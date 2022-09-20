ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP FOOTBALL: Lakeland beats Post Falls for first time in 10 years

RATHDRUM — For the first time since 2012, the Battle of the Prairie title went to the team in green. Thomas Calder and John Cornish scored two touchdowns each for Lakeland, which held off visiting Post Falls 31-28 on Friday night at Corbit Field. “It was definitely a staple...
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bulldogs lose heartbreaker, 40-38

A two-point conversion in overtime fell just short, sending the Bulldogs to a heartbreaker of a loss to the Lewiston Bengals, 40-38. With the game tied at 32-all at the end of regulation, the Lewiston won the kickoff to start the extra period. Junior quarterback Drew Hottinger found Jackson Lathan for a 4-yard score on fourth down. The Bengals went for two and made it to put them ahead, 0-32.
SANDPOINT, ID
107.3 KFFM

OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained

Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
CHEWELAH, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Spokane athlete

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed local athlete Jakobe Ford will spend more than 25 years in prison. Michael Le pleaded guilty to Ford’s murder in August. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

GHOST OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST: The likelihood of my ladies night arriving at the same restaurant as your wedding dinner is slim to none considering most people get married once or twice in their lives, I was visiting from two states away, & my friend could have made our dinner reservations for anywhere. I was tickled to see you, and it took a few minutes to realize it was a wedding. Cheers to the look on your face, the intel received, and to your new nuptials! Raising a glass to you & your weird Karma.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother.  Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death.  Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her.  The suspect, who has not been identified by...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck hits power pole at 40th and Grand

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck hit a power pole at the intersection of 40th and Grand on Spokane’s South Hill. A handful of Avista customers temporarily lost power, but service has been restored in the area. It is not clear if anyone was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
