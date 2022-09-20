Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, an upcoming virtual reality action roguelite game set in Paradox Interactive’s hit galactic universe. Get ready to set out amongst the stars in search of the enigmatic Ghost Signal when the game launches in 2023 for Meta Quest 2. Ghost...
IGN
Festival Shells
Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
IGN
Oxenfree: Official Trailer - Netflix Games - Tudum 2022
A fun night of partying takes a supernatural turn for the teens of Camena High. Unlock the mysteries of a ghostly rift in this choice-driven thriller.
IGN
List of Weapons
You can't have a Saints Row game without weapons of gratuitous destruction and outlandishness thrown in. While this latest reboot has removed some of the more unique weapons from past entries, there are still plenty of options available for these new Saints to take with them into fights with the Idols, Paneteros, and the Marshalls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order
Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
IGN
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
IGN
Characters
Throughout Joel and Ellie's adventures in the Last of Us, the pair encounter a large cast of characters, whether that's fellow survivors aiming to help them or antagonistic forces attempting to stop them. Each leading role brings something different to Ellie and Joel's story, whether that's a rivalling ideology or a new storyline that fleshes out the game's haunting world.
IGN
Dani's Story
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Dani’s Story Hidden Histories , including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Beacon Pines Is a Narrative Adventure Where Everything Can Change With a Single Word
In Beacon Pines, the story and decisions made are mapped out on a tree, showing branching paths from single moments that changed the course of the story. For developer Matt Meyer, that was true in real life, too. His path to developing Beacon Pines began with a single, simple, consequential decision made years ago, almost on a whim.
IGN
Part of His World
Part of His World is a short quest for Prince Eric, in which you help him craft a Nautilus Pendant that will enable Ariel to walk on land!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Part of His World quest. Part of His World Walkthrough. Speak to...
IGN
Return to Monkey Island Walkthrough - Prelude An Unexpected Story
In this Return to Monkey Island walkthrough we complete the Prelude An Unexpected Story Begins on hard mode. For more tips and Walkthoughs check out our written guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/return-to-monkey-island.
IGN
Steam Revamps Stats Into Charts With Better Overview of Most Popular Games
In an industry notorious for being wildly secretive around how well its own products do, we love some real good, crunchy data. And with an overhaul to Steam Stats today, Valve is giving us exactly that. It's called Steam Charts now, replacing Steam Stats, and like the old version, it...
IGN
Welcome to IGN India!
IGN India is your #1 destination for the latest news and info for all types of entertainment – whether it’s video games, tech, movies, TV shows, anime, comic books or manga – we’ve got it all covered. IGN is the world’s leading video game and entertainment...
IGN
The Witcher Season 3: What to Expect From the Next Installment of the Netflix Series
Full spoilers follow for the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Witcher and Andrzej Sapkowski’s Time of Contempt, the second book in The Witcher saga. The cast of The Witcher - Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri - are returning to the Continent for Season 3. While the Witcher universe is pretty expansive these days, with the RPG series, card game, manga, and even a cook book, the Netflix iteration brings it back to basics by following Andrzej Sapkowski's original book series.
IGN
What Do Games Actually Look Like During Development?
Video games are hard to make. You might have heard that somewhere before. Most people recognize that video games do not simply burst, fully-QA'd, from eggs laid carefully by an executive who then adjusts his T-shirt and blazer and steps onstage at E3 to announce their triumphant existence. But depending on how Extremely Online you are, you might not really have a good concept of exactly what they look like before they show up on your platform of choice, or even before we see them in shiny reveal trailers.
IGN
Shovel Knight Dig - The First 7 Minutes
Check out the first 7 minutes of Shovel Knight Dig, developed by Nitrome and Yacht Club Games. Shovel Knight Dig is a 2D platforming roguelite that takes the core sidescrolling experience of Shovel Knight, flips it 90 degrees, and challenges players to dig their way from the top to the bottom of each level with permadeath and proceedurally generated stages.
IGN
Rosaline - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Rosaline, an upcoming romantic comedy movie starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, and Bradley Whitford. Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Allen) meets Juliet (Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.
IGN
All How-To Guides
Return to Monkey Island is full of puzzles that can sometimes take a while to figure out. If you're stuck or just don't have the time to figure them out, our How-To Guides are designed to provide quick and straightforward answers.
IGN
Logitech Advert Seems to Show a White Xbox Series X
A white Xbox Series X has been spotted in a new Logitech advert, but it's unclear if it's an official colorway. The console, spotted by VGC, is seen in the background of an advert for the Astro A30 wireless headset but has not been promoted anywhere else. The scene itself...
IGN
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 Blooper Reel - Tudum 2022
Far from perfect, but we love them anyway. Watch The Umbrella Academy Season 3 full blooper reel. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is streaming only on Netflix.
Comments / 0