Sgt. Allen Adkins, pastor and corps administrator of the Washington Salvation Army, addressed this week’s meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Washington. He outlined the social services provided by the local organization and the need for local support, both in volunteers and contributions. In services, Adkins said, they provide a thrift store, food pantry, housing and utility assistance, and emergency disaster services. Each of these require funding and volunteer manpower. Donations of clothing and household goods are accepted at the Salvation Army location at 112 East 7th Street, Monday-Friday, 10AM-4PM. Sgt. Adkins emphasized the need for volunteers for the upcoming holiday season including the Angel Tree program and bell ringers for the traditional red kettle donations.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO