On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 140 near milepost 17 in Jackson County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, CA, attempted to make a U-turn, turning in front of an eastbound gray Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Cory M. Trujillo (29) of Grants Pass. The Chevrolet collided with the driver’s side of the Lexus. Reynolds sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Trujillo was uninjured. Hwy 140 was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, AMR and ODOT.

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO