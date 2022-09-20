ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 0

Related
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors

A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KDRV

Suspect on the loose after Thursday night shooting in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night which sent one person to the hospital. At 9:55 P.M., Officers responded to the area of Almond Street and E. 9th Street for reports of shots being fired and a gunshot victim on scene. Detectives and an MPD forensic technician were called out to investigate the shooting and collect evidence at the crime scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Herald and News

Police complete criminal investigation into Klamath Falls Falcons baseball hazing, alleged assault but won’t release details

A police department in Washington has completed a criminal investigation into an alleged hazing and potential sexual assault incident in early August involving members of the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team. Ephrata Police Chief Kurt Adkinson said his department’s report on the hazing incident has been finalized and forwarded to...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Klamath County law enforcement searching for suspected kidnapper

CHEMULT — A previously abducted individual was found at a Pilot Travel Center in Chemult at approximately 9:45 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The suspected kidnapper fled the scene and is still sought by law enforcement. After deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff's Office found the abducted person, Molly...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Suspect Still at Large

At approximately 9:45PM Wednesday evening, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, 19 year old Eric Patrick Koon, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Forgery & Theft Ring Apprehended

On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the ringleader Benjamin Sorenson (40 years old). Thousands of dollars’ worth of forged receipts were seized along with a loaded handgun and a dealer amount of methamphetamine. A stolen moped was also recovered and returned to its owner.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forgery#Theft#Fraud
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Missing woman from Chiloquin found; Boyfriend escapes capture

A Klamath County woman who disappeared Tuesday, days after her estranged boyfriend allegedly tried to abduct her by force, was found late Tuesday night. Her boyfriend escaped capture by deputies. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that Molly May Swedenskey was found around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Local man died in Highway 140 Klamath County crash

Oregon State Police (OSP) today said 56-year-old Tommy Fleeman of Klamath Falls was driving a Ford Expedition east on an adjacent canal maintenance road along Highway 140 east when, "For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt." OSP...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Klamath Alerts

UPDATE ON ABDUCTED, MISSING CHILOQUIN WOMAN

At approximately 9:45PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Deputies...
CHEMULT, OR
klamathcounty.org

PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE

That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday 9/28/2022. Please see vicinity map here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays. For additional questions or concerns, please contact Jeremy Morris,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140 Fatal, Jackson Co., Sept. 21

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 140 near milepost 17 in Jackson County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, CA, attempted to make a U-turn, turning in front of an eastbound gray Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Cory M. Trujillo (29) of Grants Pass. The Chevrolet collided with the driver’s side of the Lexus. Reynolds sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Trujillo was uninjured. Hwy 140 was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, AMR and ODOT.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH ON HWY 140E-KLAMATH COUNTY

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH ON HWY 140-JACKSON COUNTY

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 140 near milepost 17 in Jackson County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, CA, attempted to make a...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy