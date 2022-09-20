Read full article on original website
Kansas Wesleyan adds Volk to advancement staff
Kansas Wesleyan has announced the addition of Joyce Volk to its Advancement staff, effective immediately. Volk joins the staff as a community relations representative. “Joyce Volk is one of the strongest examples of excellent community relations in the region,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of Advancement and university operations. “Her passion for Salina stands out in the community. When the opportunity came to add her to our team, it was a no-brainer. She will be an excellent representative of KWU!”
CCMC brings in mobile MRI unit as it renovates its MRI suite
CLAY CENTER - Clay County Medical Center is making changes to its MRI services. From the Clay County Medical Center Facebook page:. Starting the week of September 26, there will be a Mobile MRI unit located in the Emergency Room parking lot of Clay County Medical Center (CCMC). The Mobile MRI unit will be located at CCMC for two months.
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
Fly Kansas Air Tour schedule to include Concordia
TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth. More than 30 pilots have already registered...
Salina's Brown, Easter, Roberts new K-State Connected 'Cats
MANHATTAN — Members of a new group of Kansas State University student leaders are sharing their K-State stories around the state. The Connected 'Cats are a new class of students who are providing leadership during the presidential community visits. The presidential initiative focuses on the people of Kansas and their communities. Every academic year, K-State is visiting nine communities throughout the state to listen and learn from the Kansans who live there.
NWS: Much of September abnormally hot in Kansas
September 2022 has been abnormally hot, especially with regards to high temperatures. Several high temperature records were set and a few locations saw the latest 100 degree temp they have seen in quite some time. In fact, Chanute, saw the latest 100 degree temp in their history! Salina had the eighthth latest 100 degree temperature.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina launches new mentoring programs
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina launched two new mentoring programs, Beyond School Walls and Corporate Bigs. Beyond School Walls is a program aimed at developing the next generation of employees through one-to-one mentoring relationships. The program, which is part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s national initiative, launched Sept. 8 in partnership with Vortex and Salina Public Schools.
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
Don't forget: Tire collection Saturday; tires to be recycled
Have some old car, pickup, or motorcycle tires that you need to get rid of? North Salina Community Development (NSCD) can help!. The organization dedicated to North Town is sponsoring a free tire collection that is open to residents of Saline County. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m....
UPDATE: Second transplant donor registration event planned
The donor registration event ran out of kits, so another registration afternoon is planned. From the 99KG #1 For New Country Facebook page:. Calvin Davis, 14, of Salina, has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant, according to DKMS, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating blood cancers.
Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service
Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
Overnight storms give much of area a good soaking
Rainfall was plentiful throughout the area as storms rolled through overnight. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.50 inches of rain was reported as of 7 a.m. Thursday. That same amount was reported in southeastern Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals as of 7 a.m. Thursday...
No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
Check out what's new at the Salina Public Library
See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are 16 new bestsellers, six new movies, one new audiobook, 32 new music CDs, two new children's books, and 186 other new books. The new bestsellers this week include "The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture," "Regretting You," and "Help is Here: Facing Life's Challenges with the Power of the Spirit." The new movies this week include "Superman & Lois: The Complete Second Season," "The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season," and "Masterpiece Mystery! Van der Valk Season 2."
Grasshopper Company in Moundridge One of 16 Finalists for Coolest Things Made in Kansas
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. – The Grasshopper Company in Moundridge is one of the 16 finalist companies in the 2022 Coolest Things Made in Kansas People’s Choice Tournament sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, an affiliate program of the Kansas Chamber. The Grasshopper Company made the final cut for the...
Semi goes airborne in Ellsworth County
ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in Ellsworth, Kansas when his semi left the road and launched into the air. The Iowa truck driver was eastbound on Highway 156 Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. when he drifted off the right-hand side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and went […]
Atrium has had to be boarded up again multiple times this year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council received an update on the situation at the Atrium Hotel during their meeting on Tuesday. Building Inspector Izzy Rivera was unavailable, but he gave information to City Manager Gary Meagher on the issues. "This year, his department has contacted a contractor to...
Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
