Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington Kiwanis
Sgt. Allen Adkins, pastor and corps administrator of the Washington Salvation Army, addressed this week’s meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Washington. He outlined the social services provided by the local organization and the need for local support, both in volunteers and contributions. In services, Adkins said, they provide a thrift store, food pantry, housing and utility assistance, and emergency disaster services. Each of these require funding and volunteer manpower. Donations of clothing and household goods are accepted at the Salvation Army location at 112 East 7th Street, Monday-Friday, 10AM-4PM. Sgt. Adkins emphasized the need for volunteers for the upcoming holiday season including the Angel Tree program and bell ringers for the traditional red kettle donations.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Down East Seniors
The Down East Seniors Club held their Sept. 21 meeting at the. Blind Center of NC in Washington. President Roy Whichard led the. meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and. the group pledged allegiance to the flag. Charles Smith gave the. opening prayer...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Laurie Smith Snow
Mrs. Laurie Smith Snow, 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at home following a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held on September 30, 2022 at 4:00 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kines officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, September 30th from 3 to 4 PM prior to the service.
thewashingtondailynews.com
FSS program sees third graduate
Margaretta Hines graduated from the Family Self-Sufficiency program on Thursday, Sept. 22. The five-year program, supplied through the Washington Housing Authority, assists individuals with achieving financial independence by receiving an education, gaining employment and finding housing. It is a voluntary program for individuals who receive Section 8 and Public Housing rental assistance, according to the Washington Housing Authority’s website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thewashingtondailynews.com
Fall Roundup: Pack near the top of EPC, Panthers lead CPC
Washington’s volleyball and soccer teams had a chance to claim first place this week, while Northside volleyball and Southside soccer continued their strong seasons. Volleyball: The Pack dropped a 19-25, 17-25, 19-25 home match to first place Ayden-Grifton Tuesday. WHS (8-5, 4-2,) would have claimed a share of the league lead with the Chargers with a win, but couldn’t convert in key spots.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary Club’s President, Dr. David Loope, introduced guest speaker Alexis Kelly during Monday’s weekly club meeting at the King Chicken Banquet Hall. Ms. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of the Kelly Children’s Home, explained the purpose and mission for the non-profit organization which purchased the vacated 2nd Baptist Church building located at 300 E. 10th Street in Washington two years ago.
thewashingtondailynews.com
High Five: Unsung defender helps Seahawks win
Southside senior defenseman/midfielder Jose Ramos moved with his family to Chocowinity from Aiken, S.C. when he was three years old. The second-oldest of five siblings, he started playing soccer in the Washington Optimist Youth League at 10 and also kicks for the Southside football team, wrestles and is part of the track team. Coach Jay Petty describes him as an unsung player who does the little things to help the soccer team win.
Comments / 0