Chicago shooting: Off-duty police officer shot in face in NW Side road rage incident, CPD says

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face in a Tuesday afternoon road rage incident on the city's Northwest Side, CPD said.

The 27-year-old woman was driving on the border of the Irving Park and Avondale neighborhoods when someone in front of her abruptly stopped their vehicle, which led to a crash near a local Jiffy Lube, police said. She was shot during a confrontation with another driver in the 3600 block of North Elston Avenue at about 3:10 p.m.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, CPD Supt. David Brown said during a press conference. Brown said she was conscious throughout a conversation they had at the hospital.

WATCH: CPD Supt. David Brown provides update on off-duty cop shot on NW Side

CPD Supt. David Brown provided an update on an off-duty police officer shot on the city's Northwest Side.

Police said they are searching for a suspect who was in a black SUV and sped off from the scene near Addison and Elston. They located the vehicle in the 5800 Block of North Drake Avenue, but no one is in custody. The car was unoccupied when it was found.

Chopper 7 HD was above the Kennedy Expressway, near Lawrence, where officers were seen collecting evidence. Police were also seen searching for the area on Drake Avenue, near Thorndale, looking for more evidence to track down the suspected shooter.

WATCH: Chopper 7 HD shows police investigating after CPD officer shot on NW Side

Police said they are searching for a suspect who was in a black SUV and sped off from the scene near Addison and Elston.

Neighbors told ABC7 they heard one shot fired while inside their home. Police said there is no evidence the officer was armed or fired a weapon.

"It's a scary thing," said Chris Fitzner, who lives near the scene. "We have talked about going for walks with our grandson because it's been so nice out, and people are attacked regularly. You hear it on the news all the time. So we don't. We're old. We don't want to take that chance. So we don't."

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.