Saving Avocados: Scientists Use Pheromones That Disrupt Mating to End Invasive Insecticide-Resistant Weevils

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
natureworldnews.com
How to Grow a Native Garden: A Guide for Beginners
Native plants are beautiful, hardy and great for helping with pollinators and the environment. They're also often overlooked in home gardens. Many people see native plants as boring, but they're actually incredibly useful and attractive. If you've been thinking about adding a native garden to your property, that's great news! It's not as difficult as you might think.
Charging EVs at Home May No Longer be the 'Cheaper' Option
One advantage of owning an electric vehicle is easily recharge it at home for a night when power demand is low, and electricity prices are meager. However, this type of evening charging may not be as cost-effective for much longer. According to a recent Stanford University research, it might put...
Backcountry visitors are leaving poo piles in the Australian Alps – and it's a problem
Spring has arrived in Australia’s Snowy Mountains. The snow is starting to melt. Wildflowers are emerging in a variety of colours: blues, yellows, whites … hang on. Those aren’t white flowers. They’re scrunched up bits of toilet paper left behind by skiers, boarders and snow-shoers. When you think of backcountry snow adventures, you think of pristine wilderness. But unfortunately, there’s a problem: what to do with your poo. Many backcountry adventurers just squat, drop and don’t stop. The result, as we saw ourselves on an overnight ski trip, is a surprisingly large amount of poo and toilet paper. It’s become a...
In a world first, NASA's DART mission is about to smash into an asteroid. What will we learn?
On September 26 at 11.15pm UTC, NASA’s DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of a technique that could be used in the future – to redirect any asteroids we detect on a collision course with Earth. A binary pair of space rocks DART was launched on November 24, 2021, its destination a pair of asteroids in orbit around each other, 11 million kilometres from Earth. The larger asteroid in...
Invasive Iguana Species Might be Up for Hunting Soon in Miami Beach, Florida
FLORIDA - Due to the huge number of invasive iguana species in Miami Beach, a cash reward may be offered for their removal via hunting. The iguanas, which are invasive to the well-known beach and have been multiplying quickly and causing damage, have prompted officials to propose paying hunters to kill the animals.
Earthquake Triggers 'Desert Tsunami' in Death Valley, Reducing Food Available to Pupfish
The 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a desert tsunami in Death Valley, affecting the food availability to pupfish, according to National Park Service's press release. The National Park Service explained that the 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Mexican states of Colima and Michoacán on September 19 (Monday). It is located 1500 miles away in Devil's Hole, Death Valley.
Researchers Claim that the Tonga Eruption May Have Lasting Effect on Climate Change
The Tonga volcano shook the globe. However, the impact did not end with the eruption because the event could potentially affect climate change. According to scientists, the volcanic explosion in January's water vapor injection into the stratosphere may have a minor, if transient, warming impact. Studying the Tonga Eruption. Scientists...
UK's Mass Forestry Scheme Faces Massive Hurdle in the Form of Drought
The mass forestry plan of the UK government is under threat from drought. International meeting in London learns that the tree project is essential to the net-zero strategies. The top plant health officer has warned that the drought might jeopardize the UK government's intention to plant trees. At the world's...
Air Pollution More Prevalent than Desert Dust in Middle East
Air pollution brought on by humans is more harmful than desert dust. More than 90% of the fine aerosol particles that harm health and the climate in the Middle East come from manufactured sources. WHO Report. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported at the beginning of the year that the...
Scientists Study the Impact of the Deep Sea Mining on Oceans
Scientists study the deep-sea-mining vehicle impact on oceans because of their rich minerals, including nickel and cobalt. Based on the new study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the research sought to answer questions on the impact of deep-sea mining operations on the oceans. Marine scientists sparked curiosity about the topic and exploration of rich minerals.
Colorful, Unique Plumage of Songbirds Raises Risk of Being Traded, May Lead Extinction
According to a recent study, songbirds that have vibrant and unique plumage run a higher risk of being traded. Experts believed that this could cause extinction. One of the enduring trends has been the illegal wildlife trade, which generates up to US$23 billion annually, according to some estimates. Tigers and...
Team from China Uses Highly Controversial Animal Cloning Technique on Arctic Wolf
Researchers from China claim to have successfully cloned an Arctic wolf using a contentious method of animal cloning that some believe could one day prevent the extinction of certain species. On September 19, Sinogene Biotechnology, a Beijing-based company, announced the discovery of a cloned wolf 100 days after its lab...
Evolution of Brown Algae Has a Big Help to Biofuels
When you think about algae, you might imagine vivid green strands swaying in a stream or blue-green blooms invading lakes. However, the vast majority of these complex aquatic creatures that exchange sunlight for energy are brown in hue, such as the vast forests of seaweeds seen in arctic areas or along California's coast.
Great White Shark Accidentally Draws Self Portrait Using GPS Tag
A pretty meta development recently involved a great white shark drawing a self-portrait in the oceans of the Atlantic while wearing a GPS tracker. The image, which was posted by Twitter account holder Jeff Barnaby, shows the shark's path, and when the dots are connected, it almost resembles the shape of a shark.
Study on Bears' Insulin Control May Advance the Treatment of Human Diabetes [Research]
New Research helped Washington State University researchers to unlock potential genetic keys to bear's insulin control and may contribute to treatment for human diabetes. According to the Research, scientists from Washington State University studied and observed thousands of changes in the bear's gene expression as they hibernated. The study is available in Science Daily published on September 21, 2022, and iScience journal.
Giant Volcano Taupo on Alert Level 1 as 700 Earthquakes Detected Below Caldera Lake — New Zealand
New Zealand scientists have increased the alert level from 0 to alert level 1 for its giant volcano - the very same one which topped the list for largest explosions on Earth for the last 5,000 years. 100 Cubic Kilometers Then... Now 700 Earthquakes. Around 1,800 years ago, the Taupo...
Potential Hurricane TD 9 Will Become a Major Threat in Florida
Tropical Storm Ian is intensifying in the Caribbean Sea and could become a major hurricane threat for the northern Caribbean and the Southeast United States, including Florida, next week. Late Friday night, south of Hispaniola, Ian became the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Ian...
Heat Stress Can Impact Corals Reefs in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean [Research]
Scientists using climate model simulations emphasized that heat stress could cause an extreme impact on coral reefs located in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. The study stresses immediate mitigation plans to save the coral reefs. Coral reefs are called rainforests in the ocean. The corals in the Gulf...
Florida Gets Stormy Weekend: Preview of Serious Hurricane Threat that will Hit Southeast US Next Week
As it moves through the Caribbean Sea, Tropical Depression Nine could pose a serious hurricane threat to the Southeast US and northwest Caribbean the following week. This will include Florida, which will have a stormy weekend. The tracking of this most recent system by experts is still in its very...
