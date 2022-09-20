Fan arrested after throwing bottle at Jimmy Haslam

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns confirmed to FOX 8 News that a bottle was thrown at team owner Jimmy Haslam during Sunday’s harrowing game against the New York Jets.

The Browns have reportedly identified the individual and plan to ban him. According to a police report, a suspect has been arrested on the following offenses: assault, failure to comply and disorderly conduct. Police said the man is suspected of using alcohol and that he threw a water bottle at the field.

He was detained by police after the game after he was observed on surveillance cameras and taken into custody, police said.

Regarding the incident, the Browns issued the following statement to FOX 8:

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” the team said in a statement. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.”

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero caught the incident on camera, which can be viewed right here.

In the video, Haslam can be seen walking toward the tunnel from the field when an object flies toward him. He then points into the stands. Haslam was reportedly not injured.

The arrest comes after another fan was injured in a bottle throwing incident last December. While she was sent to the hospital, no charges have come forth.

“I mean, it hurt, it felt like a car hit me,” Stephanie Allen told the FOX 8 I-Team , who have been investigating the incident.

The Browns lost Sunday’s game in true team fashion, with the Jets coming back in the final minutes of the game to win 31-30. Fans could be heard throughout FirstEnergy Stadium (and in Northeast Ohio beyond) booing the team.

The 1-1 Browns take on rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

FOX 8 has reached out to the suspect’s family, but has not received a response.

