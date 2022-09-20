Leslie Grace is not just letting HBO Max bury four months of hard work on a shelf.The Latin pop singer was set to star as the eponymous heroine in Batgirl, until the film was canned by Warner Bros. Discovery in a controversial cost-cutting move last month.Grace, 27, has now taken to TikTok to let fans into the world of Barbara Gordon. The short clips, which appear to have been taken from a phone on set, show the actress rehearsing stage combat and being dropped from wires in front of a blue screen, presumably to simulate a steep fall.One dramatic scene...

MOVIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO