clayconews.com
THOUSANDS OF PLANTS SEIZED DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon.
Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors
A Medford man who refused to stop for police in southeast Bend early Friday morning crashed his pickup truck into a fence and ran, prompting an emergency alert to neighbors before he was captured, police said. The post Medford man flees Bend police, crashes pickup into fence and runs, prompting early-AM alert to neighbors appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV
Suspect on the loose after Thursday night shooting in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. - Medford police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Thursday night which sent one person to the hospital. At 9:55 P.M., Officers responded to the area of Almond Street and E. 9th Street for reports of shots being fired and a gunshot victim on scene. Detectives and an MPD forensic technician were called out to investigate the shooting and collect evidence at the crime scene.
KDRV
Medford man charged with attempted murder now serving time at Oregon State Hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man will be serving 20 years under the Oregon State Psychiatric Review Board after being found guilty except for insanity for the charge of attempted murder in the second degree. Kristopher Clay will be serving time at Oregon State Hospital after he was found...
Herald and News
Police complete criminal investigation into Klamath Falls Falcons baseball hazing, alleged assault but won’t release details
A police department in Washington has completed a criminal investigation into an alleged hazing and potential sexual assault incident in early August involving members of the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team. Ephrata Police Chief Kurt Adkinson said his department’s report on the hazing incident has been finalized and forwarded to...
KTVL
Klamath County law enforcement searching for suspected kidnapper
CHEMULT — A previously abducted individual was found at a Pilot Travel Center in Chemult at approximately 9:45 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The suspected kidnapper fled the scene and is still sought by law enforcement. After deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff's Office found the abducted person, Molly...
mybasin.com
Suspect Still at Large
At approximately 9:45PM Wednesday evening, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, 19 year old Eric Patrick Koon, fled south on highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Klamath Falls Forgery & Theft Ring Apprehended
On September 19, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department served a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls. Several individuals were arrested during the investigation, including the ringleader Benjamin Sorenson (40 years old). Thousands of dollars’ worth of forged receipts were seized along with a loaded handgun and a dealer amount of methamphetamine. A stolen moped was also recovered and returned to its owner.
centraloregondaily.com
theashlandchronicle.com
KDRV
oregontoday.net
KDRV
OSP identified Californian as deadly Highway 140 Jackson County crash victim
OSP says Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, California, died in a crash Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm near Brownsboro. OSP says the crash near milepost 17 in Jackson County involved Reynolds' Lexus SUV and a Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 29-year-old Cory Trujillo of Grants Pass. OSP says its...
klamathcounty.org
PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE
That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday 9/28/2022. Please see vicinity map here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays. For additional questions or concerns, please contact Jeremy Morris,...
Herald and News
Lane, Northern Klamath counties may experience intermittent smoke from Cedar Creek Fire
The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice due to smoke from the Cedar Creek fire. The fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir because of their vicinity to the fire. In Oakridge,...
oregontoday.net
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 140E-KLAMATH COUNTY
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt.
