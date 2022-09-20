Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
q95fm.net
One Person Killed, Another In The Hospital Following Shooting In Wooten Community
On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie County. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance...
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate after man dies in Sunday morning shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of a man. Police say they responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle for a person who had been shot just before 4 A.M. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WTVQ
Man killed in Jennifer Road shooting identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a...
Another overturned semi shuts down ramp in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly […]
wymt.com
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q95fm.net
Laurel County Police Searching for Two Suspects Involved in Theft Case
Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a theft case. Sheriff’s office officials say they are searching for the pair, after a purse was stolen Thursday from someone at a business located near London. Images were...
WKYT 27
Woman sentenced for Lexington police chase crash that killed 3 people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been sentenced for a crash that killed three people in Lexington. Earlier this year, Tammy Rodriguez pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter. In 2019, she led police on a chase that ended in a crash on I-75....
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
q95fm.net
Corbin Police Investigating Hit and Run At Local Hospital
Law enforcement in Corbin are currently asking for the public’s assistance after a hit and run happened at the local Baptist Health hospital. Officials were able to retrieve images of the suspect and the car from a surveillance camera. The images from the surveillance camera were posted on the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page for the public to view.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Lexington police looking for driver who intentionally caused crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a driver involved in a crash Thursday night. It happened on Man O’ War near Polo Club Boulevard. Police said the driver of one car intentionally hit another, causing that car to go into a ditch. Investigators say that driver...
WTVQ
Woman who killed 3 people in wrong-way crash on I-75 sentenced to 40 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman who in 2019 killed three people in a wrong-way crash on I-75 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday. Tammy Rodriguez appeared in Fayette County Court to hear her sentence. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of murder and one county of manslaughter, among others.
clayconews.com
DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
wymt.com
World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets. But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before. “It’s very exciting, he...
newstalk941.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Man
Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in the search for a missing Pea Ridge man last seen in Kentucky. 53-year-old Michael Harding was last seen on Sunday and reported missing by family on Tuesday. Chief Deputy Rick Lisi said no foul play is suspected, and that they are treating it as a Silver Alert case.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville police arrest, charge woman with arson after burning down own bakery
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Detectives with the Nicholasville Police Department have arrested and charged Lana C. Rowland, of Wilmore, with Arson 2nd Degree. Officials started investigating after the early morning fire on July 17th that destroyed Rowland’s own CNC Bakery located at 615 N. Main Street. An investigation with...
q95fm.net
Three Individuals Arrested On Drug-Related Charges In Flat Gap
Three individuals were arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials received a tip concerning the shipment of a large quantity of drugs. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 53-year-old Timothy Mormon, in Flat Gap, with a warrant. Mormon allegedly saw the officers as they approached his door and proceeded to flee into the house in what is believed to have been an attempt to dispose of drugs.
Comments / 0