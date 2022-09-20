See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are 16 new bestsellers, six new movies, one new audiobook, 32 new music CDs, two new children's books, and 186 other new books. The new bestsellers this week include "The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness, and Healing in a Toxic Culture," "Regretting You," and "Help is Here: Facing Life's Challenges with the Power of the Spirit." The new movies this week include "Superman & Lois: The Complete Second Season," "The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season," and "Masterpiece Mystery! Van der Valk Season 2."

SALINA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO