraska
2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a three-car crash in Bellevue Friday evening. According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers went to the intersection of Fort Crook Road and Cornhusker Road at 8:13 p.m. Friday for a rollover crash. Police said the driver of a Honda Odyssey...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln shooting leaves one man dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. LPD said they received a report that a man had been shot in an alley near 19th St. and O St. around 12:10 a.m. Officers said they and the Lincoln Fire and...
News Channel Nebraska
Community fun...and help for Beatrice Police and Fire
BEATRICE - Beatrice Police, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff's Office held a Community Connections Carnival Thursday night, at Charles Park in Beatrice. "When we had it on Fifth Street it was mainly geared toward the Special Olympics and we decided to incorporate a little bit more of the community in this one....and this gave us a little more space and it's worked out pretty good."
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
Cook gets 800th win as Nebraska sweeps Michigan State
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook got his 800th career coaching win, and he did it in style, with his Huskers sweeping Michigan State in front of a raucous Devaney Center crowd. The third-ranked Huskers started Big Ten play with a dominating 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 performance against the...
News Channel Nebraska
Recreation additions to Beatrice, celebrated with ribbon-cutting events
BEATRICE – It was a triple-header of ribbon cuttings in a southeast Nebraska city on Thursday. Beatrice and Gage County celebrated three new recreational additions to the community. One is the Gage County Foundation Trail Depot…named for a major donation of funds through the Gage County Foundation. Organization President Don Vetrovsky says it’s one of several nice projects in the community.
News Channel Nebraska
Late defensive score lifts Beatrice over Plattsmouth
BEATRICE - Beatrice improved to 2-3 on Friday night. The Orangemen knocked off Plattsmouth 28-23 with some scores from unlikely sources. Beatrice head coach Jeff Kezeor eluded to some new offensive wrinkles in the Southeast Community College pregame show and Beatrice wasted no time putting that on display; on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Shelton Crawford lined up alone in the shotgun and hit Tucker Timmerman in the flat for a 76 yard touchdown. -- that's Timmerman's third against Plattsmouth, now having scores of 64, 69, and 76 against the Blue Devils.
News Channel Nebraska
LaVern H. Parde
LaVern H. Parde, 92, of Beatrice, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on December 29, 1929 in Beatrice. LaVern grew up in the Pickrell area and attended Evergreen Country School. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. He farmed in the Pickrell area all his life, shelled corn and drove a maintainer for Gage County. LaVern served in the United States Army from October 12, 1951 to October 11, 1953 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia in the engineering unit. LaVern married Marlene Carstens on February 28, 1954 at Christ Lutheran Church, Pickrell. Marlene passed away in 2000. He married Esther Huls on May 10, 2001 and Esther passed away in 2013. He then met his special friend Helen Willet and she passed away in 2021. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell where he served on the church council and as Treasurer. He also served on the Pickrell Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed tinkering with his machinery, welding, raising livestock, playing cards and driving around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Peru's new grocery store puts focus on 'community'
PERU - DJ and Lindy Schmidt were thrilled Thursday with the opening of a second location for The Market grocery store and a gathering of top-of-the-morning shoppers at Peru. DJ Schmidt: “Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. I’m shaken. I wasn’t expecting a crowd like this.”
News Channel Nebraska
Schwartz accounts for six touchdowns in South Platte's win over Creek Valley
CHAPPELL - Jarrette Schwartz scored six total touchdowns and the South Platte football team secured their first win of the season with a 70-26 victory over district rival Creek Valley Friday night in Chappell. The 5'11" sophomore finished with four rushing touchdowns, one passing and one receiving. Schwartz had 85...
News Channel Nebraska
2022 Hometsead NHP deer survey shows lower results than 2021
BEATRICE - Gage County is getting a “gauge” on the deer population at Homestead National Historical Park. Since 2004, the park has held an annual deer survey where volunteers count deer throughout the park and collect data contributing to information on the population. Resource manager Jesse Bolli explains the study’s importance.
News Channel Nebraska
Over 5 years of prison time given to Arizona woman for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years of imprisonment on Friday for a meth-related charge. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Brandy Williamson, of Arizona, received 72 months of imprisonment in federal court in Omaha. Williamson was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man indicted for alleged possession of $13K worth of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. – A 40-year-old Lincoln man was indicted in federal court on meth-related charges Thursday. Travis Nyhoff is facing federal charges related to a 2021 incident in which Lincoln Police reportedly discovered $13,000 worth of methamphetamine while arresting Nyhoff. LPD stated that Nyhoff was originally arrested on two...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
News Channel Nebraska
BDS downs Falls City Sacred Heart as Rotter notches 250th career win
BRUNING, NE — It was a close one through most of the first half, but the BDS Eagles pulled away from the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish to win a highly-anticipated matchup Friday night. The Eagles defeated the Irish 52-26 to move to 5-0 on the season. With the...
Comments / 0