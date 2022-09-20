ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KY

WKYT 27

Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
q95fm.net

One Person Killed, Another In The Hospital Following Shooting In Wooten Community

On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie County. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance...
WOOTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
LEXINGTON, KY
Jackson County, KY
Mckee, KY
Richmond, KY
clayconews.com

Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
LONDON, KY
WTVQ

Man killed in Jennifer Road shooting identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Another overturned semi shuts down ramp in Perry County

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly […]
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Powell County teen located

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Corbin Police Investigating Hit and Run At Local Hospital

Law enforcement in Corbin are currently asking for the public’s assistance after a hit and run happened at the local Baptist Health hospital. Officials were able to retrieve images of the suspect and the car from a surveillance camera. The images from the surveillance camera were posted on the Corbin Police Department’s Facebook page for the public to view.
CORBIN, KY
clayconews.com

DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets. But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before. “It’s very exciting, he...
LONDON, KY
newstalk941.com

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Man

Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in the search for a missing Pea Ridge man last seen in Kentucky. 53-year-old Michael Harding was last seen on Sunday and reported missing by family on Tuesday. Chief Deputy Rick Lisi said no foul play is suspected, and that they are treating it as a Silver Alert case.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Three Individuals Arrested On Drug-Related Charges In Flat Gap

Three individuals were arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials received a tip concerning the shipment of a large quantity of drugs. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 53-year-old Timothy Mormon, in Flat Gap, with a warrant. Mormon allegedly saw the officers as they approached his door and proceeded to flee into the house in what is believed to have been an attempt to dispose of drugs.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

