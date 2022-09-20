Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Lakeland beats Post Falls for first time in 10 years
RATHDRUM — For the first time since 2012, the Battle of the Prairie title went to the team in green. Thomas Calder and John Cornish scored two touchdowns each for Lakeland, which held off visiting Post Falls 31-28 on Friday night at Corbit Field. “It was definitely a staple...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs lose heartbreaker, 40-38
A two-point conversion in overtime fell just short, sending the Bulldogs to a heartbreaker of a loss to the Lewiston Bengals, 40-38. With the game tied at 32-all at the end of regulation, the Lewiston won the kickoff to start the extra period. Junior quarterback Drew Hottinger found Jackson Lathan for a 4-yard score on fourth down. The Bengals went for two and made it to put them ahead, 0-32.
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Injury Wreck South Of Coeur d'Alene On Highway 95
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred at 0154 hours on September 24, 2022, on US 95 at approximately mile post 429, Coeur d'Alene, Kootenai County, Idaho. A 50-year-old man was driving a small Hyundai coupe, southbound on US 95, just crossing...
OH NO! The 3 Poorest Cities in the PNW Explained
Poor Chewelah can’t seem to catch a break. They’ve been dealing with wildfires, their police chief under investigation, and being named the “absolute poorest city” in the state of Washington. GREAT THINGS ABOUT CHEWELAH, WASHINGTON:. It is pronounced as “Chuh-WEE-luh”. It is the ancestral...
Story Behind Idaho’s Biggest Tourist Trap: The Center of the Universe
The quirky and witty reason that this became one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions is a unique one. If you don't know the story behind how this spot in Idaho was officially dubbed Center of the Universe then it is time you learned. Idaho's biggest tourist trap, you may have...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Helping students become great doctors: Cd'A man's family has donated $14M to U of I for medical program scholarships
A building on the University of Idaho's Moscow campus has been named the D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building to honor a local family that has provided immense support for medical students through the years. The Idaho WWAMI Medical Education building at 121 W. Sweetwater Ave. was dedicated during a...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
Highly dangerous chemicals found in wells near Riverside State Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — “Forever chemicals” (PFOS and PFOA) have been discovered in well systems near Riverside State Park after numerous waves of testing by the Air Force. The tests began back in January. The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive problems, and developmental issues. They’re also...
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Spokane athlete
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed local athlete Jakobe Ford will spend more than 25 years in prison. Michael Le pleaded guilty to Ford’s murder in August. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a...
inlander.com
I Saw You
GHOST OF GIRLFRIENDS PAST: The likelihood of my ladies night arriving at the same restaurant as your wedding dinner is slim to none considering most people get married once or twice in their lives, I was visiting from two states away, & my friend could have made our dinner reservations for anywhere. I was tickled to see you, and it took a few minutes to realize it was a wedding. Cheers to the look on your face, the intel received, and to your new nuptials! Raising a glass to you & your weird Karma.
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
Woman falls from third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently on scene where a woman has fallen from a third floor window at 2nd and Division in downtown Spokane. At this time, police say the woman fell from one of the Catholic Charities' Housing Units and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
$39 million expansion plan leaves Kootenai County mayors conflicted
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Where does this end?” asked...
Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel
SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother. Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death. Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her. The suspect, who has not been identified by...
'We refuse to participate in games' | Jewels Helping Hands will not remove cooling tent from I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has put Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) on notice to remove the cooling tent set up at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. However, JHH told KREM 2 they have no plans to remove the tent. The city's fire marshal is demanding...
Wendle Ford reviving ‘Y Drive-In’ for one night only
SPOKANE, Wash. – Wendle Ford is bringing back the “Y Drive-In” once again. Spokane was once home to six drive-in movie theatres, including the Y Drive-In, where the dealership is now. That theater opened in 1952 but closed its doors in 1984. This Friday, old will meet...
Osburn woman sentenced for embezzling $3.6M from employer
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A Silver Valley woman will spend four years in federal prison for committing wire fraud. Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, embezzled more than $3.6 million while working at Kasco. Kasco is a construction and telecommunication company that does work in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.
Truck hits power pole at 40th and Grand
SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck hit a power pole at the intersection of 40th and Grand on Spokane’s South Hill. A handful of Avista customers temporarily lost power, but service has been restored in the area. It is not clear if anyone was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
Comments / 0