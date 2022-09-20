Saving Avocados: Scientists Use Pheromones That Disrupt Mating to End Invasive Insecticide-Resistant Weevils

On September 26 at 11.15pm UTC, NASA’s DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) will be the first to deliberately and measurably change the motion of a significant body in our Solar System. In other words, it will smash into an asteroid. The mission will provide the first test of a technique that could be used in the future – to redirect any asteroids we detect on a collision course with Earth. A binary pair of space rocks DART was launched on November 24, 2021, its destination a pair of asteroids in orbit around each other, 11 million kilometres from Earth. The larger asteroid in...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO