ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Fan arrested after throwing bottle at Jimmy Haslam

By Laura Morrison, Suzanne Stratford
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vzk0_0i3LP04000

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns confirmed to FOX 8 News that a bottle was thrown at team owner Jimmy Haslam during Sunday’s harrowing game against the New York Jets.

Watch the bottle throwing incident video right here

The Browns have reportedly identified the individual and plan to ban him. According to a police report, a suspect has been arrested on the following offenses: assault, failure to comply and disorderly conduct. Police said the man is suspected of using alcohol and that he threw a water bottle at the field.

He was detained by police after the game after he was observed on surveillance cameras and taken into custody, police said.

Regarding the incident, the Browns issued the following statement to FOX 8:

“Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated,” the team said in a statement. “Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we’ve cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter.”

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero caught the incident on camera, which can be viewed right here.

‘Plenty more games;’ Myles Garrett on promise of Browns season ahead

In the video, Haslam can be seen walking toward the tunnel from the field when an object flies toward him. He then points into the stands. Haslam was reportedly not injured.

The arrest comes after another fan was injured in a bottle throwing incident last December. While she was sent to the hospital, no charges have come forth.

“I mean, it hurt, it felt like a car hit me,” Stephanie Allen told the FOX 8 I-Team , who have been investigating the incident.

The Browns lost Sunday’s game in true team fashion, with the Jets coming back in the final minutes of the game to win 31-30. Fans could be heard throughout FirstEnergy Stadium (and in Northeast Ohio beyond) booing the team.

Browns’ Garrett not practicing, status for Steelers unknown

The 1-1 Browns take on rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

FOX 8 has reached out to the suspect’s family, but has not received a response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

You’ll need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know

If you're hoping to fly in the U.S. or visit certain federal facilities, you're going to need a REAL ID soon, and officials don't want you to wait for the last minute to get one. Here's what you should know before the federal deadline arrives.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases

The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, and the new low broke a pattern. Before the latest numbers, Ohio saw 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week, 10 times in a row. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. It previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases end in late May. Over the past week, the state averaged around 2,077 new coronavirus cases per day.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Haslam
WDTN

Man who stabbed mother 30 times sentenced for murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Brookville man has been sentenced to 19 years to life in prison after he was convicted of murdering his mother, among other charges. Prosecuting Attorney Matt Heck Jr. announced the sentencing of 30-year-old Taylor Walter after he was convicted of three separate crimes over the past three years. On February […]
BROOKVILLE, OH
WDTN

High-speed chase in Ohio turns into drug bust

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and onto the interstate. […]
PATASKALA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Nfl Network#Cleveland Browns#Fox 8 News#The New York Jets
The Hollywood Reporter

Brett Favre’s SiriusXM Show Put on Hold Following His Involvement in Mississippi Welfare Fraud Case

Brett Favre’s SiriusXM show has been put on hold following his involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The news follows the decision by ESPN Milwaukee to suspend his weekly Packers recap program The Brett Favre Show, according to NBC Sports. The ex-footballer, who also played for the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets has hosted the NFL show The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray since 2018. The show airs on Tuesdays and released its most recent broadcast on Sept. 13.More from The Hollywood ReporterSuper Bowl Halftime Show:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
WDTN

Dayton police pursuit ends with arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody after leading Dayton police on a pursuit Thursday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Neal Ave and Grafton Ave in Dayton after reports of a stolen car. Police used stock sticks to stop the suspect’s […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy